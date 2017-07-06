Structural and Mechanistic Enzymology, Volume 109
1st Edition
Table of Contents
1. Collagenolytic Matrix Metalloproteinase Structure–Function Relationships: Insights from Molecular Dynamics Studies
Tatyana G. Karabencheva-Christova, Christo Z. Christov and Gregg B. Fields
2. Computational Glycobiology: Mechanistic Studies of Carbohydrate-Active Enzymes and Implication for Inhibitor Design
Andrew P. Montgomery, Kela Xiao, Xingyong Wang, Danielle Skropeta and Haibo Yu
3. Computational Biochemistry─Enzyme Mechanisms Explored
Martin Culka, Florian J. Gisdon and G. Matthias Ullmann
4. A Paradigm for C─H Bond Cleavage: Structural and Functional Aspects of Transition State Stabilization by Mandelate Racemase
Stephen L. Bearne and Martin St. Maurice
5. Striking Diversity in Holoenzyme Architecture and Extensive Conformational Variability in Biotin-Dependent Carboxylases
Liang Tong
6. Enzymology of Microbial Dimethylsulfoniopropionate Catabolism
Mishtu Dey
7. Sortase Transpeptidases: Structural Biology and Catalytic Mechanism
Alex W. Jacobitz, Michele D. Kattke, Jeff Wereszczynski and Robert T. Clubb
8. Biology, Mechanism, and Structure of Enzymes in the a-D-Phosphohexomutase Superfamily
Kyle M. Stiers, Andrew G. Muenks and Lesa J. Beamer
9.Mechanistic Insights Into Catalytic RNA–Protein Complexes Involved in Translation of the Genetic Code
Satya B. Routh and Rajan Sankaranarayanan
Description
Structural and Mechanistic Enzymology, Volume 109, the latest release in the Advances in Protein Chemistry and Structural Biology series, is an essential resource for protein chemists. Chapters in this new volume include Collagenolytic Matrix Metalloproteinase Structure–Function Relationships: Insights from Molecular Dynamics Studies, Computational Glycobiology: Mechanistic Studies of Carbohydrate-Active Enzymes and Implication for Inhibitor Design, Computational Biochemistry─Enzyme Mechanisms Explored, and A Paradigm for C─H Bond Cleavage: Structural and Functional Aspects of Transition State Stabilization by Mandelate Racemase. This series presents new information on protocols and analysis of proteins, with each volume guest edited by leading experts in a broad range of protein-related topics.
This volume presents state-of-the-art contributions, providing insights into the relationship between enzyme structure, catalysis, and function.
About the Serial Volume Editors
Tatyana Karabencheva-Christova Serial Volume Editor
Dr. Tatyana Karabencheva-Christova works at the Department of Applied Sciences, University of Northumbria, UK.
