Stroke
4th Edition
Pathophysiology, Diagnosis, and Management
Description
First published in 1986 under the editorial direction of Dr. Henry J.M. Barnett, this encyclopedic, yet readable text has served as a "one-stop shop" for generations of practitioners seeking authoritative coverage of the scientific and clinical aspects of stroke. The 4th Edition features a new editorial team led by former co-editor Dr. J.P. Mohr, offering updated and expanded coverage of epidemiology and prevention, clinical manifestations, diagnosis, specific medical diseases related to stroke, pathophysiology, and medical and surgical therapy.
Key Features
- Explains the mechanisms of stroke and stroke-related diseases.
- Provides comprehensive clinical guidance—from recognizing the clinical manifestations of stroke and using the latest laboratory and imaging studies to arrive at a diagnosis to medical and surgical treatment planning.
Table of Contents
I. EPIDEMIOLOGY AND PREVENTION
1. Distribution of Stroke
2. Risk Factors for Stroke and Stroke Prevention
3. Outcome Following Stroke
II. CLINICAL MANIFESTATIONS
4. Classification of Ischemic Stroke
5. Internal Carotid Artery Disease
6. Anterior Cerebral Artery Disease
7. Middle Cerebral Artery Disease
8. Posterior Cerebral Artery Infarcts
9. Anterior Choroidal Artery Infarcts
10. Vertebrobasilar Infarction
11. Lacunes
12. Cerebral Venous Thrombosis
13. Parenchymatous Hemorrhage
14. Aneurysmal Subarachnoid Hemorrhage
15. Brain Vascular Malformations
16. Spinal Cord Ischemia
III. DIAGNOSTIC STUDIES
17. Overview of Laboratory Studies
18. Computed Tomography-Based Evaluation of Cerebrovascular Disease
19. Magnetic Resonance Imaging
20. Conventional Angiography
21. Ultrasonography
22. Single-Photon Emission Computed Tomography
IV. SPECIFIC MEDICAL DISEASES AND STROKE
23. Arterial Dissections
24. Collagen Vascular and Infectious Diseases
25. Moyamoya Disease
26. Fibromuscular Dysplasia
27. Migraine
28. Hypertensive Encephalopathy
29. Vascular Cognitive Impairment and Dementia
30. Atherosclerotic Disease of the Aortic Arch
31. Binswanger’s Disease
32. CADASIL
33. Cerebral Amyloid Angiopathy
34. Coagulopathies
35. Stroke with Substance Abuse
36. Cardiac Diseases, Including Patent Foramen Ovale
V. PATHOPHYSIOLOGY
37. Vascular Biology and Atherosclerosis
38. Thrombosis and Thrombolysis
39. Cerebral Blood Flow and Metabolism in Cerebrovascular Disease
40. Histopathology of Cerebral Ischemia
41. Excitotoxicity
42. Apoptosis
43. White Matter Injury
44. Inflammation
45. Intracellular Signaling: Mediators and Protective Responses
46. Recovery of Function
VI. THERAPY
A. Medical Therapy
47. Prehospital and Emergency Department Care of the Acute Stroke Patient
48. Intravenous Thrombolysis for Acute Stroke
49. Intra-arterial Thrombolysis for Acute Stroke
50. Antithrombotic Therapy for Acute Stroke
51. General Stroke Management and Stroke Units
52. Critical Care of the Acute Stroke Patient
53. Pharmacologic Modification of Acute Stroke (Neuroprotection)
54. Treatment of "Other" Stroke Etiologies
55. Medical Therapy of Intracerebral and Intraventricular Hemorrhage
56. Rehabilitation and Recovery of the Stroke Patient
57. Antiplatelet Therapy for Secondary Stroke Prevention
58. Medical Management of Intracranial and Extracranial Atherosclerosis
59. Stenting of Intracranial and Extracranial Arterial Stenoses
60. Secondary Prevention of Cardioembolic Stroke
61. Clinical Trials for Stroke
B. Surgical Therapy
62. Inherited Vascular Diseases of Neurosurgical Significance
63. Intracranial Hemorrhage
64. Intraventricular Hemorrhage
65. Symptomatic Carotid Occlusive Disease
66. Asymptomatic Carotid Occlusive Disease
67. Intracranial Aneurysms
68. Arteriovenous Malformations
69. Cavernous and Venous Malformations
70. Dural Arteriovenous Malformations
71. Moyamoya Disease: Surgical Aspects
72. Spinal Vascular Malformations
73. Cerebral Vasospasm
74. Extracranial-Intracranial Bypass for Cerebral Ischemia
75. Cerebral Infarction: Surgical Treatment
76. Cerebellar Infarction and Hemorrhage
77. Nontraumatic Intracranial Arterial Dissection
78. Interventional Neuroradiologic Therapy
79. Standards for Surgical Care of Stroke, Circa 2000
Details
- No. of pages:
- 1648
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Churchill Livingstone 2004
- Published:
- 17th March 2004
- Imprint:
- Churchill Livingstone
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780443066009
About the Author
J. Mohr
Affiliations and Expertise
Daniel Sciarra Professor of Neurology, Department of Neurology, Columbia University, New York, NY, USA.
Philip Wolf
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor of Neurology, Medicine, and Public Health, Boston University School of Medicine; Principal Investigator, Framingham Heart Study, Boston, MA, USA.
Dennis Choi
Affiliations and Expertise
Merck Research Laboratories, West Point, PA
Bryce Weir
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor Emeritus, The University of Alberta, Edmonton, Alberta, Canada
About the Editor
James Grotta
Professor of Neurology, Chairman, Department of Neurology, University of Texas Medical School at Houston; Director, Stroke Program, Memorial Hermann - Texas Medical Center, Houston, TX
Affiliations and Expertise
Director, Stroke Program, Memorial Hermann - Texas Medical Center; Professor of Neurology; Chairman, Department of Neurology, University of Texas Medical School at Houston, Houston, TX, USA.