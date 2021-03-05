Stroke - 7th Edition - ISBN: 9780323694247

Stroke

7th Edition

Pathophysiology, Diagnosis, and Management

Editors: James Grotta Gregory Albers Joseph Broderick Scott Kasner Eng Lo Ralph Sacco Lawrence Wong Arthur Day
Hardcover ISBN: 9780323694247
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 5th March 2021
Page Count: 1518
Info/Buy
Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

Authored by the world’s foremost stroke experts, this classic text brings you fully up to date with current research findings and management approaches for cerebrovascular disease. Stroke: Pathophysiology, Diagnosis, and Management, 7th Edition, covers every aspect of this fast-moving field, and is an ideal resource for stroke specialists, general neurologists, and other medical professionals with an interest in stroke. You’ll find expert clinical guidance, comprehensive pathophysiology coverage, data from recent trials, advances in diagnostic tests, full-color CT images, pathology slides, and much more, for a complete picture of today’s stroke medicine.

Details

No. of pages:
1518
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Elsevier 2022
Published:
5th March 2021
Imprint:
Elsevier
Hardcover ISBN:
9780323694247

About the Editors

James Grotta

Professor of Neurology, Chairman, Department of Neurology, University of Texas Medical School at Houston; Director, Stroke Program, Memorial Hermann - Texas Medical Center, Houston, TX

Affiliations and Expertise

Director, Stroke Program, Memorial Hermann - Texas Medical Center; Professor of Neurology; Chairman, Department of Neurology, University of Texas Medical School at Houston, Houston, TX, USA.

Gregory Albers

Affiliations and Expertise

Director, Stanford Stroke Center; Coyote Foundation Professor of Neurology and Neurological Sciences

Joseph Broderick

Affiliations and Expertise

Director of the Greater Cincinnati-Northern Kentucky Stroke Team; Professor and Chairman, University of Cincinnati, Department of Neurology and Rehabilitation Medicine, Cincinnati, OH

Scott Kasner

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor of Neurology at the Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania, Philadelphia, PA

Eng Lo

Eng H. Lo. Ph.D. (Editor)

Massachusetts General Hospital, Harvard Medical School, Boston, MA Dr. Lo is currently Head of the Neuroprotection Research Laboratories at Massachusetts General Hospital and Professor of Neuroscience in Harvard Medical School. For over 25 years, Dr. Lo has contributed to research delineating mechanisms of injury and repair in the central nervous system.

Affiliations and Expertise

Harvard Medical School, Massachusetts General Hospital, Charlestown, MA, USA

Ralph Sacco

Affiliations and Expertise

Olemberg Chair of Neurology and Professor of Neurology, Epidemiology and Public Health, Human Genetics, and Neurological Surgery, University of Miami Miller School of Medicine, Miami, FL

Lawrence Wong

Affiliations and Expertise

Mok Hing Yiu Professor of Medicine, Chief of Neurology, Departments of Medicine and Therapeutics, Chinese University of Hong Kong, Prince of Wales Hospital, Hong Kong, PR China

Arthur Day

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.