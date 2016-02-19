Structural Analysis Systems
1st Edition
Software — Hardware Capability — Compatibility — Applications
Description
Structural Analysis Systems: Software—Hardware Capability—Compatibility—Applications, Volume 1 is a practical guidebook on structural analysis systems and their applications. It provides detailed information about a specific software, its postprocessor capabilities and limitations, computer-aided design connection, and compatibility with the most common computers. Several practical examples from industry with computer and user cost are given.
This volume consists of 22 chapters and begins with a brief description of the ADINA 84 system and its finite elements, material models, and solution capabilities. The discussion then turns to the analysis interpretive treatise and its database concept; the ANSYS program for engineering analysis; and the structural analysis capabilities of the boundary element analysis system BEASY. The following chapters explore other structural analysis programs such as DEFOR, FLASH, KYOKAI, PAFEC, and PANDA. General purpose finite element and boundary element computer programs for structural and solid mechanics applications are also described. This book will be a valuable resource for practitioners in scientific and industrial disciplines such as mechanical or civil engineering, informatics, applied mathematics, and computer science.
Table of Contents
Program Description Tables
The ADINA System
AIT: Analysis Interpretive Treatise
ANSYS: Engineering Software with the Design and Analysis Answers
AXISYMMETRIC: Microcomputer Programs for Axisymmetric Problems in Structural and Continuum Mechanics
BEASY: A Boundary Element System of Structural Analysis
CA.ST.OR: Finite Elements and Boundary Elements Analysis System
DAPST: A Finite Element Package for the Dynamical Analysis of Structures
DEFOR: Program for Statical Analysis of Structures Composed of One-Dimensional Elements
FLASH: An Analysis and Design Tool for Engineers
IBA: Interactive Building Analysis
KYOKAI: A User-Friendly BEM.FEM Solver
Micro STRESS: Structural Analysis Program
NE-XX: A Finite Element Program System
PAFEC: The PAFEC Finite Element Analysis System
PAID: Piping Analysis and Interactive Design with the Stand-alone Graphics Package
PANDA: Interactive Program for Minimum Weight Design of Composite
and Elastic-Plastic Stiffened Cylindrical Panels and Shells
S and CM: Microcomputer Programs for Structural and Continuum Mechanics
SESAM '80: A General Purpose Structural Analysis System
THERMAL: Microcomputer Programs for Thermal Stress Analysis
TITUS: A General Finite Element System
UCIN-GEAR: A Finite Element Computer Program for Determining Stresses in Spur Gears
Survey of General Purpose Finite Element and Boundary Element Computer Programs for Structural and Solid Mechanics Applications
Case Study Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 322
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Pergamon 1986
- Published:
- 1st January 1986
- Imprint:
- Pergamon
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483162195
About the Editor
A. Niku-Lari
Affiliations and Expertise
Institute for Industrial Technology Transfer, Gournay-sur-Marne, France