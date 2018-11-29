Stroke Rehabilitation
1st Edition
Description
Practical and concise, Stroke Rehabilitation provides everyday clinical guidance on current methods, techniques, evidence, and controversies in this important area. This focused resource by Drs. Richard Wilson and Preeti Raghavan consolidates today’s available information in an easy-to-navigate format for today’s practicing and trainee physiatrists, as well as other members of the rehabilitation team.
Key Features
- Covers the complete spectrum of stroke rehabilitation – from aphasia to limb impairment to pain syndromes – to facilitate the best outcomes and highest quality of life for your patients.
- Discusses prevention, predictors of recovery, medication management, depression and psychological issues, and return to work and driving.
- Includes coverage of robotic technology, brain stimulation, community-based rehabilitation, and children and stroke.
Table of Contents
Preface
1. Epidemiology and Prevention
2. Predictors of Recovery
3. Aphasia
4. Dysphagia
5. Right Hemisphere Syndromes
6. Musculoskeletal Pain
7. Central Pain and Complex Regional Pain Syndromes
8. Upper Limb Impairment
9. Lower Limb Impairment
10. Spasticity
11. Depression and Other Psychological Issues
12. Visuospatial Impairment
13. Medication Management after Stroke
14. NMES and Stroke Recovery
15. Return to Work
16. Driving Rehabilitation
17. Robotic Technology for Stroke Rehabilitation
18. Brain Stimulation in Stroke Rehabilitation
19. Children and Stroke
20. Community-Based Rehabilitation
Details
- No. of pages:
- 314
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2019
- Published:
- 29th November 2018
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323553827
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780323553810
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780323662086
About the Author
Richard Wilson
Affiliations and Expertise
Associate Professor, Case Western Reserve University School of Medicine, Cleveland, Ohio