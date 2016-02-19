Structural and Functional Aspects of Phytochemistry
1st Edition
Recent Advances in Phytochemistry, Vol. 5
Description
Recent Advances in Phytochemistry, Volume 5: Structural and Functional Aspects of Phytochemistry covers the proceedings of the 10th Symposium of the Phytochemical Society of North America held in Beltsville College Park, Maryland on October 6-9, 1970. The book discusses the energy conversion in both photooxidation and photophosphorylation reactions of photosynthesis; and advances in phytochrome studies, including the physiological and biochemical characterization of the pigment, the mechanism of action, and the regulation of phytochrome-mediated processes. The text also describes the structure, function, and photocontrolled synthesis of betalains; the chemistry of flavylium salts; and the histochemistry of plants in health and disease. The enzyme reaction to wound injury and parasites, and the evolution of the mechanisms of disease resistance are also considered. The book further tackles herbicide metabolism in plants; the chemistry of tea and tobacco; and the alkaloid biosynthesis of tobacco plants. Botanists, entomologists, and people involved in the study of plant chemistry will find the book invaluable.
Table of Contents
List of Contributors
Preface
Primary Energy Conversion Reactions in Photosynthesis
Saga of Previous Research
Some Unsolved Problems
Light-Driven Electron Transport
Phosphorylation Coupled to Electron Transport
References
The Nature of Purified Phytochrome
Introduction
Results and Discussion
Conclusions
References
A Study of the Mechanism of Phytochrome Action
Introduction
Experimental
Discussion
References
Acetylcholine as a Native Metabolic Regulator of Phytochrome-Mediated Processes in Bean Roots
Introduction
Methods
Identification and Measurement of Acethylcoline in Bean Roots 88
The Role of Calcium
Interactions with Respiration
Synthesis
References
The Betalains: Structure, Function, and Biogenesis, and the Plant Order Centrospermae
Introduction
Summary of Reports Pertaining to the Betalains (Tables 1-7)
DNA-DNA and DNA-RNA Hybridization Studies in the Centrospermae
Present and Proposed Research on the Betalains and the Plant Order Centrospermae
References
Recent Progress in the Chemistry of Flavylium Salts
Introduction
Hydrolytic Reactions of Flavylium Salts
Peroxide Oxidation of Flavylium Salts
Flavylium Salt-Polyphenol Condensation Reactions
Synthesis and Some Reactions of Flavenes
Formation of Xanthlium Salts from Proanthrocyanidins
References
Histochemistry of Plants in Health and Disease
Introduction
The Development of a Chemical Barrier
Enzyme Localization in Health and Disease
Analysis of the Localization of Compounds in Health and Disease
Conclusions
References
Secondary Plant Substances and Insects
Introduction
Feeding Stimulants
Nutrients and Host Plant Recognition
Chemoperception of Plant Constituents
Molecular Structure and Stimulating Effectiveness
Toxicity of Secondary Plant Substances
Conclusion
References
Herbicide Metabolism in Plants
Introduction
N-Demethylation of N-Methylphenylurea Herbicides
Glutathione Conjugation of 2-Chloro-s-triazine Herbicides 239
Conclusions
Appendix
References
The Chemistry of Tea and Tea Manufacturing
Introduction
Tea Manufacturing Process
Biochemistry of the Tea Flush
Chemistry of Tea Manufacturing
Tea Cream
Conclusions
References
A Speculative View of Tobacco Alkaloid Biosynthesis
Introduction
Correlative Information
Speculative Model Building
References
Subject Index
