First published in 1986 under the editorial direction of Dr. Henry J.M. Barnett, Stroke: Pathophysiology, Diagnosis, and Management continues to provide the dependable, current answers you need to effectively combat the increasing incidence of this disease. Dr. J.P. Mohr, together with new associate editors Philip A. Wolf, James C. Grotta, Michael A. Moskowitz, Marc Mayberg, and Rüdiger von Kummer as well as a multitude of expert contributors from around the world, offer you updated and expanded coverage of mechanisms of action of commonly used drugs, neuronal angiogenesis and stem cells, basic mechanisms of spasm and hemorrhage, prevention of stroke, genetics/predisposing risk factors, and much more, equipping you to understand the latest scientific discoveries and make effective use of the newest approaches to diagnosis and treatment. Plus, a new organization and new full-color images make diagnosis easier and more efficient, and full-text online access at www.expertconsult.com allows you to rapidly search this indispensable reference from any computer.