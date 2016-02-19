Strongly Coupled Plasma Physics - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780444883636, 9780444597595

Strongly Coupled Plasma Physics

1st Edition

Editors: S. Ichimaru
eBook ISBN: 9780444597595
Imprint: North Holland
Published Date: 1st April 1990
Table of Contents

Preface. I. Astrophysics. Contributors: W.J. Forrest, J.D. Garnett, H.M. van Horn, J. Hiura, W.B. Hubbard, H. Iyetomi, S. Ichimaru, K. Makishima, Z. Ninkov, S. Ogata, M. Shure, M.F. Skrutskie, T. Takatsuka. II. Computer Simulations of Quantum and Classical Many-Body Systems. Contributors: B.J. Alder, J. Harris, M. Hasegawa, S. Ichimaru, M. Imada, A. Ishida, R.K. Kalia, S.W. de Leeuw, S. Ogata, J.P. Schiffer, T. Shirakawa, M. Tanaka, J. Theilhaber, P. Vashishta, M. Watabe. III. Glass and Freezing Transitions. Contributors: Y. Hiwatari, H. Miyagawa, S. Nagano, T. Odagaki, S. Ohnishi, G. Pastore, G. Senatore, M.P. Toshi, S. Yip. IV. Strong-Coupling Theories and Experiments in Specific Geometries. Contributors: J.J. Bollinger, Ph. Choquard, D.H.E. Dubin, S.L. Gilbert, M. Hasegawa, D.J. Heinzen, W.M. Itano, T. Kawakatsu, K. Kawasaki, T.M. O'Neil, H. Totsuji, M. Watabe, D.J. Wineland. V. Charged Particles in Lower Dimensions and/or in Magnetic Fields. Contributors: T. Ando, B. Beck, S. Brochot, J. Fajans, K. Fesser, R. Fu, T.F. George, K. Harigaya, P.G. Hjorth, A. Isihara, B. Jancovici, K. Kajita, M. Lavaud, D.L. Lin, J.H. Malmberg, T.M. O'Neil, L.G. Suttorp, X. Sun, Y. Wada, C. Wu. VI. Quantum Electron Liquids in Strong Coupling. Contributors: A. Alastuey, S. Ichimaru, W. Kohn, Ph. A. Martin, A. Nakano, Y. Ousaka, K.S. Singwi, Y. Takada, H. Yashuhara, K. Yonemitsu. VII. Metallic Systems. Contributors: J.F. Benage, Jr., R. Cauble, M.H. Degani, A.W. DeSilva, C. Dharma-wardana, K. Ebina, Y. Furutani, M. Hasegawa, L.A. Jones, R.K. Kalia, M. Kaburagi, D.R. Kania, K. Kato, J. Kondo, K. Minami, T. Nomura, D.P. Nothwang, F. Perrot, F.J. Rogers, W. Rozmus, D.H. Schneider, W.R. Shanahan, R.L. Shepherd, R.E. Stewart, A. Sugawara, S. Tanaka, R.J. Trainor, P. Vashishta, M. Watabe, W.H. Young, X.Z. Yan, F. Yoshida, Y.Q Zhang. VIII. Metal-Insulator Transition. Contributors: G. Chabrier, F. Hensel, J.P. Hernandez, H. Hess, M.K. Kilimann, W.D. Kraeft, D. Kremp, S. Sakamoto, D. Saumon, F. Yonezawa. IX. Atomic and Molecular States and Radiation. Contributors: J.W. Dufty, M.D. Girardeau, S. Ichimaru, C.A. Iglesias, A.A. Mihajlov, M.M. Popovic, F.J. Rogers, S. Tanaka, Y. Vitel, S.M. Younger, L. Zogaib. X. Shock-Compressed Plasmas and Inertial-Confinement-Fusion Plasmas. Contributors: C. Deutsch, H. Furukawa, T. Kaneda, M. Kawaguchi, K.L. Kearney, A.N. Mostovych, T. Nomura, K. Niu, K. Nishihara, H. Sakagami, J.A. Stamper, H. Yoshida. XI. Dense Multi-Ionic Systems. Contributors: C. Deutsch, S. Ichimaru, H. Iyetomi, Y. Kaneko, D. Leger, A. Nakano, S. Ogata, A. Ueda, W.L. Slattery, G.S. Stringfellow, T. Tajima, H.E. de Witt. XII. Strong-Coupling Theories and Experiments in General. Contributors: R. Abe, E. Canessa, M. Fushiki, M.J. Grimson, Y. Hiwatari, O. Honda, M. Itoh, S. Kambayashi, T. Munakata, H. Nagara, K. Nakayama, M. Silbert, J. Takashima, M. Takasu.

Description

Charged particles in dense matter exhibit strong correlations due to the exchange and Coulomb interactions, and thus make a strongly coupled plasma. Examples in laboratory and astrophysical settings include solid and liquid metals, semiconductors, charged particles in lower dimensions such as those trapped in interfacial states of condensed matter or beams, dense multi-ionic systems such a superionic conductors and inertial-confinement-fusion plasmas . The aim of the conference was to elucidate the various physical processes involved in these dense materials. The subject areas covered include plasma physics, atomic and molecular physics, condensed matter physics and astrophysics.

Details

Language:
English
Copyright:
© North Holland 1990
Published:
Imprint:
North Holland
eBook ISBN:
9780444597595

About the Editors

S. Ichimaru Editor

