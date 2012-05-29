Structural and Mechanistic Enzymology - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780123983121, 9780123983183

Structural and Mechanistic Enzymology, Volume 87

1st Edition

Bringing Together Experiments and Computing

Serial Volume Editors: Christo Christov Tatyana Karabencheva-Christova
eBook ISBN: 9780123983183
Hardcover ISBN: 9780123983121
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 29th May 2012
Page Count: 472
Table of Contents

    1. Structural and Computational Enzymology: Bringing Experiments and Computations Together

      2. Tatyana Karabencheva and Christo Christov

    2. Structural and Functional Analysis of Proteins by High-Speed Atomic Force Microscopy

      3. Arivazhagan Rajendran, Masayuki Endo and Hiroshi Sugiyama

    3. Reaction Intermediates Discovered in Crystal Structures of Enzymes

      4. Irene T. Weber, Johnson Agniswamy, Guoxing Fu, Chen-Hsiang Shen and Robert W. Harrison

    4. Structural, Functional and Mutagenesis Studies of UDP-Glycosyltransferases

      5. Vatsala Malik and Gary W Black

    5. Vipoxin and its Components: Structure – Function Relationship

      6. S. D. Petrova, V. N. Atanasov and K. Balashev

    6. Experimental and Theoretical Studies of Enzyme-Catalyzed Hydrogen Transfer Reactions

      7. Zhen Wang, Daniel Roston and Amnon Kohen

    7. Protein Flexibility and Enzymatic Catalysis

      8. M. Kokkinidis, N. M. Glykos and V. E. Fadouloglou

    8. Molecular Modeling of Inhibitors of Human DNA Methyltransferase with a Crystal Structure: Discovery of a Novel DNMT1 Inhibitor

      9. Jakyung Yoo, Joo Hee Kim, Keith D. Robertson and José L. Medina-Franco

    9. In Silico Strategies Towards Enzyme Function and Dynamics

      10. Sílvia G. Estácio

    10. Dynamic Simulations as a Complement to Experimental Studies of Enzyme Mechanisms

      11. Andrew Christofferon, Lifeng Zhao and Qiang Pei

    11. The Increasing Role of QM/MM in Drug Discovery

      12. Alessio Lodola and Marco De Vivo

    12. Probing Allostery and Binding Cooperativity of the Catalytic Subunit of Protein Kinase A by NMR Spectroscopy and Molecular Dynamics Simulations

      13. Larry R. Masterson, Alessandro Cembran, Lei Shi and Gianluigi Veglia

    13. Using a Combination of Computational and Experimental Techniques to Understand the Molecular Basis for Protein Allostery

      Wanting Jiao and Emily J. Parker

Description

Both strategies for investigation (computational and experimental) in structural and mechanistic Enzymology have developed to some extent independently. However, over the last few years a trend has emerged for strengthening their integration. This combination not only brings together computations and experiments focused on the same enzymatic problems, but also provides complementary insights into the investigated properties and has a powerful synergy effect. This thematic volume of Advances in Protein Chemistry and Structural Biology focuses on the recent success in structural and mechanistic enzymology and has its main emphasis on explaining the enzyme phenomena by using both the experimental and computational approaches. The selected contributions demonstrate how the application of a variety of experimental techniques and modeling methods helps further the understanding of enzyme dynamics, mechanism, inhibition, and drug design.

Key Features

  • Focuses on the recent success in structural and mechanistic enzymology
  • Has its main emphasis on explaining the enzyme phenomena by using both the experimental and computational approaches
  • Demonstrates how the application of a variety of experimental techniques and modeling methods helps further the understanding of enzyme dynamics, mechanism, inhibition, and drug design

Readership

Biochemists, biophysicists, cell biologists, protein chemists, structural geneticists, and structural biologists

Details

No. of pages:
472
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 2012
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9780123983183
Hardcover ISBN:
9780123983121

About the Serial Volume Editors

Christo Christov Serial Volume Editor

Dr. Christo Z. Christov teaches at Northumbria University, Ellison Building, Newcastle-upon-Tyne, UK

Affiliations and Expertise

Department of Chemistry, Michigan Technological University, Houghton, MI, USA

Tatyana Karabencheva-Christova Serial Volume Editor

Dr. Tatyana Karabencheva-Christova works at the Department of Applied Sciences, University of Northumbria, UK.

Affiliations and Expertise

Department of Chemistry, Michigan Technological University, Houghton, MI, USA

