Structural Dynamics and Probabilistic Analysis for Engineers

Giora Maymon obtained his doctor of sciences from Technion Israel Institute of Technology, 1975. He has worked in RAFAEL-Armament Development Authority since 1963, so he has more than 50 years of experience in practical project oriented design. The work was centered on structural analysis and testing, structural dynamics, probabilistic structural analysis and stochastic crack propagation. He is author of two books (one published by the AIAA and one by Elsevier), and a participant in another two edited books. Details on publications and conference presentations are given in http://gioram.webs.com. He has more than 20 years of experience in stochastic crack propagation, and wrote numerous RAFAEL internal reports on the subject.