String Theory and the Real World: From particle physics to astrophysics - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780080548135, 9780080560540

String Theory and the Real World: From particle physics to astrophysics, Volume 87

1st Edition

Lecture Notes of the Les Houches Summer School 2007

Series Volume Editors: C. Bachas L. Baulieu M. Douglas E. Kiritsis E. Rabinovici P. Vanhove P. Windey L.G. Cugliandolo
eBook ISBN: 9780080560540
eBook ISBN: 9780080951515
Hardcover ISBN: 9780080548135
Imprint: Elsevier Science
Published Date: 29th July 2008
Page Count: 692
Table of Contents

  1. I. Antoniadis, Topics in String Phenomenology
  2. E. Kiritsis, Orientifolds, and the Search for the Standard Model in String Theory
  3. K. Intriligator and N. Seiberg, Lectures on Supersymmetry Breaking
  4. G.F. Giudice, Supersymmetry And The Real World
  5. J. Maldacena, Les Houches Lectures on Cosmology and Fundamental Theory
  6. E. Rabinovici, Spontaneous Breaking of Space-Time Symmetries
  7. A. Uranga, The Standard Model from D-Branes in String Theory
  8. P. Vanhove, Non-Renormalisation Theorems in Superstring and Supergravity Theories
  9. F. Gianotti, Preparing the Lhc Experiments for First Data
  10. T. Damour and M. Lilley, String Theory, Gravity and Experiment
  11. J.F. Barbon and E. Rabinovici, Aspects of Hagedorn Holography
  12. F. Denef, Les Houches Lectures on Constructing String Vacua
  13. M. Benna and I. Klebanov, Gauge-String Dualities and Some Applications

Description

This book is a collection of lectures given in July 2007 at the Les Houches Summer School on "String Theory and the Real World: From particle physics to astrophysics."

Key Features

  • Provides a pedagogical introduction to topics in String Theory, and Cosmology
  • Addresses each topic from the basis to the most recent developments
  • Covers the lectures by internationally-renowned and leading experts

Readership

Graduate students, researchers

About the Series Volume Editors

C. Bachas Series Volume Editor

L. Baulieu Series Volume Editor

M. Douglas Series Volume Editor

E. Kiritsis Series Volume Editor

E. Rabinovici Series Volume Editor

P. Vanhove Series Volume Editor

P. Windey Series Volume Editor

L.G. Cugliandolo Series Volume Editor

