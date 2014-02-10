Stroke in Atrial Fibrillation, An Issue of Cardiac Electrophysiology Clinics - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780323286992, 9780323287005

Stroke in Atrial Fibrillation, An Issue of Cardiac Electrophysiology Clinics, Volume 6-1

1st Edition

Authors: Samuel Asirvatham
eBook ISBN: 9780323287005
Hardcover ISBN: 9780323286992
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 10th February 2014
Description

Because atrial fibrillation promotes the formation of blood clots that can travel to the brain and block an artery, atrial fibrillation independently increases the risk of ischemic stroke four-to-five-fold. In this issue expert authors review drug therapies for stroke prevention, use of the new anticoagulants, ablation strategies for stroke prevention, LAA closure for stroke prevention, stroke in heart rhythm device patients, transesophageal echo in atrial fibrillation, and other topics important to the management of this serious complication.

"A comprehensive and well-referenced source of evolving information, clinical trials and their implications." Reviewed by Perfusion, Apr 2015

Details

About the Authors

Samuel Asirvatham Author

Affiliations and Expertise

Mayo Clinic, Rochester Minnesota

