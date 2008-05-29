Structural Dynamics and Probabilistic Analysis for Engineers
1st Edition
Description
Probabilistic structural dynamics offers unparalleled tools for analyzing uncertainties in structural design. Once avoided because it is mathematically rigorous, this technique has recently remerged with the aide of computer software. Written by an author/educator with 40 years of experience in structural design, this user friendly manual integrates theories, formulas and mathematical models to produce a guide that will allow professionals to quickly grasp concepts and start solving problems. In this book, the author uses simple examples that provide templates for creating of more robust case studies later in the book.
Key Features
Problems are presented in an easy to understand form Practical guide to software programs to solve design problems Packed with examples and case studies of actual projects Classical and the new stochastic factors of safety
Readership
Structural Engineers, Bridge Engineers, Aerospace Engineers, Architects
Table of Contents
Introduction Chapter 1. Some Basics of the Theory of Vibrations Chapter 2. Dynamic Response of a Slender Beam to Deterministic Excitation Chapter 3. Dynamic Response of a Structure to Random Excitation Chapter 4. Contacts In Structural Systems Chapter 5. Non-Deterministic Behavior of Structures Chapter 6. Random Crack Propagation Chapter 7. Design Criteria Chapter 8. Some Important Computer Programs for Structural Analysis Chapter 9 Conclusions ? Do and Don't Do in Dynamic and Probabilistic Analyses Appendix: Computer Files for the Demonstration Problems Files for Chapter 1 Files for Chapter 2 Files for Chapter 3 Files for Chapter 4 Files for Chapter 5 Files for Chapter 6 Files for Chapter 7
Details
- No. of pages:
- 488
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Butterworth-Heinemann 2008
- Published:
- 29th May 2008
- Imprint:
- Butterworth-Heinemann
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080559094
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780750687652
About the Author
Giora Maymon
Giora Maymon obtained his doctor of sciences from Technion Israel Institute of Technology, 1975. He has worked in RAFAEL-Armament Development Authority since 1963, so he has more than 50 years of experience in practical project oriented design. The work was centered on structural analysis and testing, structural dynamics, probabilistic structural analysis and stochastic crack propagation. He is author of two books (one published by the AIAA and one by Elsevier), and a participant in another two edited books. Details on publications and conference presentations are given in http://gioram.webs.com. He has more than 20 years of experience in stochastic crack propagation, and wrote numerous RAFAEL internal reports on the subject.
Affiliations and Expertise
Doctor of Sciences, RAFAEL-Armament Development Authority, Haifa, Israel