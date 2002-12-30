Stroke Rehabilitation
1st Edition
Guidelines for Exercise and Training to Optimize Motor Skill
Description
Totally updated and revised, this long-awaited new edition continues to provide protocols for the restoration of normal functional movement following stroke.
Table of Contents
Preface to the first edition; Preface to the third edition; Part I; Background to the devlopment of Motor Relearning Programme; Creating an environment for recovery and for learning; Part II; Introduction and rationale; Upper limb function; Orofacial function; Sitting; Balanced Sitting;
Sanding up; Sitting down; Balanced standing; Walking; Index.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 300
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Butterworth-Heinemann 2003
- Published:
- 30th December 2002
- Imprint:
- Butterworth-Heinemann
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780702038259
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780750647120
About the Editor
Janet Carr
Affiliations and Expertise
Honorary Associate Professor, Physiotherapy, Faculty of Health Sciences, The University of Sydney, Australia
Roberta Shepherd
Affiliations and Expertise
Honorary Professor, Physiotherapy, Faculty of Health Sciences, The University of Sydney, Australia