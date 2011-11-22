Stretch Blow Molding - 2nd Edition - ISBN: 9781437735277, 9781437735291

Stretch Blow Molding

2nd Edition

Authors: Ottmar Brandau
eBook ISBN: 9781437735291
Hardcover ISBN: 9781437735277
Imprint: William Andrew
Published Date: 22nd November 2011
Page Count: 320

Table of Contents

1. A Short History of Stretch Blow Molding

2. Material Basics

2.1. Manufacture and States of PET

2.2. Crystallization of PET

2.3. Drying of PET

2.4. Behavior in the Injection Mold

2.5. Behavior in the Blow Mold

2.6. Acetaldehyde (AA) in PET Bottles

3. Reheat Stretch Blow Molding Machines

3.1. Overview

3.2. Semi-automatic Machines

3.3. Linear Shuttle-type Machines

3.4. Linear Continuous Motion Machines

3.5. Rotary Machines

4. Machine Details

4.1. Ovens

4.2. Transfer Functions

4.3. Blow Wheel/Blow Clamp

5. Blow Molds

5.1. Design

5.2. Making a Mold

5.3. Venting

6. Fundamentals of the Blow Process

6.1. Process Overview

6.2. Stretch Ratios

6.3. Types of Heat Transfer

6.4. Light Absorption Characteristics of PET

6.5. Optimum Preform Temperature

7. The Blowing Process

7.1. Reheating Preforms

7.2. Blowing Bottles

8. Injection Stretch Blow Molding Machines

8.1. Four-station Machines

8.2. Machine Controls

8.3. Injection Controls

8.4. Interaction between Injection and Blow

8.5. Conditioning

8.6. Container Blowing

8.7. Hot Runners

8.8. Integrated Two-stage Stretch Blow Molding

Chapter 9. Special Applications

9.1. Simulation of the Blow Process

9.2. Stretch Blow Molding of Oriented Polypropylene

9.3. Plant-based Plastics

9.4. Blow Process for Hot-fill Applications

9.5. Preferential Heating

9.6. Direct Feeding of Preforms into the Blow Machine

9.7. Vision Inspection

9.8. Barrier-enhancing Technologies

9.9. Blow-and-Trim Process

9.10. CSD Bottle-base Failures

9.11. Recycling of PET Bottles

9.12. Preform Esthetics in the Two-stage Process

Chapter 10. Troubleshooting of Blowing Problems

10.1. General Guidelines

10.2. Starting a New Process

10.3. Troubleshooting of Specific Problems

10.4. Defects Particular to Single-stage Molding

10.5. Summary of Preform Quality Checks

Chapter 11. Economics

11.1. Container Types

11.2. Business Models

11.3. Tooling Costs

11.4. Light-weighing of Bottles and Caps

11.5. Resin Prices

11.6. Bottle Production Costs

11.7. Starting with a New Product

11.8. Recommended Laboratory Equipment for RSBM Plants

11.9. Western vs. Asian Machinery

Chapter 12. Preform Design for Single and Two-stage Processing

12.1. Two-stage Process Injection Molding

12.2. Single-stage Process Injection Molding

12.3. Goals and Conditions

12.4. The Mechanics of Preform Design

12.5. Putting it All Together

Chapter 13. Auxiliary Equipment

13.1. Compressors

13.2. Chillers

13.3. Conveyors and Bottle Storage Devices

Chapter 14. Training of Operators

14.1. Current State of Training

14.2. Obstacles to Training Programs

14.3. Re-thinking Abstract Concepts

14.4. Language Structure

14.5. Converting Formulas into Common English Sentences

14.6. Substituting Uncommon Arithmetical Operators

14.7. Presentation Style

14.8. Translating Graphs into Common-day Language

14.9. Choosing Easy-to-Understand Drawings

14.10. Computer Simulations

14.11. Comprehensive Coverage

14.12. Trainees Involvement

14.13. Assessments

14.14. In-plant or Off-plant Training

14.15. Conclusion

Description

Stretch blow molding is the blow molding process used to produce bottles of the strength required for carbonated drinks. In this handbook, Ottmar Brandau introduces the technology of stretch blow molding, explores practical aspects of designing and running a production line and looks at practical issues for quality control and troubleshooting. As an experienced engineer, manager and consultant, Brandau’s focus is on optimizing the production process, improving quality and reducing cycle time.

This book is a thoroughly practical handbook that provides engineers and managers with the toolkit to improve production and engineering aspects in their own businesses--saving money, increasing output and improving competitiveness by adopting new technologies.

Key Features

  • Learn the tricks of the trade from an experienced engineer and manager
  • Save money: Practical strategies to optimize the production process, improve quality and reduce cycle times
  • Gain knowledge and understanding of the latest technological and best practice developments in stretch blow molding

Readership

Engineers, managers and operators in the plastics industry working in the fields of blow molding and bottle production. Plastics Engineers (mostly with an academic background in Mechanical Engineering, Chemical Engineering or Chemistry), Quality Engineers and Production Managers

About the Authors

Ottmar Brandau Author

Ottmar Brandau is President of Apex Container Inc. in Ontario, Canada. Brandau is a member of the Society of Plastics Engineers and was previously VP Operations at Magic North America Inc.

Affiliations and Expertise

Apex Container Inc., Ontario, Canada

