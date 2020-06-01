The two-volume work, Structural Dynamics – Fundamentals and Advanced Applications, is a comprehensive work that encompasses the fundamentals of structural dynamics and vibration analysis, as well as advanced applications used on extremely large and complex systems.

Volume II includes all material needed for graduate-level courses in structural dynamics. This includes d’Alembert’s principle, Hamilton’s principle, and Lagrange’s equations, all of which are derived from fundamental principles. Development of large complex structural dynamic models is thoroughly covered with derivations and detailed discussion of Component Mode Synthesis and fluid/structure interaction. Volume II also includes a thorough discussion of mode survey testing, mode parameter identification, and model adjustment to improve agreement with test data. Material needed to solve complex problems, such as the response of launch vehicles and their payloads to turbulence/gust, buffet, and static-aeroelastic loading encountered during atmospheric flight, is addressed from fundamental principles to the final equations and response calculations. Also included is a comprehensive discussion of probability and statistics, with detailed derivations and proofs related to the statistics of time series data, small sample statistics, and the combination of responses whose statistical distributions are different. Volume II concludes with an extensive chapter on continuous systems; which not only includes the classical derivations and solutions for strings, membranes, beams, and plates, but also the derivations and closed form solutions for rotating disks and sloshing of fluids in rectangular and cylindrical tanks.