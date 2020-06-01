Structural Dynamics
1st Edition
Volume 2: Advanced Applications
Secure CheckoutPersonal information is secured with SSL technology.
Free ShippingFree global shipping
No minimum order.
Description
The second volume of Structural Dynamics – Advanced Applications contains material on advanced structural dynamics for the practicing engineer and graduate student. The chapters in this book cover the structural dynamics of large systems, including the complexity of the problems involved in designing, building, and launching space systems and vehicles. Advanced topics such as finite element modeling, model checks, and discrete time signals are useful for those who need to understand aeroelasticity and stochastic processes. The book concludes with a chapter introducing the subject of continuous systems, both structural and structural systems containing fluids.
Dr. Kabe’s training and experience is in structural dynamics, and Dr. Sako’s is in applied mathematics. They have worked together for over two decades on the most complex structural dynamics systems in existence. Their complimentary expertise and experience allowed for the production of a comprehensive and rigorous engineering book and can be used for teaching while also serving as a reference for the practicing engineer.
Key Features
- Covers the practical, as well as theoretical, aspects of structural dynamics required to perform tasks such as coupled loads analysis of spacecraft and launch vehicles
- Presents analysis methodologies that have been adopted by NASA and industry
- Contains significant material on experimental structural dynamics, numerical methods, time series data analysis, and statistics
Readership
Graduate-level students and practicing engineers in aerospace
Table of Contents
- Structural Dynamic Models of Large Systems
10. Models and Model Adjustment of Complex Systems
11. Response Recovery Equations
12. Model Checks
13. Analysis of Continuous and Discrete Time Signals
14. Experimental Structural Dynamics
15. Probability and Statistics
16. Dynamic Response of Complex Systems
17. Vibration of Continuous Systems
Details
- No. of pages:
- 940
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2020
- Published:
- 1st June 2020
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780128216156
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780128216217
About the Author
Alvar Kabe
Dr. Alvar Kabe is the Principal Director of the Structural Mechanics Subdivision of The Aerospace Corp., leading an organization of 100 engineers in support of US Air Force and NASA space missions. He has made fundamental contributions to the state of the art of launch vehicle and spacecraft structural dynamics, as well as led organizations that have made significant contributions to national security, civil, and commercial space launch. Dr. Kabe also introduced the concept of multi-shaker correlated random excitation to better isolate modes for measurement in mode survey tests. He then introduced the concept of using structural connectivity information as additional constraints when optimally adjusting dynamic models to better match test data. Since 2007, Dr. Kabe has been part of the NASA Engineering Safety Center (NESC) as a subject matter expert in structural dynamics and he has made significant contributions to both Ares-I and SLS structural dynamics evaluations. More recently, Dr. Kabe developed the concept that atmospheric wind profiles could be separated into slowly and more rapidly varying components. This work, performed by Dr. Kabe and his team, led to the development of turbulence forcing functions for atmospheric flight gust loads analysis.
Affiliations and Expertise
Principal Director, Structural Mechanics Subdivision, The Aerospace Corporation, El Segundo, CA, USA
Brian H. Sako
Dr. Brian Sako has over twenty-five years of experience in the field of computational methods and time series analysis applicable to structural mechanical systems. He has been a focal point and consultant in the structural mechanics division for the analysis of telemetry and ground vibration test data. As an Aerospace Fellow at The Aerospace Corporation, he has made valuable contributions to space and launch systems projects for the U.S. government, and civil and commercial customers. He has a record of technical contributions in flight and ground test data analysis, extraction/identification of parameters for structural model correction, analysis of liquid and solid rocket motor thrust, development of forcing functions for loads analyses, analysis of liquid rocket motor vibration data to identify gear defects, analysis and correction of balloon measured wind profiles, detection of pogo in liquid rocket engines and statistical analysis in load combination methodologies.
Affiliations and Expertise
Aerospace Fellow, Structural Mechanics Subdivision, Vehicle Systems Division, The Aerospace Corporation, El Segundo, CA, USA