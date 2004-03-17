I. EPIDEMIOLOGY AND PREVENTION



1. Distribution of Stroke

2. Risk Factors for Stroke and Stroke Prevention

3. Outcome Following Stroke



II. CLINICAL MANIFESTATIONS



4. Classification of Ischemic Stroke

5. Internal Carotid Artery Disease

6. Anterior Cerebral Artery Disease

7. Middle Cerebral Artery Disease

8. Posterior Cerebral Artery Infarcts

9. Anterior Choroidal Artery Infarcts

10. Vertebrobasilar Infarction

11. Lacunes

12. Cerebral Venous Thrombosis

13. Parenchymatous Hemorrhage

14. Aneurysmal Subarachnoid Hemorrhage

15. Brain Vascular Malformations

16. Spinal Cord Ischemia



III. DIAGNOSTIC STUDIES



17. Overview of Laboratory Studies

18. Computed Tomography-Based Evaluation of Cerebrovascular Disease

19. Magnetic Resonance Imaging

20. Conventional Angiography

21. Ultrasonography

22. Single-Photon Emission Computed Tomography



IV. SPECIFIC MEDICAL DISEASES AND STROKE



23. Arterial Dissections

24. Collagen Vascular and Infectious Diseases

25. Moyamoya Disease

26. Fibromuscular Dysplasia

27. Migraine

28. Hypertensive Encephalopathy

29. Vascular Cognitive Impairment and Dementia

30. Atherosclerotic Disease of the Aortic Arch

31. Binswanger’s Disease

32. CADASIL

33. Cerebral Amyloid Angiopathy

34. Coagulopathies

35. Stroke with Substance Abuse

36. Cardiac Diseases, Including Patent Foramen Ovale



V. PATHOPHYSIOLOGY



37. Vascular Biology and Atherosclerosis

38. Thrombosis and Thrombolysis

39. Cerebral Blood Flow and Metabolism in Cerebrovascular Disease

40. Histopathology of Cerebral Ischemia

41. Excitotoxicity

42. Apoptosis

43. White Matter Injury

44. Inflammation

45. Intracellular Signaling: Mediators and Protective Responses

46. Recovery of Function



VI. THERAPY



A. Medical Therapy

47. Prehospital and Emergency Department Care of the Acute Stroke Patient

48. Intravenous Thrombolysis for Acute Stroke

49. Intra-arterial Thrombolysis for Acute Stroke

50. Antithrombotic Therapy for Acute Stroke

51. General Stroke Management and Stroke Units

52. Critical Care of the Acute Stroke Patient

53. Pharmacologic Modification of Acute Stroke (Neuroprotection)

54. Treatment of "Other" Stroke Etiologies

55. Medical Therapy of Intracerebral and Intraventricular Hemorrhage

56. Rehabilitation and Recovery of the Stroke Patient

57. Antiplatelet Therapy for Secondary Stroke Prevention

58. Medical Management of Intracranial and Extracranial Atherosclerosis

59. Stenting of Intracranial and Extracranial Arterial Stenoses

60. Secondary Prevention of Cardioembolic Stroke

61. Clinical Trials for Stroke

B. Surgical Therapy

62. Inherited Vascular Diseases of Neurosurgical Significance

63. Intracranial Hemorrhage

64. Intraventricular Hemorrhage

65. Symptomatic Carotid Occlusive Disease

66. Asymptomatic Carotid Occlusive Disease

67. Intracranial Aneurysms

68. Arteriovenous Malformations

69. Cavernous and Venous Malformations

70. Dural Arteriovenous Malformations

71. Moyamoya Disease: Surgical Aspects

72. Spinal Vascular Malformations

73. Cerebral Vasospasm

74. Extracranial-Intracranial Bypass for Cerebral Ischemia

75. Cerebral Infarction: Surgical Treatment

76. Cerebellar Infarction and Hemorrhage

77. Nontraumatic Intracranial Arterial Dissection

78. Interventional Neuroradiologic Therapy

79. Standards for Surgical Care of Stroke, Circa 2000