Structural and Mechanistic Enzymology - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780128118764, 9780128118771

Structural and Mechanistic Enzymology, Volume 109

1st Edition

Serial Volume Editors: Tatyana Karabencheva-Christova
eBook ISBN: 9780128118771
Hardcover ISBN: 9780128118764
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 6th July 2017
Page Count: 366
Table of Contents

1. Collagenolytic Matrix Metalloproteinase Structure–Function Relationships: Insights from Molecular Dynamics Studies
Tatyana G. Karabencheva-Christova, Christo Z. Christov and Gregg B. Fields
2. Computational Glycobiology: Mechanistic Studies of Carbohydrate-Active Enzymes and Implication for Inhibitor Design
Andrew P. Montgomery, Kela Xiao, Xingyong Wang, Danielle Skropeta and Haibo Yu
3. Computational Biochemistry─Enzyme Mechanisms Explored
Martin Culka, Florian J. Gisdon and G. Matthias Ullmann
4. A Paradigm for C─H Bond Cleavage: Structural and Functional Aspects of Transition State Stabilization by Mandelate Racemase
Stephen L. Bearne and Martin St. Maurice
5. Striking Diversity in Holoenzyme Architecture and Extensive Conformational  Variability in Biotin-Dependent Carboxylases
Liang Tong
6. Enzymology of Microbial Dimethylsulfoniopropionate Catabolism
Mishtu Dey
7. Sortase Transpeptidases: Structural Biology and Catalytic Mechanism
Alex W. Jacobitz, Michele D. Kattke, Jeff Wereszczynski and Robert T. Clubb
8. Biology, Mechanism, and Structure of Enzymes in the a-D-Phosphohexomutase Superfamily
Kyle M. Stiers, Andrew G. Muenks and Lesa J. Beamer
9.Mechanistic Insights Into Catalytic RNA–Protein Complexes Involved in Translation of the Genetic Code
Satya B. Routh and Rajan Sankaranarayanan

Description

Structural and Mechanistic Enzymology, Volume 109, the latest release in the Advances in Protein Chemistry and Structural Biology series, is an essential resource for protein chemists. Chapters in this new volume include Collagenolytic Matrix Metalloproteinase Structure–Function Relationships: Insights from Molecular Dynamics Studies, Computational Glycobiology: Mechanistic Studies of Carbohydrate-Active Enzymes and Implication for Inhibitor Design, Computational Biochemistry─Enzyme Mechanisms Explored, and A Paradigm for C─H Bond Cleavage: Structural and Functional Aspects of Transition State Stabilization by Mandelate Racemase. This series presents new information on protocols and analysis of proteins, with each volume guest edited by leading experts in a broad range of protein-related topics.

This volume presents state-of-the-art contributions, providing insights into the relationship between enzyme structure, catalysis, and function.

Key Features

  • Provides cutting-edge developments in protein chemistry and structural biology
  • Features new information about protocols and analysis of proteins
  • Contains chapters written by authorities in their respective fields
  • Targeted to a wide audience of researchers, specialists and students

Readership

Researchers and specialists in protein structure and interactions, cancer biology, psychiatry and mass spectrometry

Details

No. of pages:
366
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 2017
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9780128118771
Hardcover ISBN:
9780128118764

About the Serial Volume Editors

Tatyana Karabencheva-Christova Serial Volume Editor

Dr. Tatyana Karabencheva-Christova works at the Department of Applied Sciences, University of Northumbria, UK.

Affiliations and Expertise

Department of Chemistry, Michigan Technological University, Houghton, MI, USA

