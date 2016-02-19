Strongly Coupled Plasma Physics
1st Edition
Proceedings of Yamada Conference XXIV on Strongly Coupled Plasma Physics, Lake Yamanaka, Japan, August 29—September 2, 1989
Description
Strongly Coupled Plasma Physics covers the proceedings of the 24th Yamada Conference on Strongly Coupled Plasma Physics, held from August 29 to September 2, 1989 at Hotel Mount Fuji near Lake Yamanaka on the outskirts of Tokyo. The book focuses on the reactions, technologies, interactions, and transformations of charged particles.
The selection first offers information on phase transitions in dense astrophysical plasmas and plasma thermodynamics and the evolution of brown dwarfs and planets, as well as solidification of dense astrophysical plasmas, evolution of brown dwarfs, and structure of Jupiter. The text then examines the discovery of low mass objects in Taurus and topics in X-ray astronomy from observations with GINGA.
The publication ponders on proton abundance in hot neutron star matter; thermonuclear reaction rates of dense carbon-oxygen mixtures in white dwarfs; and quantum simulation of superconductivity. The text also examines dynamic simulation of mixed quantum-classical systems and Monte-Carlo simulations for the surface properties of the strongly coupled one-component plasma.
The selection is a dependable reference for readers interested in strongly coupled plasma physics.
Table of Contents
Preface
List of Committees
Group Photograph
Opening Address
Welcome Address
Yamada Science Foundation and the Scope of Yamada Conferences
Executive Members of Yamada Science Foundation
Chapter I: Astrophysics
Phase Transitions in Dense Astrophysical Plasmas
Plasma Thermodynamics and the Evolution of Brown Dwarfs and Planets
Discovery of Low Mass Objects in Taurus
Topics in X-Ray Astronomy from Observations with Ginga
Proton Abundance in Hot Neutron Star Matter
Thermonuclear Reaction Rates of Dense Carbon-Oxygen Mixtures in White Dwarfs
Chapter II: Computer Simulations of Quantum and Classical Many-Body Systems
Quantum Monte Carlo Simulation of Hydrogen Plasmas
Quantum Simulation of Superconductivity
Dynamic Simulation of Mixed Quantum-Classical Systems
Monte Carlo Simulation Study of Dense Plasmas: Freezing, Transport and Nuclear Reaction
Static and Dynamic Properties of Confined, Cold Ion Plasmas: MD Simulations
Molecular Dynamics Study of Rapidly Quenched OCP
Monte-Carlo Simulations for the Surface Properties of the Strongly Coupled One-Component Plasma
Chapter III: Glass and Freezing Transitions
Freezing of Coulomb Liquids
Density Functional Theory of Quantum Wigner Crystallization
Molecular Dynamics Studies of Glassy States: Supercooled Liquids and Amorphized Solids
Stochastic Dynamics of Atoms near a Glass Transition Point
Molecular-Dynamics Study of Binary Alloys: Dynamical Correlations of the Supercooled Liquids near the Glass Transition of Binary Soft-Sphere Mixtures
Effect of the Quantum Electrons to Formation of a Crystalline Order in Alkali Metals
Chapter IV: Strong-Coupling Theories and Experiments in Specific Geometries
Observation of Correlations in Finite, Strongly Coupled Ion Plasmas
Theory of Strongly-Correlated Pure Ion Plasma in Penning Traps
Surface Properties of the Coulomb Liquids: from the Classical One-Component Plasma to Liquid Metals
Classical Charged Particle Systems with Interfaces
Surface Correlations in Classical Finite Coulomb Systems
Pattern Formation Processes in Binary Mixtures with Surfactants
Chapter V: Charged Particles in Lower Dimensions and/or in Magnetic Fields
Excitations in Conducting Polymers
Doping Disorder and Band Structures in Conjugated Polymers
Strongly Coupled One-Dimensional System and the Polymer
Many-Body Effects in Quantum Wells
Strongly Correlated Two-Dimensional Electrons Formed on Dielectric Materials
Two-Dimensional Coulomb Systems: Solvable Models at Γ = 2
Approximate Thermodynamic Functions for the Two-Dimensional Two-Component Coulomb Gas
Strongly Coupled 2D OCP in a Magnetic Field
Collisional Relaxation of a Strongly Magnetized Pure Electron Plasma (Theory and Experiment)
Long-Time Tails of Time Correlation Functions for an Ionic Mixture in a Magnetic Field and the Validity of Magnetohydrodynamics
Chapter VI: Quantum Electron Liquids in Strong Coupling
Density Functional Theory of Superconductors Regarded as Two-Component Plasmas
Green's Function and Dynamic Correlations of Electrons in Metals
Frequency-Dependent Local-Field Factor G(k,ω) for a Two-Dimensional Electron Gas
Variational Theory of Electron Liquid
Landau Interaction Function and Effective Mass of an Electron Liquid
RPA, Vertex Correction and Superconductivity in Two-Dimensional Models
Absence of Exponential Screening in Quantum Mechanical Plasmas
Chapter VII: Metallic Systems
Nature of Phonons, Isotope Effect, and Superconductivity in Ba1-xKxBiO3
Microscopic Derivation of Landau-Ginzburg Free Energy for an Ion-Electron Two-Component Plasma
Thermodynamic Properties of a Liquid Metal Using a Soft-Sphere Reference System
Electron-Ion Strong Coupling Effects in Dense Hydrogen Plasmas I. Equation of State and Electric Conductivity
Density Functional Approach to Particle Correlations and Electronic Structure in Dense Plasmas
Effect of the Electron-Ion Correlation Potentials on Thermodynamic Functions in Dense H and He Plasmas
Energy Loss of Charged Particles in Liquid and Amorphous Metals
Studies of a Strongly Coupled Plasma Produced in a Capillary Discharge
The Measurement of Transport Properties in Strongly Coupled Plasmas
Electrical Resistivity of Strongly Coupled Plasmas in Intense Fields
Generation of a Strongly Coupled Plasma with Electron Temperature around 4.2 K in Cryogenic Helium Gases
Measurement of the Dynamic Form Factor at Low Frequencies for a Plasma with Γ = .06
Chapter VIII: Metal-Insulator Transition
Thermodynamic and Structural Properties of Fluid Metals in the Metal-Insulator Transition Range
Theoretical Study of Atomic and Electronic Structures in Microclusters of Potassium and Mercury
Ionization Effects in a Model Fluid
The Insulator-Metal Transition in Dense Plasmas
Pressure Ionization in Fluid Hydrogen
Thermodynamics and Transport in Dense Partially Ionized Plasmas
Chapter IX: Atomic and Molecular States and Radiation
Generalized Schrodinger Equations for Shifts, Widths, and Wave Functions of Atomic and Molecular States in Dense Matter
Dynamics of Electric Fields in Strongly Coupled Plasmas
Electron-Ion Strong Coupling Effects in Dense Hydrogen Plasmas II. Electric Levels of Impurity Ions
Equation of State and Opacity of Dense Plasmas
Some Interpretation of Experimental Values of DC Electrical Conductivity and Spectral Line Shape
Experimental Study of Optical Properties of Strongly Coupled Plasmas
Many-Electron Effects on Dynamic Processes in Dense Matter
Chapter X: Shock-Compressed Plasmas and Inertial-Confinement-Fusion Plasmas
Laser Produced Optically-Thin Strongly Coupled Plasmas
Ion Beam-Plasma Interaction: a Standard Model Approach
Particle Simulations on Static and Dynamic Properties of Two Component Hot Dense Plasmas
Optical Observation of Laser-Compressed Material
Mechanism of Fuel Compression in ICF and Property of Compressed Fuel Plasma
Charge Neutralization During Propagation of Intense Light Ion Beam for ICF Driver
Chapter XI: Dense Multi-Ionic Systems
Dynamics and Mechanism of Diffusion in Superionic Conductors
Properties of Strongly Coupled Multi-Ionic Plasmas
Linear and Electronic Transport in Strongly Coupled Binary Ionic Mixtures
Statistical-Mechanical Effects on Cold Nuclear Fusion in Metal Hydrides
Chapter XII: Strong-Coupling Theories and Experiments in General
Critical Compressibility Factory of Lattice Gas
Structural Phase Transitions in Dense Hydrogen
Plasma Contributions to the Cohesive Energy of Charge Stabilized Colloidal Systems
A Two-Dimensional Polymer Chain with Short-Range Interactions
New Empirical Bridge Functions of Integral Equation: Application to the Binary Supercooled Liquids of the Twelfth Inverse Power Potential
Extended Mean Density Approximation for Structure Factors of Fluids
Integral Equation Approach for Charged Colloidal Dispersions
Density Functional Theory and Langevin-Diffusion Equation
Author Index
Subject Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 732
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 1990
- Published:
- 1st January 1990
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483275154