Stroke Rehabilitation, An Issue of Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation Clinics of North America - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780323413480, 9780323413497

Stroke Rehabilitation, An Issue of Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation Clinics of North America, Volume 26-4

1st Edition

Authors: John Chae
eBook ISBN: 9780323413497
Hardcover ISBN: 9780323413480
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 11th November 2015
Description

This issue of Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation Clinics will focus on stroke rehabilitation and will include articles such as: Mechanisms of stroke recovery, Insights from basic sciences, Stroke recovery and predictors of rehabilitation outcomes, Upper limb motor impairments, Post-stroke spasticity, Communication disorders and dysphagia, Neuropharmacology of Recovery, Robotic therapy, and many more.

About the Authors

John Chae Author

Affiliations and Expertise

Case Western Reserve University

