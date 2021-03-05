Stroke
7th Edition
Pathophysiology, Diagnosis, and Management
Description
Authored by the world’s foremost stroke experts, this classic text brings you fully up to date with current research findings and management approaches for cerebrovascular disease. Stroke: Pathophysiology, Diagnosis, and Management, 7th Edition, covers every aspect of this fast-moving field, and is an ideal resource for stroke specialists, general neurologists, and other medical professionals with an interest in stroke. You’ll find expert clinical guidance, comprehensive pathophysiology coverage, data from recent trials, advances in diagnostic tests, full-color CT images, pathology slides, and much more, for a complete picture of today’s stroke medicine.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 1518
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2022
- Published:
- 5th March 2021
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780323694247
About the Editors
James Grotta
Professor of Neurology, Chairman, Department of Neurology, University of Texas Medical School at Houston; Director, Stroke Program, Memorial Hermann - Texas Medical Center, Houston, TX
Affiliations and Expertise
Director, Stroke Program, Memorial Hermann - Texas Medical Center; Professor of Neurology; Chairman, Department of Neurology, University of Texas Medical School at Houston, Houston, TX, USA.
Gregory Albers
Affiliations and Expertise
Director, Stanford Stroke Center; Coyote Foundation Professor of Neurology and Neurological Sciences
Joseph Broderick
Affiliations and Expertise
Director of the Greater Cincinnati-Northern Kentucky Stroke Team; Professor and Chairman, University of Cincinnati, Department of Neurology and Rehabilitation Medicine, Cincinnati, OH
Scott Kasner
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor of Neurology at the Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania, Philadelphia, PA
Eng Lo
Eng H. Lo. Ph.D. (Editor)
Massachusetts General Hospital, Harvard Medical School, Boston, MA Dr. Lo is currently Head of the Neuroprotection Research Laboratories at Massachusetts General Hospital and Professor of Neuroscience in Harvard Medical School. For over 25 years, Dr. Lo has contributed to research delineating mechanisms of injury and repair in the central nervous system.
Affiliations and Expertise
Harvard Medical School, Massachusetts General Hospital, Charlestown, MA, USA
Ralph Sacco
Affiliations and Expertise
Olemberg Chair of Neurology and Professor of Neurology, Epidemiology and Public Health, Human Genetics, and Neurological Surgery, University of Miami Miller School of Medicine, Miami, FL
Lawrence Wong
Affiliations and Expertise
Mok Hing Yiu Professor of Medicine, Chief of Neurology, Departments of Medicine and Therapeutics, Chinese University of Hong Kong, Prince of Wales Hospital, Hong Kong, PR China
Arthur Day
