Structural Engineering and Applied Mechanics Data Handbook, Volume 3
1st Edition
Plates
Authors: Teng H Hsu
eBook ISBN: 9780080947822
Hardcover ISBN: 9780872013353
Imprint: Gulf Professional Publishing
Published Date: 1st January 1990
Page Count: 512
Description
This volume discusses elasticity, compatibility, equilibrium, and boundary conditions relative to the stresses and strains that plates undergo.
About the Author
Teng H Hsu
Affiliations and Expertise
Teng H. Hsu, P.E., is a senior principal engineer with the Structural Engineering Dept. at Lummus Crest, Inc., Houston, Texas. His 18 years of experience in the structural engineering field include responsibilities as chief engineer and project manager for several international construction firms.
