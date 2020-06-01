The second volume of Structural Dynamics – Advanced Applications contains material on advanced structural dynamics for the practicing engineer and graduate student. The chapters in this book cover the structural dynamics of large systems, including the complexity of the problems involved in designing, building, and launching space systems and vehicles. Advanced topics such as finite element modeling, model checks, and discrete time signals are useful for those who need to understand aeroelasticity and stochastic processes. The book concludes with a chapter introducing the subject of continuous systems, both structural and structural systems containing fluids.

Dr. Kabe’s training and experience is in structural dynamics, and Dr. Sako’s is in applied mathematics. They have worked together for over two decades on the most complex structural dynamics systems in existence. Their complimentary expertise and experience allowed for the production of a comprehensive and rigorous engineering book and can be used for teaching while also serving as a reference for the practicing engineer.