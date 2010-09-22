Stroke Rehabilitation
3rd Edition
A Function-Based Approach
Gillen's Stroke Rehabilitation: A Function-Based Approach, 3rd Edition is the only comprehensive, evidence-based stroke rehabilitation resource for occupational therapists. Extensively updated with the latest research in assessment and intervention, this essential text presents a holistic, application-based approach that integrates background medical information, samples of functionally based evaluations, and current treatment techniques and intervention strategies to help you confidently manage the growing number of stroke rehabilitation clients.
- UNIQUE! Case studies challenge you to apply rehabilitation concepts to realistic scenarios.
- Evidence-based clinical trials and outcome studies clearly outline the basis for stroke interventions.
- UNIQUE! Survivor's Perspectives help you understand the stroke rehabilitation process from the client's point-of-view.
- UNIQUE! A multidisciplinary approach highlights discipline-specific distinctions in stroke rehabilitation among occupation and physical therapists, physicians, and speech-language pathologists.
- Review questions in each chapter help you assess your understanding of rehabilitation concepts.
- Key terms and chapter objectives at the beginning of each chapter help you study more efficiently.
1. Pathophysiology, Medical Management, and Acute Rehabilitation of Stroke Survivors
2. Psychological Aspects of Stroke Rehabilitation
3. Improving Participation and Quality of Life through Occupation
4. Task-Oriented Approach to Stroke Rehabilitation
5. Activity-Based Intervention in Stroke Rehabilitation
6. Approaches to Motor Control Dysfunction: An Evidence-Based Review
7. Trunk Control: Supporting Functional Independence
8. Overview of Balance Impairments: Functional Implications
9. Vestibular Rehabilitation and Stroke
10. Upper Extremity Function and Management
11. Rehabilitation Technologies to Promote Upper Limb Recovery after Stroke NEW!
12. Edema Control
13. Splinting Applications
14. Functional Mobility
15. Gait Awareness
16. Managing Visual and Visuospatial Impairments to Optimize Function
17. How Therapists Think: Exploring Clinician's Reasoning When Working with Patients Who Have Cognitive and Perceptual Problems Following Stroke
18. Impact of Neurobehavioral Deficits on Activities of Daily Living
19. Treatment of Cognitive-Perceptual Deficits: A Function-Based Approach NEW!
20. Managing Speech and Language Deficits after Stroke NEW!
21. Enhancing Performance of Activities of Daily Living
22. Parenting after Stroke
23. Driving and Community Mobility as an Instrumental Activity of Daily Living
24. Dysphagia Management
25. Sexual Function and Intimacy
26. Seating and Wheeled Mobility Prescription
27. Home Evaluation and Modifications
28. Activities o Daily Living Adaptations: Managing the Environment with One-Handed Techniques
29. Leisure Participation after Stroke
30. A Survivor's Perspective
31. A Survivor's Perspective II: Stroke
Glossary
- No. of pages:
- 800
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Mosby 2011
- Published:
- 22nd September 2010
- Imprint:
- Mosby
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323067751
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323168434
Glen Gillen
Associate Director and Associate Professor, Rehabilitation and Regenerative Medicine (Occupational Therapy), Columbia University Medical Center, New York, New York
