1. Pathophysiology, Medical Management, and Acute Rehabilitation of Stroke Survivors

2. Psychological Aspects of Stroke Rehabilitation

3. Improving Participation and Quality of Life through Occupation

4. Task-Oriented Approach to Stroke Rehabilitation

5. Activity-Based Intervention in Stroke Rehabilitation

6. Approaches to Motor Control Dysfunction: An Evidence-Based Review

7. Trunk Control: Supporting Functional Independence

8. Overview of Balance Impairments: Functional Implications

9. Vestibular Rehabilitation and Stroke

10. Upper Extremity Function and Management

11. Rehabilitation Technologies to Promote Upper Limb Recovery after Stroke NEW!

12. Edema Control

13. Splinting Applications

14. Functional Mobility

15. Gait Awareness

16. Managing Visual and Visuospatial Impairments to Optimize Function

17. How Therapists Think: Exploring Clinician's Reasoning When Working with Patients Who Have Cognitive and Perceptual Problems Following Stroke

18. Impact of Neurobehavioral Deficits on Activities of Daily Living

19. Treatment of Cognitive-Perceptual Deficits: A Function-Based Approach NEW!

20. Managing Speech and Language Deficits after Stroke NEW!

21. Enhancing Performance of Activities of Daily Living

22. Parenting after Stroke

23. Driving and Community Mobility as an Instrumental Activity of Daily Living

24. Dysphagia Management

25. Sexual Function and Intimacy

26. Seating and Wheeled Mobility Prescription

27. Home Evaluation and Modifications

28. Activities o Daily Living Adaptations: Managing the Environment with One-Handed Techniques

29. Leisure Participation after Stroke

30. A Survivor's Perspective

31. A Survivor's Perspective II: Stroke

Glossary