Structural Dynamics Fundamentals and Advanced Applications - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780128216149

Structural Dynamics Fundamentals and Advanced Applications

1st Edition

Volume I

Authors: Alvar Kabe Brian H. Sako
Hardcover ISBN: 9780128216149
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 1st June 2020
Page Count: 908
Description

The two-volume work, Structural Dynamics – Fundamentals and Advanced Applications, is a comprehensive work that encompasses the fundamentals of structural dynamics and vibration analysis, as well as advanced applications used on extremely large and complex systems.

Volume I covers all the material needed for a first course in structural dynamics; including a thorough discussion of Newton’s Laws, single-degree-of-freedom systems, damping, transfer and frequency response functions, transient vibration analysis (frequency and time domain), multi-degree-of-freedom systems, forced vibration of single and multi-degree-of-freedom systems, numerical methods for solving for the responses of single and multi-degree-of-freedom systems, and symmetric and non-symmetric eigenvalue problems. This volume also includes a thorough discussion of real and complex modes, and the conditions that lead to each. Solutions to systems with gyroscopic effects due to spinning rotors, as well as aeroelastic instability in simple systems are covered as part of the discussion on complex modes. In addition, stochastic methods are covered, including derivation of solutions for the response of single and multi-degree-of-freedom systems excited by random forces or base motion.

Key Features

    • The two-volume work was written with both practicing engineers and students just learning structural dynamics in mind

    • Derivations are rigorous and comprehensive, thus making understanding the material easier

    • Material covered is being used to solve extremely complex structural dynamics problems by leading practitioners in the field

Readership

Graduate-level students and practicing engineers in aerospace, mechanical & civil engineering

Table of Contents

1. Structural Dynamics

2. Single-Degree-of-Freedom Systems

3. Transfer and Frequency Response Functions

4. Damping

5. Transient Excitation

6. Multi-Degree-of-Freedom Systems

7. Forced Vibration Multi-Degree-of-Freedom Systems

8. Numerical Methods

About the Author

Alvar Kabe

Principal Director, Structural Mechanics Subdivision, The Aerospace Corporation, El Segundo, CA, USA

Brian H. Sako

Distinguished Scientist, Structural Mechanics Subdivision, The Aerospace Corporation, El Segundo, CA, U.S.A.

