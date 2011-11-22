Stretch blow molding is the blow molding process used to produce bottles of the strength required for carbonated drinks. In this handbook, Ottmar Brandau introduces the technology of stretch blow molding, explores practical aspects of designing and running a production line and looks at practical issues for quality control and troubleshooting. As an experienced engineer, manager and consultant, Brandau’s focus is on optimizing the production process, improving quality and reducing cycle time.

This book is a thoroughly practical handbook that provides engineers and managers with the toolkit to improve production and engineering aspects in their own businesses--saving money, increasing output and improving competitiveness by adopting new technologies.