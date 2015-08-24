Stroke - 6th Edition - ISBN: 9780323295444, 9780323328067

Stroke

6th Edition

Pathophysiology, Diagnosis, and Management

Editors: James Grotta Gregory Albers Joseph Broderick Scott Kasner Eng Lo Ralph Sacco Lawrence Wong
Authors: Eng Lo A Mendelow Ralph Sacco Lawrence Wong
Hardcover ISBN: 9780323295444
eBook ISBN: 9780323328067
eBook ISBN: 9780323328050
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 24th August 2015
Page Count: 1504
Description

Offered in print, online, and downloadable formats, this updated edition of Stroke: Pathophysiology, Diagnosis, and Management delivers convenient access to the latest research findings and management approaches for cerebrovascular disease. Picking up from where J. P. Mohr and colleagues left off, a new team of editors — Drs. Grotta, Albers, Broderick, Kasner, Lo, Mendelow, Sacco, and Wong — head the sixth edition of this classic text, which is authored by the world’s foremost stroke experts.

Key Features

  • Comprehensive, expert clinical guidance enables you to recognize the clinical manifestations of stroke, use the latest laboratory and imaging studies to arrive at a diagnosis, and generate an effective medical and surgical treatment plan.
  • Abundant full-color CT images and pathology slides help you make efficient and accurate diagnoses.

Table of Contents

SECTION I: Pathophysiology

1 Vascular Biology and Atherosclerosis of Cerebral Vessels

2 Mechanisms of Thrombosis and Thrombolysis

3 Cerebral Blood Flow and Metabolism: Regulation and Pathophysiology in Cerebrovascular Disease

4 Histopathology of Brain Tissue Response to Stroke and Injury

5 Molecular and Cellular Mechanisms of Ischemia-Induced Neuronal Death

6 Intracellular Signaling: Mediators and Protective Responses

7 The Neurovascular Unit and Responses to Ischemia

8 Mechanisms of Cerebral Hemorrhage

9 White Matter Pathophysiology

10 Inflammation and Immune Response

11 Mechanisms of Plasticity, Remodeling and Recovery

12 Genetics and Vascular Biology of Angiogenesis and Vascular Malformations

SECTION II: Epidemiology and Risk Factors

13 Global Burden of Stroke

14 Stroke Disparities

15 Modifiable Risk Factors and Determinants of Stroke

16 Prognosis after Stroke

17 Vascular Dementia and Cognitive Impairment

18 Genetic Basis of Stroke Occurrence, Prevention and Outcome

19 Preventing a First Stroke

SECTION III: Clinical Manifestations 20 Classification of Ischemic Stroke

21 Clinical Scales to Assess Patients with Stroke

22 Carotid Artery Disease

23 Anterior Cerebral Artery Disease

24 Middle Cerebral Artery Disease

25 Posterior Cerebral Artery Disease

26 Vertebrobasilar Disease

27 Lacunar Syndromes, Lacunar Infarcts, and Cerebral Small Vessel Disease

28 Intracerebral Hemorrhage

29 Aneurysmal Subarachnoid Hemorrhage

30 Arteriovenous Malformations and Other Vascular Anomalies

31 Stroke and Other Vascular Syndromes of the spinal Cord

SECTION IV: Specific Conditions and Stroke

32 Cardiac Diseases

33 Atherosclerotic Disease of the Proximal Aorta

34 Stroke Related to Surgery and Other Procedures

35 Arterial Dissections and Fibromuscular Dysplasia

36 Collagen Vascular and Infectious Diseases

37 Reversible Cerebral Vasoconstriction Syndromes

38 Hypertensive Encephalopathy

39 Stroke and Substance Abuse

40 Moyamoya Disease

41 CADASIL: Cerebral Autosomal Dominant Arteriopathy with Subcortical Infarcts and Leukoencephalopathy

42 Hematologic Disorders and Stroke

43 Migraine and Stroke

44 Cryptogenic Stroke

45 Cerebral Venous Thrombosis

SECTION V: Diagnostic Studies

46 Ultrasonography

47 Computed Tomography-based Evaluation of Cerebrovascular Disease

48 Magnetic Resonance Imaging of Cerebrovascular Diseases

49 Cerebral Angiography

SECTION VI: Therapy

Part A: Medical Therapy

50 Prehospital and Emergency Department Care of the Patient with Acute Stroke

51 Intravenous Thrombolysis

52 Antithrombotic Therapy for Treatment of Acute Ischemic Stroke

53 General Stroke Management and Stroke Units

54 Critical Care of the Patient with Acute Stroke

55 Pharmacologic Modification of Acute Cerebral Ischemia

56 Treatment of "Other" Stroke Etiologies

57 Medical Therapy of Intracerebral and Intraventricular Hemorrhage

58 Rehabilitation and Recovery of the Patient with Stroke

59 Interventions to Improve Recovery after Stroke

60 Enhancing Stroke Recovery with Cellular Therapies

61 Antiplatelet Therapy for Secondary Prevention of Stroke

62 Secondary Prevention of Cardioembolic Stroke

63 Conduct of Stroke-Related Clinical Trials

Part B: Interventional Therapy

64 Endovascular Therapy of Extracranial and Intracranial Occlusive Disease

65 Endovascular Treatment of Acute Ischemic Stroke

66 Endovascular Treatment of Cerebral Aneurysms

67 Interventional Therapy of Brain and Spinal Arteriovenous Malformations

68 Dural Arteriovenous Malformations

Part C: Surgical Therapy

69 Surgery of Anterior and Posterior Aneurysms

70 Surgery for Intracerebral Hemorrhage

71 Intraventricular Hemorrhage

72 Surgical Management of Cranial and Spinal Arteriovenous Malformations

73 Surgical Cavernous Malformations and Venous Anomalies

74 Indications for Carotid Endarterectomy in Patients with Asymptomatic and Symptomatic Carotid Stenosis

75 Extracranial to Intracranial Bypass for Cerebral Ischemia

76 Decompressive Craniectomy for Infarction and Hemorrhage

Details

No. of pages:
1504
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Elsevier 2016
Published:
Imprint:
Elsevier
Hardcover ISBN:
9780323295444
eBook ISBN:
9780323328067
eBook ISBN:
9780323328050

About the Editor

James Grotta

Professor of Neurology, Chairman, Department of Neurology, University of Texas Medical School at Houston; Director, Stroke Program, Memorial Hermann - Texas Medical Center, Houston, TX

Affiliations and Expertise

Director, Stroke Program, Memorial Hermann - Texas Medical Center; Professor of Neurology; Chairman, Department of Neurology, University of Texas Medical School at Houston, Houston, TX, USA.

Gregory Albers

Affiliations and Expertise

Director, Stanford Stroke Center; Coyote Foundation Professor of Neurology and Neurological Sciences

Joseph Broderick

Affiliations and Expertise

Director of the Greater Cincinnati-Northern Kentucky Stroke Team; Professor and Chairman, University of Cincinnati, Department of Neurology and Rehabilitation Medicine, Cincinnati, OH

Scott Kasner

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor of Neurology at the Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania, Philadelphia, PA

Eng Lo

Eng H. Lo. Ph.D. (Editor)

Massachusetts General Hospital, Harvard Medical School, Boston, MA Dr. Lo is currently Head of the Neuroprotection Research Laboratories at Massachusetts General Hospital and Professor of Neuroscience in Harvard Medical School. For over 25 years, Dr. Lo has contributed to research delineating mechanisms of injury and repair in the central nervous system.

Affiliations and Expertise

Harvard Medical School, Massachusetts General Hospital, Charlestown, MA, USA

Ralph Sacco

Affiliations and Expertise

Olemberg Chair of Neurology and Professor of Neurology, Epidemiology and Public Health, Human Genetics, and Neurological Surgery, University of Miami Miller School of Medicine, Miami, FL

Lawrence Wong

Affiliations and Expertise

Mok Hing Yiu Professor of Medicine, Chief of Neurology, Departments of Medicine and Therapeutics, Chinese University of Hong Kong, Prince of Wales Hospital, Hong Kong, PR China

About the Author

Eng Lo

Eng H. Lo. Ph.D. (Editor)

Massachusetts General Hospital, Harvard Medical School, Boston, MA Dr. Lo is currently Head of the Neuroprotection Research Laboratories at Massachusetts General Hospital and Professor of Neuroscience in Harvard Medical School. For over 25 years, Dr. Lo has contributed to research delineating mechanisms of injury and repair in the central nervous system.

Affiliations and Expertise

Harvard Medical School, Massachusetts General Hospital, Charlestown, MA, USA

A Mendelow

Affiliations and Expertise

William Leech Professor of Neurosurgery, Newcastle University, UK

Ralph Sacco

Affiliations and Expertise

Olemberg Chair of Neurology and Professor of Neurology, Epidemiology and Public Health, Human Genetics, and Neurological Surgery, University of Miami Miller School of Medicine, Miami, FL

Lawrence Wong

Affiliations and Expertise

Mok Hing Yiu Professor of Medicine, Chief of Neurology, Departments of Medicine and Therapeutics, Chinese University of Hong Kong, Prince of Wales Hospital, Hong Kong, PR China

