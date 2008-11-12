Stroke, Part II: Clinical Manifestations and Pathogenesis, Volume 93

This volume provides a comprehensive guide to the manifestations and pathogenesis involved with stroke, including advancements in research and a newfound understanding of the biochemical background of this cerebrovascular disorder.

This intensive handbook is meant to give clinicians a source reference that will enable them to gain a thorough knowledge and understanding of the clinical features and management of the many neurological manifestations of stroke disorder.

In addition, practitioners, clinicians, and researchers will gain a better understanding of highly studied topics, including amongst others, the medical complications associated with stroke, chapters on anterior circulation and hemorrhagic stroke syndromes, stroke related psychiatric disorders, and other rare causes of stroke disorder.