Strong Interactions in Spacelike and Timelike Domains - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780128034392, 9780128034484

Strong Interactions in Spacelike and Timelike Domains

1st Edition

Dispersive Approach

Authors: Alexander V. Nesterenko
Paperback ISBN: 9780128034392
eBook ISBN: 9780128034484
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 14th November 2016
Page Count: 222
Description

Strong Interactions in Spacelike and Timelike Domains: Dispersive Approach provides the theoretical basis for the description of the strong interactions in the spacelike and timelike domains. The book primarily focuses on the hadronic vacuum polarization function, R-ratio of electron-positron annihilation into hadrons, and the Adler function, which govern a variety of the strong interaction processes at various energy scales. Specifically, the book presents the essentials of the dispersion relations for these functions, recaps their perturbative calculation, and delineates the dispersively improved perturbation theory. The book also elucidates the peculiarities of the continuation of the spacelike perturbative results into the timelike domain, which is indispensable for the studies of electron-positron annihilation into hadrons and the related processes.

Key Features

  • Covers the topics that play an essential role in contemporary particle physics and future collider projects
  • Applicable for self-education alongside standard textbooks
  • Makes the subject easily accessible without the need of an extensive theoretical background

Readership

Graduate and postgraduate students, university lecturers, and researchers working in the fields of high energy physics, particle physics, quantum chromodynamics, and mathematical physics

Table of Contents

  • About the Author
  • Preface
  • Acknowledgments
  • Introduction
  • Chapter 1: Basic Dispersion Relations
    • Abstract
    • 1.1 R-Ratio of Electron-Positron Annihilation Into Hadrons
    • 1.2 Hadronic Vacuum Polarization Function Π(q2)
    • 1.3 Adler Function D(Q2)
  • Chapter 2: Perturbative QCD Invariant Charge
    • Abstract
    • 2.1 Renormalization Group Equation
    • 2.2 One-Loop Perturbative QCD Running Coupling
    • 2.3 QCD Invariant Charge at Higher Loop Levels
  • Chapter 3: Functions Π(q2), R(s), and D(Q2) Within Perturbative Approach
    • Abstract
    • 3.1 Hadronic Vacuum Polarization Function Within Perturbative Approach
    • 3.2 Adler Function Within Perturbative Approach
    • 3.3 R-Ratio Within Perturbative Approach
  • Chapter 4: Dispersive Approach to QCD
    • Abstract
    • 4.1 Unified Integral Representations for Functions Π(q2), R(s), and D(Q2)
    • 4.2 Spectral Density
    • 4.3 Note on the Massless Limit
  • Chapter 5: Functions Π(q2), R(s), and D(Q2) Within Dispersive Approach
    • Abstract
    • 5.1 Hadronic Vacuum Polarization Function Within DPT
    • 5.2 R-Ratio Within DPT
    • 5.3 Adler Function Within DPT
  • Chapter 6: R-Ratio at High Energies
    • Abstract
    • 6.1 Appearance of the π2-Terms
    • 6.2 General Features
    • 6.3 Higher-Order Estimations
  • Conclusions
  • Appendix A: Perturbative QCD Running Coupling
  • Appendix B: Perturbative Spectral Function
  • Appendix C: Perturbative Approximation of R-Ratio
  • Bibliography
  • Index

Details

No. of pages:
222
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Elsevier 2017
Published:
Imprint:
Elsevier
Paperback ISBN:
9780128034392
eBook ISBN:
9780128034484

About the Author

Alexander V. Nesterenko

Alexander V. Nesterenko

Dr. Alexander V. Nesterenko is a senior researcher at the Bogoliubov Laboratory of Theoretical Physics, Joint Institute for Nuclear Research, Dubna, Russian Federation. He graduated with honors from Moscow State University where he obtained a PhD in theoretical physics. He was a Post-Doctoral researcher at the Ecole Polytechnique, France, and University of Valencia, Spain. He actively works in the area of the theoretical particle physics and is a referee for several APS and IOP journals. An experienced lecturer in Quantum Field Theory and Quantum Chromodynamics, he has published two textbooks based on his lecture course.

Affiliations and Expertise

Bogoliubov Laboratory of Theoretical Physics, Joint Institute for Nuclear Research, Dubna, Russia

Ratings and Reviews

