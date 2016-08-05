Stretch Blow Molding
3rd Edition
Table of Contents
- Preface to the Third Edition
- Acknowledgments
- Introduction
- 1: Short History of Stretch Blow Molding
- Abstract
- 2: Material Basics
- Abstract
- 2.1. Manufacture and States of PET
- 2.2. Crystallization of PET
- 2.3. Drying of PET
- 2.4. Other Consequences of Insufficient Drying
- 2.5. Behavior in the Injection Mold
- 2.6. Behavior in the Blow Mold
- 3: Reheat Stretch Blow Machine (RSBM) Types
- Abstract
- 3.1. Overview
- 3.2. Differences Between Rotary Machines of Different Manufacturers
- 3.3. Orientation of Preforms and Bottles
- 3.4. Movement Actuation
- 3.5. Shape and Location of Oven Section
- 3.6. Blow Mold Actuation
- 3.7. Preform Seal
- 3.8. Synchronization and Crash Protection
- 4: Machine Details
- Abstract
- 4.1. Oven Section
- 4.2. Transfer Functions
- 4.3. Blow Wheel/Blow Clamp
- 4.4. Machine Timing
- 4.5. Rotary Machines Comparison
- 5: Blow Molds
- Abstract
- 5.1. Design
- 5.2. Base Mold
- 5.3. Making a Mold
- 5.4. Venting
- 5.5. Stretch Rod
- 6: Fundamentals of the Blow Process
- Abstract
- 6.1. Process Overview
- 6.2. Stretch Ratios
- 6.3. Types of Heat Transfer
- 6.4. Light Absorption Characteristics of PET
- 6.5. Optimal Preform Temperature
- 7: The Blowing Process
- Abstract
- 7.1. Reheating Preforms
- 7.2. Blowing Bottles
- 7.3. Air Valve Control
- 8: Injection Stretch Blow Molding Machines
- Abstract
- 8.1. Four-Station Machines
- 8.2. Machine Controls
- 8.3. Injection Controls
- 8.4. Interaction Between Injection and Blow
- 8.5. Conditioning
- 8.6. Container Blowing
- 8.7. Hot Runners
- 8.8. Integrated Two-Stage Stretch Blow Molding
- 8.9. Single or Two Stage—That is the Question
- 9: Special Applications
- Abstract
- 9.1. Simulation of the Blow Process
- 9.2. Stretch Blow Molding of Oriented Polypropylene
- 9.3. Plant-Based Plastics
- 9.4. Blow Process for Hot-Fill Applications
- 9.5. Preferential Heating
- 9.6. Direct Feeding of Preforms into the Blow Machine
- 9.7. Vision Inspection
- 9.8. Barrier Enhancing Technologies
- 9.9. Blow-and-Trim Process
- 9.10. CSD Bottle Base Failures
- 9.11. Recycling of PET Bottles
- 9.12. Preform Aesthetics in the Two-Stage Process
- 9.13. Blowing Thick-Walled Preforms
- 10: Troubleshooting of Blowing Problems
- Abstract
- 10.1. General Guidelines
- 10.2. Starting a New Process
- 10.3. Preblow Pressure Control
- 10.4. Changing Preform Temperatures
- 10.5. Output Control
- 10.6. Troubleshooting of Specific Problems
- 10.7. Defects Particular to Single-Stage Molding
- 10.8. Summary of Preform Quality Checks
- 11: Economics
- Abstract
- 11.1. Container Types
- 11.2. Business Models
- 11.3. Tooling Costs
- 11.4. Lightweighing of Bottles and Caps
- 11.5. Resin Prices
- 11.6. Bottle Production Costs
- 11.7. Starting with a New Product
- 11.8. Recommended Laboratory Equipment for RSBM Plants
- 11.9. Western Versus Asian Machinery
- 11.10. Bottle Storage and Transport
- 12: Preform Design for Single- and Two-Stage Processing
- Abstract
- 12.1. Two-Stage Process Injection Molding
- 12.2. Single-Stage Process Injection Molding
- 12.3. Goals and Conditions
- 12.4. The Mechanics of Preform Design
- 12.5. Putting it all Together
- 13: Auxiliary Equipment
- Abstract
- 13.1. Compressors
- 13.2. Chillers
- 13.3. Conveyors and Bottle Storage Devices
- 14: Training of Operators
- Abstract
- 14.1. Current State of Training
- 14.2. Obstacles to Training Programs
- 14.3. Rethinking Abstract Concepts
- 14.4. Language Structure
- 14.5. Converting Formulas Into Common English Sentences
- 14.6. Substituting Uncommon Arithmetical Operators
- 14.7. Presentation Style
- 14.8. Translating Graphs into Common-Day Language
- 14.9. Choosing Easy-to-Understand Drawings
- 14.10. Computer Simulations
- 14.11. Comprehensive Coverage
- 14.12. Trainees Involvement
- 14.13. Assessments
- 14.14. Conclusions
- Index
Description
Stretch Blow Molding, Third Edition, provides the latest on the blow molding process used to produce bottles of the strength required for carbonated drinks. In this updated handbook, Ottmar Brandau introduces the technology of stretch blow molding, explores practical aspects of designing and running a production line, and looks at practical issues for quality control and troubleshooting.
As an experienced engineer, manager, and consultant, Brandau’s focus is on optimizing the production process, improving quality, and reducing cycle time. In this new edition, the author has thoroughly reviewed the content of the book, providing updates on new developments in stretch blow molding, including neck sizes, new equipment and processes, and the economics of the process.
The book is a thoroughly practical handbook which provides engineers and managers with the toolkit to improve production and engineering aspects in their own businesses, allowing them to save money, increase output, and improve competitiveness by adopting new technologies.
Key Features
- Provides knowledge and understanding of the latest technological and best practice developments in stretch blow molding
- Includes money saving, practical strategies to optimize the production process, improve quality, and reduce cycle times
- Provides a guide to the training of operators, as well as tactics on how to troubleshoot when products are faulty, productivity is low, or machinery is not operating as expected
Readership
Engineers, managers and operators in the plastics industry working in the fields of blow molding and bottle production. Plastics Engineers (mostly with an academic background in Mechanical Engineering, Chemical Engineering or Chemistry), Quality Engineers and Production Managers
Details
- No. of pages:
- 374
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © William Andrew 2017
- Published:
- 5th August 2016
- Imprint:
- William Andrew
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323462938
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780323461771
About the Authors
Ottmar Brandau Author
Ottmar Brandau is President of Apex Container Inc. in Ontario, Canada. Brandau is a member of the Society of Plastics Engineers and was previously VP Operations at Magic North America Inc.
Affiliations and Expertise
Apex Container Inc., Ontario, Canada