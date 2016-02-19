String Theory in Four Dimensions - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780444871008, 9780444596055

String Theory in Four Dimensions, Volume 1

1st Edition

Editors: M. Dine
eBook ISBN: 9780444596055
Imprint: North Holland
Published Date: 1st January 1988
Table of Contents

Preface. 1. Introduction. 2. String Phenomenology in the Classical Limit. 3. More and more Compactifications. 4. Quantum Effects and Perturbative Supersymmetry Breaking. 5. Non-perturbative Supersymmetry Breaking. 6. Prospects. 7. References. 8. Papers: Outlines of a Phenomenology. Contributors: J.D. Breit, P. Candelas, G.T. Horowitz, B.A. Ovrut, G.C. Segrè, A. Sen, E. Witten. Features of the Low-energy Theory. Contributors: M. Dine, M.D. Freeman, M.T. Grisaru, D.J. Gross, D. Nemeschansky, C.N. Pope, N. Seiberg, A. Sen, A.E.M. van der Ven, X.G. Wen, E. Witten, D. Zanon. Solvable Conformal Field Theories. Contributors: L. Dixon, D. Friedan, J.A. Harvey, E. Martinec, M. Mueller, K.S. Narain, M.H. Sarmadi, S. Shenker, C. Vafa, E. Witten. Quantum Corrections to Classical Solutions. Contributors: M. Dine, E. Martinec, N. Seiberg and E. Witten. Beyond Perturbation Theory. Contributors: M. Dine, J. Derendinger, L.E. Ibáñez, H.P. Nilles, R. Rohm, N. Seiberg, E. Witten.

Description

String Theory in Four Dimensions'' contains a representative collection of papers dealing with various aspects of string phenomenology, including compactifications on smooth manifolds and more general conformal field theories. Together with the lucid introduction by M. Dine, this material gives the reader a good working knowledge of our present ideas for connecting string theory to nature.

Details

Language:
English
Copyright:
© North Holland 1988
Published:
Imprint:
North Holland
eBook ISBN:
9780444596055

"This book contains a representative collection of reprints of papers dealing with various aspects of string phenomenology, including compactifications on smooth manifolds and more general conformal field theories…this material gives the reader a good working knowledge of our present ideas for connecting string theory to nature."--Zentralblatt MATH, 1279.81006

M. Dine Editor

