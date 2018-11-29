Stroke Rehabilitation - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780323553810, 9780323553827

Stroke Rehabilitation

1st Edition

Authors: Richard Wilson Preeti Raghavan
eBook ISBN: 9780323553827
Hardcover ISBN: 9780323553810
Paperback ISBN: 9780323662086
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 29th November 2018
Page Count: 314
Description

Practical and concise, Stroke Rehabilitation provides everyday clinical guidance on current methods, techniques, evidence, and controversies in this important area. This focused resource by Drs. Richard Wilson and Preeti Raghavan consolidates today’s available information in an easy-to-navigate format for today’s practicing and trainee physiatrists, as well as other members of the rehabilitation team.

Key Features

  • Covers the complete spectrum of stroke rehabilitation – from aphasia to limb impairment to pain syndromes – to facilitate the best outcomes and highest quality of life for your patients.

  • Discusses prevention, predictors of recovery, medication management, depression and psychological issues, and return to work and driving.

  • Includes coverage of robotic technology, brain stimulation, community-based rehabilitation, and children and stroke.

Table of Contents

Preface

1. Epidemiology and Prevention

2. Predictors of Recovery

3. Aphasia

4. Dysphagia

5. Right Hemisphere Syndromes

6. Musculoskeletal Pain

7. Central Pain and Complex Regional Pain Syndromes

8. Upper Limb Impairment

9. Lower Limb Impairment

10. Spasticity

11. Depression and Other Psychological Issues

12. Visuospatial Impairment

13. Medication Management after Stroke

14. NMES and Stroke Recovery

15. Return to Work

16. Driving Rehabilitation

17. Robotic Technology for Stroke Rehabilitation

18. Brain Stimulation in Stroke Rehabilitation

19. Children and Stroke

20. Community-Based Rehabilitation

About the Author

Richard Wilson

Affiliations and Expertise

Associate Professor, Case Western Reserve University School of Medicine, Cleveland, Ohio

Preeti Raghavan

