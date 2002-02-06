Structural Engineering Compendium I

Chapter headings. Preface. Journal of constructional steel research. Deformation limit and ultimate strength of welded T-joints in cold-formed RHS sections (X.L. Zhao). Structural design of stainless steel members - comparison between Eurocode 3, Part 1.4 and test results (B.A. Burgan et al.). Recent research and design developments in steel and composite steel-concrete structures in USA (T.V. Galambos). Semi-compact steel plates with unilateral restraint subjected to bending, compression and shear (M.A. Bradford et al.). Thin-walled structures. A Koiter's perturbation strategy for the imperfection sensitivity analysis of thin-walled structures with residual stresses (A.D. Lanzo). Dynamic buckling of thin isotropic plates subjected to in-plane impact (D. Petry, G. Fahlbusch). Engineering structures. Modeling the effects of residual stresses on defects in welds of steel frame connections (C.G. Matos, R.H. Dodds Jr.). Active aerodynamic bidirectional control of structures I: modeling and experiments (H. Gupta et al.). Performance of reinforced concrete frames using force and displacement based seismic assessment methods (A.M. Chandler, P.A. Mendis). Wrinkling on stretched circular membrane under in-place torsion: Bifurcation analyses and experiments (T. Miyamura). Computers and structures. A comprehensive study of a multiplicative elastoplasticity model coupled to damage including parameter identification (R. Mahnken). An evaluation of the MITC shell elements (K.-J. Bathe et al.). Unified topology design of static and vibrating structures using multiobjective optimization (S. Min et al.). Mechanics of fibre-reinforced cementitious composites (B.L. Karihaloo, J. Wang). Failure analysis of R/C columns using a triaxial concrete model (H.D. Kang et al.). Geometrically nonlinear finite element reliability analysis of structural systems. I: theory (K. Imai, D.M. Frangopol). Construction and building materials. Performance characteristics of surface coatings applied to concrete for control of reinforcement corrosion (A.M.G. Seneviratne et al.). Investigation procedures for the diagnosis of historic masonries (L. Binda et al.). Journal of wind engineering and industrial aerodynamics. Turbulence closure schemes suitable for air pollution and wind engineering (A.F. Kurbatskii, S.N. Yakovenko). PALLAS: a novel optical measurement technique in air pollutant transport studies (I. Goricsán et al.). Probability distribution of dispersion from a model plume in turbulent wind (J.C.K. Cheung, W.H. Melbourne). Mean and fluctuating wind loads on rough and smooth parabolic domes (C.W. Letchford, P.P. Sarkar). Experimental measurements and computations of the wind-induced ventilation of a cubic structure (M.P. Straw). Aeroelastic complex mode analysis for coupled gust response of the Akashi Kaikyo bridge model (N.N. Minh et al.). Marine structures. Experimental study of slam-induced stresses in a containership (J. Ramos et al.). Determination of structural stress for fatigue assessment of welded aluminium ship details (B.W. Tveiten, T. Moan). Author index.