Recent Advances in Phytochemistry, Volume 5: Structural and Functional Aspects of Phytochemistry covers the proceedings of the 10th Symposium of the Phytochemical Society of North America held in Beltsville College Park, Maryland on October 6-9, 1970. The book discusses the energy conversion in both photooxidation and photophosphorylation reactions of photosynthesis; and advances in phytochrome studies, including the physiological and biochemical characterization of the pigment, the mechanism of action, and the regulation of phytochrome-mediated processes. The text also describes the structure, function, and photocontrolled synthesis of betalains; the chemistry of flavylium salts; and the histochemistry of plants in health and disease. The enzyme reaction to wound injury and parasites, and the evolution of the mechanisms of disease resistance are also considered. The book further tackles herbicide metabolism in plants; the chemistry of tea and tobacco; and the alkaloid biosynthesis of tobacco plants. Botanists, entomologists, and people involved in the study of plant chemistry will find the book invaluable.

Table of Contents



List of Contributors

Preface

Primary Energy Conversion Reactions in Photosynthesis

Saga of Previous Research

Some Unsolved Problems

Light-Driven Electron Transport

Phosphorylation Coupled to Electron Transport

References

The Nature of Purified Phytochrome

Introduction

Results and Discussion

Conclusions

References

A Study of the Mechanism of Phytochrome Action

Introduction

Experimental

Discussion

References

Acetylcholine as a Native Metabolic Regulator of Phytochrome-Mediated Processes in Bean Roots

Introduction

Methods

Identification and Measurement of Acethylcoline in Bean Roots 88

The Role of Calcium

Interactions with Respiration

Synthesis

References

The Betalains: Structure, Function, and Biogenesis, and the Plant Order Centrospermae

Introduction

Summary of Reports Pertaining to the Betalains (Tables 1-7)

DNA-DNA and DNA-RNA Hybridization Studies in the Centrospermae

Present and Proposed Research on the Betalains and the Plant Order Centrospermae

References

Recent Progress in the Chemistry of Flavylium Salts

Introduction

Hydrolytic Reactions of Flavylium Salts

Peroxide Oxidation of Flavylium Salts

Flavylium Salt-Polyphenol Condensation Reactions

Synthesis and Some Reactions of Flavenes

Formation of Xanthlium Salts from Proanthrocyanidins

References

Histochemistry of Plants in Health and Disease

Introduction

The Development of a Chemical Barrier

Enzyme Localization in Health and Disease

Analysis of the Localization of Compounds in Health and Disease

Conclusions

References

Secondary Plant Substances and Insects

Introduction

Feeding Stimulants

Nutrients and Host Plant Recognition

Chemoperception of Plant Constituents

Molecular Structure and Stimulating Effectiveness

Toxicity of Secondary Plant Substances

Conclusion

References

Herbicide Metabolism in Plants

Introduction

N-Demethylation of N-Methylphenylurea Herbicides

Glutathione Conjugation of 2-Chloro-s-triazine Herbicides 239

Conclusions

Appendix

References

The Chemistry of Tea and Tea Manufacturing

Introduction

Tea Manufacturing Process

Biochemistry of the Tea Flush

Chemistry of Tea Manufacturing

Tea Cream

Conclusions

References

A Speculative View of Tobacco Alkaloid Biosynthesis

Introduction

Correlative Information

Speculative Model Building

References

Subject Index

