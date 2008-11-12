Stroke, Part II: Clinical Manifestations and Pathogenesis, Volume 93
1st Edition
Table of Contents
Section 4: Manifestations of stroke:
Topographic classification of ischemic stroke. Identification, risks and treatment of transeint ischemic attacks. Medical complications of acute stroke. Anterior circulation syndromes. Posterior circulation strokes. Lacunes and lacunar syndromes. Hemorrhagic stroke syndromes: clinical manifestations of intracerebral and subarachnoid hemorrhage. Eye syndromes and the neuro-ophthalomology of stroke. Post-stroke seizures. Stroke–related psychiatric disorder. Vascular dementia. “Silent” cerebral infarcts and microbleeds. Spinal strokes.
Section 5: Causes of stroke:
Extracranial and intracranial atheroma, and artery-to-artery embolism. Cardio-embolic stroke. Cervical artery dissections. Intracerebral hemorrhage. Subarachnoid hemorrhage. Cerebral venous thrombosis. Illicit drug use/abuse and stroke. Stroke, migraine and headache. Infections and stroke. Vasculitis and stroke. Hematological diseases and stroke. Stroke related to systemic illness and complicated surgery. Rare causes of stroke.
Description
This volume provides a comprehensive guide to the manifestations and pathogenesis involved with stroke, including advancements in research and a newfound understanding of the biochemical background of this cerebrovascular disorder.
This intensive handbook is meant to give clinicians a source reference that will enable them to gain a thorough knowledge and understanding of the clinical features and management of the many neurological manifestations of stroke disorder.
In addition, practitioners, clinicians, and researchers will gain a better understanding of highly studied topics, including amongst others, the medical complications associated with stroke, chapters on anterior circulation and hemorrhagic stroke syndromes, stroke related psychiatric disorders, and other rare causes of stroke disorder.
Key Features
- A comprehensive source that thoroughly examines the neurological manifestations of stroke
A guide to highly studied topics, including stroke complications, syndromes, and stroke related psychiatric disorders
A better understanding of the pathophysiological basis of strokes that will help practitioners better diagnose, prevent, and improve patient care
Readership
Neurologists
Neuroscience research workers
Details
- No. of pages:
- 592
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2009
- Published:
- 12th November 2008
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780702035395
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780444520043
Ratings and Reviews
About the Editors
Marc Fisher Editor
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor of Neurology and Radiology, University of Massachusetts Medical School, Worcester, MA, USA