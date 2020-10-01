Stroke Rehabilitation
5th Edition
A Function-Based Approach
Authors: Glen Gillen Dawn Nilsen
Hardcover ISBN: 9780323639941
eBook ISBN: 9780323639989
Imprint: Mosby
Published Date: 1st October 2020
Page Count: 768
About the Author
Glen Gillen
Affiliations and Expertise
Associate Director and Associate Professor, Rehabilitation and Regenerative Medicine (Occupational Therapy), Columbia University Medical Center, New York, New York
Dawn Nilsen
Affiliations and Expertise
EdD, OTR/L, FAOTA Associate Professor of Regenerative and Rehabilitation Medicine (Occupational Therapy) at Columbia University Medical Center Programs in Occupational Therapy Columbia University
