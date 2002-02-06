Structural Engineering Compendium I - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780080440385, 9780080913414

Structural Engineering Compendium I

1st Edition

Authors: Journal Editors
eBook ISBN: 9780080913414
Hardcover ISBN: 9780080440385
Imprint: Elsevier Science
Published Date: 6th February 2002
Page Count: 518
Description

This compendium is made up of a selection of the best and most representative papers from a group of Elsevier's structural engineering journals. Selections were made by the journal's editorial teams.

The papers appeared in the following journals during 2000:

Journal of Constructional Steel Research P.J. Dowling, J.E. Harding, R. Bjorhovde


Thin Walled Structures J. Loughlan, K.P. Chong


Engineering Structures P.L. Gould


Computers and Structures K.J. Bathe, B.H.V. Topping


Construction and Building Materials M.C. Forde


Journal of Wind Engineering & Industrial Areodynamics N.P. Jones


Marine Structures P.A. Frieze, A. Mansour, T. Yao

Each paper appears in the same format as it was published in the journal; citations should be made using the original journal publication details.

It is intended that this compendium will be the first in a series of such collections. A compendium has also been published in the area of geotechnical engineering.

Readership

For researchers, students and practitioners.

Table of Contents

Chapter headings. Preface. Journal of constructional steel research. Deformation limit and ultimate strength of welded T-joints in cold-formed RHS sections (X.L. Zhao). Structural design of stainless steel members - comparison between Eurocode 3, Part 1.4 and test results (B.A. Burgan et al.). Recent research and design developments in steel and composite steel-concrete structures in USA (T.V. Galambos). Semi-compact steel plates with unilateral restraint subjected to bending, compression and shear (M.A. Bradford et al.). Thin-walled structures. A Koiter's perturbation strategy for the imperfection sensitivity analysis of thin-walled structures with residual stresses (A.D. Lanzo). Dynamic buckling of thin isotropic plates subjected to in-plane impact (D. Petry, G. Fahlbusch). Engineering structures. Modeling the effects of residual stresses on defects in welds of steel frame connections (C.G. Matos, R.H. Dodds Jr.). Active aerodynamic bidirectional control of structures I: modeling and experiments (H. Gupta et al.). Performance of reinforced concrete frames using force and displacement based seismic assessment methods (A.M. Chandler, P.A. Mendis). Wrinkling on stretched circular membrane under in-place torsion: Bifurcation analyses and experiments (T. Miyamura). Computers and structures. A comprehensive study of a multiplicative elastoplasticity model coupled to damage including parameter identification (R. Mahnken). An evaluation of the MITC shell elements (K.-J. Bathe et al.). Unified topology design of static and vibrating structures using multiobjective optimization (S. Min et al.). Mechanics of fibre-reinforced cementitious composites (B.L. Karihaloo, J. Wang). Failure analysis of R/C columns using a triaxial concrete model (H.D. Kang et al.). Geometrically nonlinear finite element reliability analysis of structural systems. I: theory (K. Imai, D.M. Frangopol). Construction and building materials. Performance characteristics of surface coatings applied to concrete for control of reinforcement corrosion (A.M.G. Seneviratne et al.). Investigation procedures for the diagnosis of historic masonries (L. Binda et al.). Journal of wind engineering and industrial aerodynamics. Turbulence closure schemes suitable for air pollution and wind engineering (A.F. Kurbatskii, S.N. Yakovenko). PALLAS: a novel optical measurement technique in air pollutant transport studies (I. Goricsán et al.). Probability distribution of dispersion from a model plume in turbulent wind (J.C.K. Cheung, W.H. Melbourne). Mean and fluctuating wind loads on rough and smooth parabolic domes (C.W. Letchford, P.P. Sarkar). Experimental measurements and computations of the wind-induced ventilation of a cubic structure (M.P. Straw). Aeroelastic complex mode analysis for coupled gust response of the Akashi Kaikyo bridge model (N.N. Minh et al.). Marine structures. Experimental study of slam-induced stresses in a containership (J. Ramos et al.). Determination of structural stress for fatigue assessment of welded aluminium ship details (B.W. Tveiten, T. Moan). Author index.

Details

No. of pages:
518
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Elsevier Science 2002
Published:
Imprint:
Elsevier Science
eBook ISBN:
9780080913414
Hardcover ISBN:
9780080440385

