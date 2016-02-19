Structural Engineering and Applied Mechanics Data Handbook, Volume 3 - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780872013353, 9780080947822

Structural Engineering and Applied Mechanics Data Handbook, Volume 3

1st Edition

Plates

Authors: Teng H Hsu
eBook ISBN: 9780080947822
Hardcover ISBN: 9780872013353
Imprint: Gulf Professional Publishing
Published Date: 1st January 1990
Page Count: 512
Description

This volume discusses elasticity, compatibility, equilibrium, and boundary conditions relative to the stresses and strains that plates undergo.

Details

No. of pages:
512
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Gulf Professional Publishing 1990
Published:
Imprint:
Gulf Professional Publishing
eBook ISBN:
9780080947822
Hardcover ISBN:
9780872013353

About the Author

Teng H Hsu

Affiliations and Expertise

Teng H. Hsu, P.E., is a senior principal engineer with the Structural Engineering Dept. at Lummus Crest, Inc., Houston, Texas. His 18 years of experience in the structural engineering field include responsibilities as chief engineer and project manager for several international construction firms.

Ratings and Reviews

