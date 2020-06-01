Structural Dynamics
1st Edition
Volume 1: Fundamentals
Description
The two-volume work, Structural Dynamics – Fundamentals and Advanced Applications, is a comprehensive work that encompasses the fundamentals of structural dynamics and vibration analysis, as well as advanced applications used on extremely large and complex systems.
Volume I covers all the material needed for a first course in structural dynamics; including a thorough discussion of Newton’s Laws, single-degree-of-freedom systems, damping, transfer and frequency response functions, transient vibration analysis (frequency and time domain), multi-degree-of-freedom systems, forced vibration of single and multi-degree-of-freedom systems, numerical methods for solving for the responses of single and multi-degree-of-freedom systems, and symmetric and non-symmetric eigenvalue problems. This volume also includes a thorough discussion of real and complex modes, and the conditions that lead to each. Solutions to systems with gyroscopic effects due to spinning rotors, as well as aeroelastic instability in simple systems are covered as part of the discussion on complex modes. In addition, stochastic methods are covered, including derivation of solutions for the response of single and multi-degree-of-freedom systems excited by random forces or base motion.
Key Features
- The two-volume work was written with both practicing engineers and students just learning structural dynamics in mind
- Derivations are rigorous and comprehensive, thus making understanding the material easier
- Material covered is being used to solve extremely complex structural dynamics problems by leading practitioners in the field
Readership
Graduate-level students and practicing engineers in aerospace, mechanical & civil engineering
Table of Contents
1. Structural Dynamics
2. Single-Degree-of-Freedom Systems
3. Transfer and Frequency Response Functions
4. Damping
5. Transient Excitation
6. Multi-Degree-of-Freedom Systems
7. Forced Vibration Multi-Degree-of-Freedom Systems
8. Numerical Methods
Details
About the Author
Alvar Kabe
Affiliations and Expertise
Principal Director, Structural Mechanics Subdivision, The Aerospace Corporation, El Segundo, CA, USA
Brian H. Sako
Affiliations and Expertise
Distinguished Scientist, Structural Mechanics Subdivision, The Aerospace Corporation, El Segundo, CA, U.S.A.