Stroke Part I: Basic and epidemiological aspects, Volume 92
1st Edition
Table of Contents
Section 1: Historical perspective:
The history of stroke and cerebrovascular disease.
Section 2: Basic science overview and pathology:
The ischemic cascade and mediators of ischemic injury. Animal models of ischemic stroke. Cerebral blood flow and ischemic penumbra. Neuropathology of ischemic brain injury. Reperfusion injury after stroke: neurovascular proteases and the blood-brain barrier. Gene induction, protein synthesis and related issues. Effects of gender and sex steroids on ischemic injury. Ischemic tolerance as an active and intrinsic neuroprotective mechanism. Vascular endothelium and the blood-brain barrier. A cerebrovascular perspective of atherosclerosis. Blood coagulation and fibrinolysis: mechanisms of thrombosis. Anatomy of the circulation of the brain and spinal cord. Cerebral vascular dysregulation in the ischemic brain. Experimental models in intracerebral hemorrhage.
Section 3: Clinical epidemiology:
The worldwide burden of stroke: current status and future projections. Stroke among women, ethnic groups, young adults and children. Clinical genetic issues in stroke.
Costs and health care system issues. Epidemiological implications of primary and secondary stroke prevention. Stroke recurrence and prognosis after stroke.
Description
This volume provides a vital and comprehensive resource on stroke, including research, diagnosis, prevention, and treatment modalities. Practitioners in these fields will find invaluable information in this handbook, from basic mechanisms of the disease, to enhanced diagnostic and therapeutic capabilities for patient care.
With the field of cerebrovascular disorders, including stroke, making rapid advancements, clinicians will find illuminating and insightful chapters on the pathophysiological basis of this disorder.
Advances in our understanding of the biochemical background of strokes, coupled with an examination of breakthroughs in epidemiology, genetics, neuroimaging, interventional radiology, surgery, and even clinical psychology are also explored, giving researchers and clinicians a profoundly altered way to approach stroke research, diagnosis, and patient treatment and care.
Key Features
- A comprehensive resource on stroke, prevention techniques, diagnosis, and treatment modalities
Illuminating and insightful information on the pathophysiological basis of stroke
A thorough examination of the rapid advancements made in the field of cerebrovascular disorders and their applications to stroke
Readership
Neurologists
Neuroscience research workers
Details
- No. of pages:
- 464
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2009
- Published:
- 17th November 2008
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780702035388
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780444520036
About the Editors
Marc Fisher Editor
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor of Neurology and Radiology, University of Massachusetts Medical School, Worcester, MA, USA