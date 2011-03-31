Stroke
5th Edition
Pathophysiology, Diagnosis, and Management (Expert Consult - Online and Print)
First published in 1986 under the editorial direction of Dr. Henry J.M. Barnett, Stroke: Pathophysiology, Diagnosis, and Management continues to provide the dependable, current answers you need to effectively combat the increasing incidence of this disease. Dr. J.P. Mohr, together with new associate editors Philip A. Wolf, James C. Grotta, Michael A. Moskowitz, Marc Mayberg, and Rüdiger von Kummer as well as a multitude of expert contributors from around the world, offer you updated and expanded coverage of mechanisms of action of commonly used drugs, neuronal angiogenesis and stem cells, basic mechanisms of spasm and hemorrhage, prevention of stroke, genetics/predisposing risk factors, and much more, equipping you to understand the latest scientific discoveries and make effective use of the newest approaches to diagnosis and treatment. Plus, a new organization and new full-color images make diagnosis easier and more efficient, and full-text online access at www.expertconsult.com allows you to rapidly search this indispensable reference from any computer.
- Gain fresh perspectives and up-to-date insights from the world’s leading authorities on the pathophysiology, diagnosis, and management of stroke.
- Access the comprehensive, expert clinical guidance you need to recognize the clinical manifestations of stroke, use the latest laboratory and imaging studies to arrive at a diagnosis, and generate an effective medical and surgical treatment plan.
section one
Pathophysiology
Michael A. Moskowitz
1
Vascular Biology and Atherosclerosis of Cerebral Arteries 03
Alyson A. Miller, Christopher G. Sobey
2
The Cerebral Microvasculature and Responses to Ischemia 16
Gregory J. del Zoppo, Gerhard F. Hamann
3
Mechanisms of Thrombosis and Thrombolysis 29
Gregory J. del Zoppo, Mary A. Kalafut
4
Cerebral Blood Flow and Metabolism in Human Cerebrovascular Disease 44
Allyson R. Zazulia, Joanne Markham, William J. Powers
5
Histopathology of Cerebral Ischemia 68
ROLAND N. Auer
6
Molecular and Cellular Mechanisms of Ischemia-Induced Neuronal Death 75
Dimitry Ofengeim, Takahiro Miyawaki, R. Suzanne Zukin
7
Apoptosis and Related Mechanisms in Cerebral Ischemia 107
Turgay Dalkara, Michael A. Moskowitz
8
Molecular Pathophysiology of White Matter Anoxic-Ischemic Injury 122
Bruce R. Ransom, Mark P. Goldberg, Selva Baltan
9
Cerebral Ischemia and Inflammation 138
Costantino Iadecola, Takato Abe, Alexander Kunz, John Hallenbeck
10
Intracellular Signaling: Mediators and Protective Responses 154
Valina L. Dawson, Ted M. Dawson
11
Enhancing Brain Reorganization and Recovery of Function after Stroke 162
Michael Chopp, Zheng Gang Zhang
12
Genetics and Vascular Biology of Brain Vascular Malformations 169
Helen Kim, Ludmila Pawlikowska, William L. Young
section two
Epidemiology and Prevention
Philip A. Wolf
13
Distribution of Stroke: Heterogeneity by Age, Race, and Sex 189
Virginia J. Howard, George Howard
14
Epidemiology of Stroke 198
Philip A. Wolf, William B. Kannel
15
Prognosis after Stroke 219
TATJANA Rundek, Ralph L. Sacco
16 Primary Prevention of Stroke 242
Larry B. Goldstein, Ralph L. Sacco
17
Vascular Dementia and Vascular Cognitive
Decline 252
Sudha Seshadri
18 Stroke Genetics 268
James F. Meschia, Daniel Woo
19 The Global Burden of Stroke 279
Kathleen Strong, Colin Mathers
section three
Clinical Manifestations
J.P. Mohr
20
Classification of Ischemic Stroke 293
Danilo Toni, Ralph L. Sacco, Michael Brainin, J.P. Mohr
21
Clinical Scales to Assess Patients with Stroke 307
Harold P. Adams, Jr.
22
Carotid Artery Disease 334
J.P. Mohr, Henning Mast
23
Anterior Cerebral Artery Disease 362
John C.M. Brust, Angel Chamorro
24
Middle Cerebral Artery Disease 384
J.P. Mohr, Ronald M. Lazar, Randolph S. Marshall
25
Posterior Cerebral Artery Disease 425
J.P. Mohr, Jeffrey R. Binder
26
Vertebrobasilar Disease 446
J.P. Mohr, Louis R. Caplan
27
Microangiopathies (Lacunes) 485
J.L. Martí-Vilalta, Adrià Arboix, J.P. Mohr
28
Cerebral Venous Thrombosis 516
José M. Ferro, Patrícia Canhão
29
Intracerebral Hemorrhage 531
Carlos S. Kase, Steven M. Greenberg, J.P. Mohr, Louis R. Caplan
30
Aneurysmal Subarachnoid Hemorrhage 589
Eric M. Bershad, José I. Suarez
31
Arteriovenous Malformations and Other Vascular Anomalies 616
Christian Stapf, J.P. Mohr, Andreas Hartmann,
Henning Mast, Alexander Khaw, Jae H. Choi,
John Pile-Spellman
32 Spinal Cord Ischemia 643
Joshua Z. Willey, Henry J.M. Barnett, J.P. Mohr
section four
Specific Medical Diseases and Stroke
J.P. Mohr
33
Arterial Dissections and Fibromuscular
Dysplasia 661
Richard M. Zweifler, Gerald Silverboard
34
Collagen Vascular and Infectious Diseases 687
Sachin Agarwal, J.P. Mohr, Mitchell S.V. Elkind
35
Moyamoya Disease 703
Masahiro Yasaka, Junichi Masuda, Jun Ogata, Takenori Yamaguchi
36
Migraine and Stroke 720
Hans C. Diener, Tobias Kurth
37
Hypertensive Encephalopathy 734
Catherine Lamy, Jean-Louis Mas
38
Atherosclerotic Disease of the Proximal Aorta 741
Marco R. Di Tullio, Shunichi Homma
39
CADASIL: Cerebral Autosomal Dominant Arteriopathy with Subcortical Infarcts and Leukoencephalopathy 758
Hugues Chabriat, Anne Joutel, Elisabeth Tournier-Lasserve, Marie-Germaine Bousser
40
Reversible Cerebral Vasoconstriction
Syndromes 765
Aneesh B. Singhal, Anne Ducros
41
Coagulation Abnormalities in Stroke 772
Bruce M. Coull, Kendra Drake
42
Stroke and Substance Abuse 790
John C.M. Brust
43
Cardiac Diseases 814
David M. Greer, Shunichi Homma, Karen L. Furie
section five
Diagnostic Studies
Rüdiger von Kummer
44
Ultrasonography 831
Stephen Meairs, Michael Hennerici, J.P. Mohr
45
Computed Tomography–Based Evaluation of Cerebrovascular Disease 870
Imanuel Dzialowski, Volker Puetz, Rüdiger von Kummer
46
Magnetic Resonance Imaging of Cerebrovascular Diseases 882
Steven Warach, Alison E. Baird, Krishna A. Dani, Max Wintermark, Chelsea S. Kidwell
47 Cerebral Angiography 910
Ronald J. Sattenberg, Jeffrey L. Saver, Y. Pierre Gobin, David S. Liebeskind
section six
Therapy
Part A: Medical Therapy
James C. Grotta
48
Prehospital and Emergency Department Care of the Patient with Acute Stroke 929
Opeolu Adeoye, Arthur Pancioli
49
Intravenous Thrombolysis 945
Wendy Brown, Lama Al-Khoury, Gilda Tafreshi, Patrick D. Lyden
50
Antithrombotic Therapy for Treatment of Acute Ischemic Stroke 971
Harold P. Adams, Jr., Patricia H. Davis
51
General Stroke Management and Stroke Units 992
Markku Kaste, Risto O. Roine
52
Critical Care of the Patient with Acute Stroke 1008
Jennifer Diedler, Marek Sykora, Werner Hacke
53
Pharmacologic Modification of Acute Cerebral Ischemia 1049
Nicole R. Gonzales, James C. Grotta
54
Treatment of "Other" Stroke Etiologies 1084
Scott E. Kasner, Brett L. Cucchiara
55
Medical Therapy of Intracerebral and
Intraventricular Hemorrhage 1106
Lewis B. Morgenstern, Darin B. Zahuranec
56
Rehabilitation and Recovery of the Patient with Stroke 1116
Bruce H. Dobkin
57
Enhancing Stroke Recovery with Cellular
Therapies 1134
Sean I. Savitz
58
Antiplatelet Therapy for Secondary Prevention of Stroke 1147
Mar Castellanos, Babette B. Weksler, Oscar R. Benavente
59
Secondary Prevention of Cardioembolic
Stroke 1173
Maria I. Aguilar, Oscar R. Benavente
60
Conduct of Stroke-Related Clinical Trials 1192
Barbara C. Tilley, Yuko Y. Palesch
Part B: Interventional Therapy
Rüdiger von Kummer
61
Interventional Neuroradiologic Therapy
of Atherosclerotic Disease and Vascular Malformations 1204
J Mocco, Stanley H. Kim, Bernard R. Bendok,
Alan S. Boulos, L. Nelson Hopkins, Elad I. Levy
62
Intraarterial Thrombolysis in Acute Ischemic
Stroke 1227
Anthony J. Furlan, Jitendra Sharma, Randall Higashida
63
Endovascular Treatment of Cerebral
Aneurysms 1241
Ajay K. Wakhloo, Matthew J. Gounis, Michael J. De Leo III
64
Interventional Therapy of Brain and Spinal Arteriovenous Malformations 1255
Timo Krings, Sasikhan Geibprasert, Karel ter Brugge
65 Dural Arteriovenous Malformations 1280
J. Paul Elliott, Daniel Huddle, Issam A. Awad
Part C: Surgical Therapy
Marc R. Mayberg
66
Genetics of Aneurysms and Arteriovenous Malformations 1292
Ynte M. Ruigrok, CATHARINA J.M. Klijn
67 Anterior Circulation Aneurysms 1301
Brian V. Nahed, Christopher S. Ogilvy
68
Surgical Management of Posterior Circulation Aneurysms 1322
Mark J. Dannenbaum, Rose Du, Arthur L. Day
69 Surgery for Intracerebral Hemorrhage 1336
Alexander David Mendelow, BARBARA A. GREGSON
70 Intraventricular Hemorrhage 1349
J. Max Findlay
71
Surgical Decision Making, Techniques, and Periprocedural Care of Cerebral Arteriovenous Malformations 1358
Robert M. Starke, Ricardo J. Komotar, E. Sander Connolly
72 Spinal Arteriovenous Malformations 1366
Shervin R. Dashti, Louis J. Kim, Udaya K. Kakarla, Min S. Park, Michael F. Stiefel, Robert F. Spetzler
73
Radiosurgery for Arteriovenous
Malformations 1374
William A. Friedman, Frank J. Bova
74
Cerebral Cavernous Malformations and Venous Anomalies: Diagnosis, Natural History, and Clinical Management 1388
Christopher S. Eddleman, H. Hunt Batjer, Issam A. Awad
75
Indications for Carotid Endarterectomy in Patients with Symptomatic Stenosis 1398
Jonathan L. Brisman, Marc R. Mayberg
76
Surgical Management of Asymptomatic Carotid Stenosis 1403
Mohamed Samy Elhammady, Roberto C. Heros, Jacques J. Morcos
77
Extracranial to Intracranial Bypass for Cerebral Ischemia 1417
David W. Newell, Marcelo D. Vilela
78 Cerebral Infarction: Surgical Treatment 1426
Eric Jüttler, Werner Hacke
79 Cerebellar Infarction and Hemorrhage 1440
Tetsuyoshi Horiuchi, Kazuhiro Hongo, Shigeaki Kobayashi
Index 1447
J. Mohr
Daniel Sciarra Professor of Neurology, Department of Neurology, Columbia University, New York, NY, USA.
Philip Wolf
Professor of Neurology, Medicine, and Public Health, Boston University School of Medicine; Principal Investigator, Framingham Heart Study, Boston, MA, USA.
Michael Moskowitz
Professor of Neurology, Harvard-MIT Division of Health Science and Technology, Boston, MA, USA.
Marc Mayberg
Executive Director, Seattle Neuroscience Institute at Swedish Medical Center, Seattle, WA, USA.
Rudiger Von Kummer
Professor of Diagnostic Radiology/ Neuroradiology; Head, Department of Neuroradiology, Technische Universitat Dresden; Director, Dresden University Stroke Center, Dresden, Germany
James Grotta
Professor of Neurology, Chairman, Department of Neurology, University of Texas Medical School at Houston; Director, Stroke Program, Memorial Hermann - Texas Medical Center, Houston, TX
Director, Stroke Program, Memorial Hermann - Texas Medical Center; Professor of Neurology; Chairman, Department of Neurology, University of Texas Medical School at Houston, Houston, TX, USA.