Stroke Part I: Basic and epidemiological aspects, Volume 92

This volume provides a vital and comprehensive resource on stroke, including research, diagnosis, prevention, and treatment modalities. Practitioners in these fields will find invaluable information in this handbook, from basic mechanisms of the disease, to enhanced diagnostic and therapeutic capabilities for patient care.

With the field of cerebrovascular disorders, including stroke, making rapid advancements, clinicians will find illuminating and insightful chapters on the pathophysiological basis of this disorder.

Advances in our understanding of the biochemical background of strokes, coupled with an examination of breakthroughs in epidemiology, genetics, neuroimaging, interventional radiology, surgery, and even clinical psychology are also explored, giving researchers and clinicians a profoundly altered way to approach stroke research, diagnosis, and patient treatment and care.