Strongly Coupled Plasma Physics
1st Edition
Table of Contents
Preface. I. Astrophysics. Contributors: W.J. Forrest, J.D. Garnett, H.M. van Horn, J. Hiura, W.B. Hubbard, H. Iyetomi, S. Ichimaru, K. Makishima, Z. Ninkov, S. Ogata, M. Shure, M.F. Skrutskie, T. Takatsuka. II. Computer Simulations of Quantum and Classical Many-Body Systems. Contributors: B.J. Alder, J. Harris, M. Hasegawa, S. Ichimaru, M. Imada, A. Ishida, R.K. Kalia, S.W. de Leeuw, S. Ogata, J.P. Schiffer, T. Shirakawa, M. Tanaka, J. Theilhaber, P. Vashishta, M. Watabe. III. Glass and Freezing Transitions. Contributors: Y. Hiwatari, H. Miyagawa, S. Nagano, T. Odagaki, S. Ohnishi, G. Pastore, G. Senatore, M.P. Toshi, S. Yip. IV. Strong-Coupling Theories and Experiments in Specific Geometries. Contributors: J.J. Bollinger, Ph. Choquard, D.H.E. Dubin, S.L. Gilbert, M. Hasegawa, D.J. Heinzen, W.M. Itano, T. Kawakatsu, K. Kawasaki, T.M. O'Neil, H. Totsuji, M. Watabe, D.J. Wineland. V. Charged Particles in Lower Dimensions and/or in Magnetic Fields. Contributors: T. Ando, B. Beck, S. Brochot, J. Fajans, K. Fesser, R. Fu, T.F. George, K. Harigaya, P.G. Hjorth, A. Isihara, B. Jancovici, K. Kajita, M. Lavaud, D.L. Lin, J.H. Malmberg, T.M. O'Neil, L.G. Suttorp, X. Sun, Y. Wada, C. Wu. VI. Quantum Electron Liquids in Strong Coupling. Contributors: A. Alastuey, S. Ichimaru, W. Kohn, Ph. A. Martin, A. Nakano, Y. Ousaka, K.S. Singwi, Y. Takada, H. Yashuhara, K. Yonemitsu. VII. Metallic Systems. Contributors: J.F. Benage, Jr., R. Cauble, M.H. Degani, A.W. DeSilva, C. Dharma-wardana, K. Ebina, Y. Furutani, M. Hasegawa, L.A. Jones, R.K. Kalia, M. Kaburagi, D.R. Kania, K. Kato, J. Kondo, K. Minami, T. Nomura, D.P. Nothwang, F. Perrot, F.J. Rogers, W. Rozmus, D.H. Schneider, W.R. Shanahan, R.L. Shepherd, R.E. Stewart, A. Sugawara, S. Tanaka, R.J. Trainor, P. Vashishta, M. Watabe, W.H. Young, X.Z. Yan, F. Yoshida, Y.Q Zhang. VIII. Metal-Insulator Transition. Contributors: G. Chabrier, F. Hensel, J.P. Hernandez, H. Hess, M.K. Kilimann, W.D. Kraeft, D. Kremp, S. Sakamoto, D. Saumon, F. Yonezawa. IX. Atomic and Molecular States and Radiation. Contributors: J.W. Dufty, M.D. Girardeau, S. Ichimaru, C.A. Iglesias, A.A. Mihajlov, M.M. Popovic, F.J. Rogers, S. Tanaka, Y. Vitel, S.M. Younger, L. Zogaib. X. Shock-Compressed Plasmas and Inertial-Confinement-Fusion Plasmas. Contributors: C. Deutsch, H. Furukawa, T. Kaneda, M. Kawaguchi, K.L. Kearney, A.N. Mostovych, T. Nomura, K. Niu, K. Nishihara, H. Sakagami, J.A. Stamper, H. Yoshida. XI. Dense Multi-Ionic Systems. Contributors: C. Deutsch, S. Ichimaru, H. Iyetomi, Y. Kaneko, D. Leger, A. Nakano, S. Ogata, A. Ueda, W.L. Slattery, G.S. Stringfellow, T. Tajima, H.E. de Witt. XII. Strong-Coupling Theories and Experiments in General. Contributors: R. Abe, E. Canessa, M. Fushiki, M.J. Grimson, Y. Hiwatari, O. Honda, M. Itoh, S. Kambayashi, T. Munakata, H. Nagara, K. Nakayama, M. Silbert, J. Takashima, M. Takasu.
Description
Charged particles in dense matter exhibit strong correlations due to the exchange and Coulomb interactions, and thus make a strongly coupled plasma. Examples in laboratory and astrophysical settings include solid and liquid metals, semiconductors, charged particles in lower dimensions such as those trapped in interfacial states of condensed matter or beams, dense multi-ionic systems such a superionic conductors and inertial-confinement-fusion plasmas . The aim of the conference was to elucidate the various physical processes involved in these dense materials. The subject areas covered include plasma physics, atomic and molecular physics, condensed matter physics and astrophysics.
Details
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © North Holland 1990
- Published:
- 1st April 1990
- Imprint:
- North Holland
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780444597595