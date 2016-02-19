Structural Analysis Systems - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780080325774, 9781483162195

Structural Analysis Systems

1st Edition

Software — Hardware Capability — Compatibility — Applications

Editors: A. Niku-Lari
eBook ISBN: 9781483162195
Imprint: Pergamon
Published Date: 1st January 1986
Page Count: 322
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
43.99
37.39
54.95
46.71
72.95
62.01
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

Structural Analysis Systems: Software—Hardware Capability—Compatibility—Applications, Volume 1 is a practical guidebook on structural analysis systems and their applications. It provides detailed information about a specific software, its postprocessor capabilities and limitations, computer-aided design connection, and compatibility with the most common computers. Several practical examples from industry with computer and user cost are given.

This volume consists of 22 chapters and begins with a brief description of the ADINA 84 system and its finite elements, material models, and solution capabilities. The discussion then turns to the analysis interpretive treatise and its database concept; the ANSYS program for engineering analysis; and the structural analysis capabilities of the boundary element analysis system BEASY. The following chapters explore other structural analysis programs such as DEFOR, FLASH, KYOKAI, PAFEC, and PANDA. General purpose finite element and boundary element computer programs for structural and solid mechanics applications are also described. This book will be a valuable resource for practitioners in scientific and industrial disciplines such as mechanical or civil engineering, informatics, applied mathematics, and computer science.

Table of Contents


Program Description Tables

The ADINA System

AIT: Analysis Interpretive Treatise

ANSYS: Engineering Software with the Design and Analysis Answers

AXISYMMETRIC: Microcomputer Programs for Axisymmetric Problems in Structural and Continuum Mechanics

BEASY: A Boundary Element System of Structural Analysis

CA.ST.OR: Finite Elements and Boundary Elements Analysis System

DAPST: A Finite Element Package for the Dynamical Analysis of Structures

DEFOR: Program for Statical Analysis of Structures Composed of One-Dimensional Elements

FLASH: An Analysis and Design Tool for Engineers

IBA: Interactive Building Analysis

KYOKAI: A User-Friendly BEM.FEM Solver

Micro STRESS: Structural Analysis Program

NE-XX: A Finite Element Program System

PAFEC: The PAFEC Finite Element Analysis System

PAID: Piping Analysis and Interactive Design with the Stand-alone Graphics Package

PANDA: Interactive Program for Minimum Weight Design of Composite

and Elastic-Plastic Stiffened Cylindrical Panels and Shells

S and CM: Microcomputer Programs for Structural and Continuum Mechanics

SESAM '80: A General Purpose Structural Analysis System

THERMAL: Microcomputer Programs for Thermal Stress Analysis

TITUS: A General Finite Element System

UCIN-GEAR: A Finite Element Computer Program for Determining Stresses in Spur Gears

Survey of General Purpose Finite Element and Boundary Element Computer Programs for Structural and Solid Mechanics Applications

Case Study Index

Details

No. of pages:
322
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Pergamon 1986
Published:
Imprint:
Pergamon
eBook ISBN:
9781483162195

About the Editor

A. Niku-Lari

Affiliations and Expertise

Institute for Industrial Technology Transfer, Gournay-sur-Marne, France

Ratings and Reviews

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.