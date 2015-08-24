Stroke
6th Edition
Pathophysiology, Diagnosis, and Management
Description
Offered in print, online, and downloadable formats, this updated edition of Stroke: Pathophysiology, Diagnosis, and Management delivers convenient access to the latest research findings and management approaches for cerebrovascular disease. Picking up from where J. P. Mohr and colleagues left off, a new team of editors — Drs. Grotta, Albers, Broderick, Kasner, Lo, Mendelow, Sacco, and Wong — head the sixth edition of this classic text, which is authored by the world’s foremost stroke experts.
Key Features
- Comprehensive, expert clinical guidance enables you to recognize the clinical manifestations of stroke, use the latest laboratory and imaging studies to arrive at a diagnosis, and generate an effective medical and surgical treatment plan.
- Abundant full-color CT images and pathology slides help you make efficient and accurate diagnoses.
Table of Contents
SECTION I: Pathophysiology
1 Vascular Biology and Atherosclerosis of Cerebral Vessels
2 Mechanisms of Thrombosis and Thrombolysis
3 Cerebral Blood Flow and Metabolism: Regulation and Pathophysiology in Cerebrovascular Disease
4 Histopathology of Brain Tissue Response to Stroke and Injury
5 Molecular and Cellular Mechanisms of Ischemia-Induced Neuronal Death
6 Intracellular Signaling: Mediators and Protective Responses
7 The Neurovascular Unit and Responses to Ischemia
8 Mechanisms of Cerebral Hemorrhage
9 White Matter Pathophysiology
10 Inflammation and Immune Response
11 Mechanisms of Plasticity, Remodeling and Recovery
12 Genetics and Vascular Biology of Angiogenesis and Vascular Malformations
SECTION II: Epidemiology and Risk Factors
13 Global Burden of Stroke
14 Stroke Disparities
15 Modifiable Risk Factors and Determinants of Stroke
16 Prognosis after Stroke
17 Vascular Dementia and Cognitive Impairment
18 Genetic Basis of Stroke Occurrence, Prevention and Outcome
19 Preventing a First Stroke
SECTION III: Clinical Manifestations 20 Classification of Ischemic Stroke
21 Clinical Scales to Assess Patients with Stroke
22 Carotid Artery Disease
23 Anterior Cerebral Artery Disease
24 Middle Cerebral Artery Disease
25 Posterior Cerebral Artery Disease
26 Vertebrobasilar Disease
27 Lacunar Syndromes, Lacunar Infarcts, and Cerebral Small Vessel Disease
28 Intracerebral Hemorrhage
29 Aneurysmal Subarachnoid Hemorrhage
30 Arteriovenous Malformations and Other Vascular Anomalies
31 Stroke and Other Vascular Syndromes of the spinal Cord
SECTION IV: Specific Conditions and Stroke
32 Cardiac Diseases
33 Atherosclerotic Disease of the Proximal Aorta
34 Stroke Related to Surgery and Other Procedures
35 Arterial Dissections and Fibromuscular Dysplasia
36 Collagen Vascular and Infectious Diseases
37 Reversible Cerebral Vasoconstriction Syndromes
38 Hypertensive Encephalopathy
39 Stroke and Substance Abuse
40 Moyamoya Disease
41 CADASIL: Cerebral Autosomal Dominant Arteriopathy with Subcortical Infarcts and Leukoencephalopathy
42 Hematologic Disorders and Stroke
43 Migraine and Stroke
44 Cryptogenic Stroke
45 Cerebral Venous Thrombosis
SECTION V: Diagnostic Studies
46 Ultrasonography
47 Computed Tomography-based Evaluation of Cerebrovascular Disease
48 Magnetic Resonance Imaging of Cerebrovascular Diseases
49 Cerebral Angiography
SECTION VI: Therapy
Part A: Medical Therapy
50 Prehospital and Emergency Department Care of the Patient with Acute Stroke
51 Intravenous Thrombolysis
52 Antithrombotic Therapy for Treatment of Acute Ischemic Stroke
53 General Stroke Management and Stroke Units
54 Critical Care of the Patient with Acute Stroke
55 Pharmacologic Modification of Acute Cerebral Ischemia
56 Treatment of "Other" Stroke Etiologies
57 Medical Therapy of Intracerebral and Intraventricular Hemorrhage
58 Rehabilitation and Recovery of the Patient with Stroke
59 Interventions to Improve Recovery after Stroke
60 Enhancing Stroke Recovery with Cellular Therapies
61 Antiplatelet Therapy for Secondary Prevention of Stroke
62 Secondary Prevention of Cardioembolic Stroke
63 Conduct of Stroke-Related Clinical Trials
Part B: Interventional Therapy
64 Endovascular Therapy of Extracranial and Intracranial Occlusive Disease
65 Endovascular Treatment of Acute Ischemic Stroke
66 Endovascular Treatment of Cerebral Aneurysms
67 Interventional Therapy of Brain and Spinal Arteriovenous Malformations
68 Dural Arteriovenous Malformations
Part C: Surgical Therapy
69 Surgery of Anterior and Posterior Aneurysms
70 Surgery for Intracerebral Hemorrhage
71 Intraventricular Hemorrhage
72 Surgical Management of Cranial and Spinal Arteriovenous Malformations
73 Surgical Cavernous Malformations and Venous Anomalies
74 Indications for Carotid Endarterectomy in Patients with Asymptomatic and Symptomatic Carotid Stenosis
75 Extracranial to Intracranial Bypass for Cerebral Ischemia
76 Decompressive Craniectomy for Infarction and Hemorrhage
Details
- No. of pages:
- 1504
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2016
- Published:
- 24th August 2015
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780323295444
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323328067
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323328050
About the Editor
James Grotta
Professor of Neurology, Chairman, Department of Neurology, University of Texas Medical School at Houston; Director, Stroke Program, Memorial Hermann - Texas Medical Center, Houston, TX
Affiliations and Expertise
Director, Stroke Program, Memorial Hermann - Texas Medical Center; Professor of Neurology; Chairman, Department of Neurology, University of Texas Medical School at Houston, Houston, TX, USA.
Gregory Albers
Affiliations and Expertise
Director, Stanford Stroke Center; Coyote Foundation Professor of Neurology and Neurological Sciences
Joseph Broderick
Affiliations and Expertise
Director of the Greater Cincinnati-Northern Kentucky Stroke Team; Professor and Chairman, University of Cincinnati, Department of Neurology and Rehabilitation Medicine, Cincinnati, OH
Scott Kasner
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor of Neurology at the Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania, Philadelphia, PA
Eng Lo
Eng H. Lo. Ph.D. (Editor)
Massachusetts General Hospital, Harvard Medical School, Boston, MA Dr. Lo is currently Head of the Neuroprotection Research Laboratories at Massachusetts General Hospital and Professor of Neuroscience in Harvard Medical School. For over 25 years, Dr. Lo has contributed to research delineating mechanisms of injury and repair in the central nervous system.
Affiliations and Expertise
Harvard Medical School, Massachusetts General Hospital, Charlestown, MA, USA
Ralph Sacco
Affiliations and Expertise
Olemberg Chair of Neurology and Professor of Neurology, Epidemiology and Public Health, Human Genetics, and Neurological Surgery, University of Miami Miller School of Medicine, Miami, FL
Lawrence Wong
Affiliations and Expertise
Mok Hing Yiu Professor of Medicine, Chief of Neurology, Departments of Medicine and Therapeutics, Chinese University of Hong Kong, Prince of Wales Hospital, Hong Kong, PR China
About the Author
A Mendelow
Affiliations and Expertise
William Leech Professor of Neurosurgery, Newcastle University, UK
