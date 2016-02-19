Structural Analysis Systems: Software—Hardware Capability—Compatibility—Applications, Volume 1 is a practical guidebook on structural analysis systems and their applications. It provides detailed information about a specific software, its postprocessor capabilities and limitations, computer-aided design connection, and compatibility with the most common computers. Several practical examples from industry with computer and user cost are given.

This volume consists of 22 chapters and begins with a brief description of the ADINA 84 system and its finite elements, material models, and solution capabilities. The discussion then turns to the analysis interpretive treatise and its database concept; the ANSYS program for engineering analysis; and the structural analysis capabilities of the boundary element analysis system BEASY. The following chapters explore other structural analysis programs such as DEFOR, FLASH, KYOKAI, PAFEC, and PANDA. General purpose finite element and boundary element computer programs for structural and solid mechanics applications are also described. This book will be a valuable resource for practitioners in scientific and industrial disciplines such as mechanical or civil engineering, informatics, applied mathematics, and computer science.