Stromatolites, Volume 20
1st Edition
Editors: M.R. Walter
eBook ISBN: 9780080869322
Imprint: Elsevier Science
Published Date: 1st January 1976
Page Count: 789
Reviews
@qu:The comprehensiveness of this work defies brief description... This book is packed with useful information, and some chapters are outstanding. Taken as a whole, this is a work of the highest quality - informative, comprehensive, well organized, well written and well made. @source: American Journal of Science
About the Editors
M.R. Walter Editor
