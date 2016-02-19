String Theory in Four Dimensions, Volume 1
1st Edition
Table of Contents
Preface. 1. Introduction. 2. String Phenomenology in the Classical Limit. 3. More and more Compactifications. 4. Quantum Effects and Perturbative Supersymmetry Breaking. 5. Non-perturbative Supersymmetry Breaking. 6. Prospects. 7. References. 8. Papers: Outlines of a Phenomenology. Contributors: J.D. Breit, P. Candelas, G.T. Horowitz, B.A. Ovrut, G.C. Segrè, A. Sen, E. Witten. Features of the Low-energy Theory. Contributors: M. Dine, M.D. Freeman, M.T. Grisaru, D.J. Gross, D. Nemeschansky, C.N. Pope, N. Seiberg, A. Sen, A.E.M. van der Ven, X.G. Wen, E. Witten, D. Zanon. Solvable Conformal Field Theories. Contributors: L. Dixon, D. Friedan, J.A. Harvey, E. Martinec, M. Mueller, K.S. Narain, M.H. Sarmadi, S. Shenker, C. Vafa, E. Witten. Quantum Corrections to Classical Solutions. Contributors: M. Dine, E. Martinec, N. Seiberg and E. Witten. Beyond Perturbation Theory. Contributors: M. Dine, J. Derendinger, L.E. Ibáñez, H.P. Nilles, R. Rohm, N. Seiberg, E. Witten.
String Theory in Four Dimensions'' contains a representative collection of papers dealing with various aspects of string phenomenology, including compactifications on smooth manifolds and more general conformal field theories. Together with the lucid introduction by M. Dine, this material gives the reader a good working knowledge of our present ideas for connecting string theory to nature.
- English
- © North Holland 1988
- 1st January 1988
- North Holland
- 9780444596055
"This book contains a representative collection of reprints of papers dealing with various aspects of string phenomenology, including compactifications on smooth manifolds and more general conformal field theories…this material gives the reader a good working knowledge of our present ideas for connecting string theory to nature."--Zentralblatt MATH, 1279.81006