Structural Biomaterials: A Materials Science Perspective serves as a single point of reference to digest current research and develop a deeper understanding in the field of biomaterials engineering. This book uses a materials-focused approach, allowing the reader to quickly access specific, detailed information on biomaterials characterization and selection, without the need to search through large volumes of theoretical or ancillary content.

Relevant to a range of readers, this book provides holistic coverage of the broad categories of structural biomaterials currently available and used in medical applications. The book highlights the property requirements for structural biomaterials; their biocompatibility performance and their safety regulation, covering key categories such as metals, ceramics and polymers.

The materials science perspective of this text ensures the content is accessible even to those without an extensive background in applied medicine, positioning this text well not just for students, but as an overview and reference for researchers, scientists and engineers entering the field from related materials science disciplines.