Stroke Rehabilitation, An Issue of Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation Clinics of North America, Volume 26-4
1st Edition
Authors: John Chae
eBook ISBN: 9780323413497
Hardcover ISBN: 9780323413480
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 11th November 2015
Description
This issue of Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation Clinics will focus on stroke rehabilitation and will include articles such as: Mechanisms of stroke recovery, Insights from basic sciences, Stroke recovery and predictors of rehabilitation outcomes, Upper limb motor impairments, Post-stroke spasticity, Communication disorders and dysphagia, Neuropharmacology of Recovery, Robotic therapy, and many more.
Details
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2015
- Published:
- 11th November 2015
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323413497
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780323413480
About the Authors
John Chae Author
Affiliations and Expertise
Case Western Reserve University
