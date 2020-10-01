Structural Biomaterials
1st Edition
A Materials Science Perspective
Secure CheckoutPersonal information is secured with SSL technology.
Free ShippingFree global shipping
No minimum order.
Table of Contents
Part 1 Introduction
1. Introduction and overview
2. Characterisation of Biomaterials
Part 2 Metallic Biomaterials
3. Stainless Steels
4. Co-Cr-based alloys
5. Noble-metal alloys
6. Ti alloys
7. Biodegradable Alloys
8. Other Metallic Alloys
Part 3 Ceramic and Glass Biomaterials
9. Glasses
10. Metal Oxide Based Ceramics
11. Calcium based ceramics
Part 4 Polymer Biomaterials
12. Polymers
Description
Structural Biomaterials: A Materials Science Perspective serves as a single point of reference to digest current research and develop a deeper understanding in the field of biomaterials engineering. This book uses a materials-focused approach, allowing the reader to quickly access specific, detailed information on biomaterials characterization and selection, without the need to search through large volumes of theoretical or ancillary content.
Relevant to a range of readers, this book provides holistic coverage of the broad categories of structural biomaterials currently available and used in medical applications. The book highlights the property requirements for structural biomaterials; their biocompatibility performance and their safety regulation, covering key categories such as metals, ceramics and polymers.
The materials science perspective of this text ensures the content is accessible even to those without an extensive background in applied medicine, positioning this text well not just for students, but as an overview and reference for researchers, scientists and engineers entering the field from related materials science disciplines.
Key Features
- Provides a unique holistic approach, covering key biomaterials categories in one text, including metals, ceramics and polymers
- Discusses advantages, disadvantages, biocompatibility performance and safety regulation to allow for accurate materials selection for medical applications
- Utilises a materials science perspective, allowing those without an extensive applied medical background to learn about the field
Readership
New entrants to the field of biomaterials, including those without an extensive materials science background, and students studying materials engineering, prosthetics and applied biotechnology, biomedical engineering. Scientific community working in development of biomaterials and medical devices; Industry sector working in development of new biomaterials
Details
- No. of pages:
- 375
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Woodhead Publishing 2021
- Published:
- 1st October 2020
- Imprint:
- Woodhead Publishing
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128188316
Ratings and Reviews
About the Editors
Cuie Wen Editor
Cuie joined RMIT University as a Professor of Biomaterials Engineering in 2014 and she has been appointed Distinguished Professor in 2015. She was Professor of Surface Engineering at Swinburne University of Technology from 2010 to 2014. She worked at Deakin University from 2003 to 2010 as Research Fellow, Senior Researcher and Associate Professor. Cuie has published over 400 peer reviewed articles with an h-index 51 and citations over 9919 (Google Scholar). Cuie has supervised 10 postdoctoral research projects and 28 post graduate students to completion. She is an editorial board member for the journals of Acta Biomaterialia, Bioactive Materials, and International Journal of Extreme Manufacturing. Her research interests include new biocompatible titanium, magnesium, iron, zinc and their alloys and scaffolds for biomedical applications, surface modification, nanostructured metals, alloys and composites, metal foams and nanolaminates.
Affiliations and Expertise
Distinguished Professor, School of Engineering, RMIT University, Melbourne, Australia