Stroke Rehabilitation - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780750647120, 9780702038259

Stroke Rehabilitation

1st Edition

Guidelines for Exercise and Training to Optimize Motor Skill

Editors: Janet Carr Roberta Shepherd
eBook ISBN: 9780702038259
Paperback ISBN: 9780750647120
Imprint: Butterworth-Heinemann
Published Date: 30th December 2002
Page Count: 300
Description

Totally updated and revised, this long-awaited new edition continues to provide protocols for the restoration of normal functional movement following stroke.

Table of Contents

Preface to the first edition; Preface to the third edition; Part I; Background to the devlopment of Motor Relearning Programme; Creating an environment for recovery and for learning; Part II; Introduction and rationale; Upper limb function; Orofacial function; Sitting; Balanced Sitting;
Sanding up; Sitting down; Balanced standing; Walking; Index.


Details

No. of pages:
300
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Butterworth-Heinemann 2003
Published:
Imprint:
Butterworth-Heinemann
eBook ISBN:
9780702038259
Paperback ISBN:
9780750647120

About the Editor

Janet Carr

Affiliations and Expertise

Honorary Associate Professor, Physiotherapy, Faculty of Health Sciences, The University of Sydney, Australia

Roberta Shepherd

Affiliations and Expertise

Honorary Professor, Physiotherapy, Faculty of Health Sciences, The University of Sydney, Australia

