Stress Tolerance in Horticultural Crops
1st Edition
Challenges and Mitigation Strategies
Description
Stress Tolerance in Horticultural Crops: Challenges and Mitigation Strategies explores concepts, strategies and recent advancements in the area of abiotic stress tolerance in horticultural crops, highlighting the latest advances in molecular breeding, genome sequencing and functional genomics approaches. Further sections present specific insights on different aspects of abiotic stress tolerance from classical breeding, hybrid breeding, speed breeding, epigenetics, gene/quantitative trait loci (QTL) mapping, transgenics, physiological and biochemical approaches to OMICS approaches, including functional genomics, proteomics and genomics assisted breeding.
Due to constantly changing environmental conditions, abiotic stress such as high temperature, salinity and drought are being understood as an imminent threat to horticultural crops, including their detrimental effects on plant growth, development, reproduction, and ultimately, on yield. This book offers a comprehensive resource on new developments that is ideal for anyone working in the field of abiotic stress management in horticultural crops, including researchers, students and educators.
Key Features
- Describes advances in whole genome and next generation sequencing approaches for breeding climate smart horticultural crops
- Details advanced germplasm tolerance to abiotic stresses screened in the recent past and their performance
- Includes advancements in OMICS approaches in horticultural crops
Readership
Advanced students and researchers working in the area of plant breeding, plant molecular biology, plant biotechnology and plant stress physiology of horticultural crops. Researchers interested in sustainable agriculture
Table of Contents
1. Horticultural crops and abiotic stress challenges
2. Conventional breeding approaches for abiotic stresses management in horticultural crops
3. Hybrids and abiotic stress tolerance in horticultural crops
4. Speed breeding: a powerful tool for mitigating abiotic stresses
5. Marker assisted breeding for abiotic stress tolerance in horticultural crops
6. Epigenetics in horticultural crops: consequences and application in abiotic stress tolerance
7. Functional genomics approaches for combating the effect of abiotic stresses
8. Crosstalk between miRNA and plant abiotic stresses
9. Molecular chaperones: a key player for combating the effect of abiotic stresses
10. Transcription Factors: A tool box for countering the effect of abiotic stresses
11. Physiological and biochemical approaches for mitigating the effect of abiotic stresses
12. Current approaches in horticultural crops to mitigate the effect of drought stress
13. Current approaches in horticultural crops to mitigate the effect of cold stress
14. Current approaches in horticultural crops to mitigate the effect of salt stress
15. Current approaches in horticultural crops to mitigate the effect of metal stress
16. Current approaches in horticultural crops to mitigate the effect of water logging stress
17. Advancement in transgenics for combating abiotic stresses
18. Signalling responses and their role in the mitigation of abiotic stresses
19. Role of phytohormones as master regulators during the abiotic stresses
20. Proteomics approaches in horticultural crops for abiotic stress tolerance
21. Whole genome sequencing in horticultural crops: towards mitigating the abiotic stresses
22. Use of modern physical tools for mitigating the effect of abiotic stresses
Details
- No. of pages:
- 504
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Woodhead Publishing 2021
- Published:
- 1st April 2021
- Imprint:
- Woodhead Publishing
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128228494
About the Editors
Ajay Kumar
Dr. Ajay Kumar is currently working in the Agriculture Research Organization, Volcani center, Rishon Leziyon, Ministry of Agriculture and Rural development Israel. Dr. Kumar completed his doctoral research from Department of Botany, Institute of Science, Banaras Hindu University, Varanasi, India. He has published more than 70 research articles and book chapters in the leading International and National journals or books. He has wide area of research experience, especially in the field of Plant-Microbe Interactions, Microbial biocontrol, and Endophytes related with the medicinal plants. Recently London Journal Press provide him “Quarterly Franklin Membership" (Membership ID#TM89775) for their significant contribution in the research field. In addition, he is invited member in the editorial committee of “International Journal of Current Microbiology and Applied Sciences” and “Journal of Plant Science and Agriculture Research. He is also act as reviewer in some leading journals like PLOS ONE, Agriculture, Ecosystem and Environment, Biological Control, Plant Biochemistry and Biotechnology, 3Biotech etc. He has already edited some books with “Elsevier” like “PGPR amelioration in Sustainable agriculture”, “Climate Change and Agriculture Ecosystem”, “Role of Plant growth promoting bacteria in sustainable Agriculture and Nanotechnology”, “Microbial Endophytes: Prospects for Sustainable Agriculture”, “Abatements of Environmental Pollutants” and some are under the production and was author for 96 chapters in Elsevier books.
Affiliations and Expertise
Researcher, Agriculture Research Organization, Volcani Center, Rishon, Lezziyon, Israel
Avinash Chandra Rai
Dr. Avinash Chandra Rai is a visiting scientist at the Institute of Plant Sciences, Agriculture Research Organization, The Volcani Center, Bet Dagan, Israel. Dr. Rai has been completed his Ph.D. degree in Biotechnology from Banaras Hindu University, Uttar Pradesh, India. From 2016-18 he completed Post Doc work at University of Italy_Milan. He has more than thirteen years of research experience, particularly in the area of plant molecular biology and plant physiology. His research interest is in deciphering the insights of plant abiotic stresses with the applications of molecular and physiological tools. He also has a keen interest in emerging environmental and physiological issues of crop plants. He is currently working to see the effect of auxin and ethylene in the process of abscission in mango and find out the role of essential gene involved in the pathways mechanism in abscission of fruit.
Affiliations and Expertise
Agricultural Research Organization - Volcani Centre, Rishon LeZion, Israel
Ashutosh Rai
Dr. Ashutosh Rai, Ph.D. Applied Biochemistry from the Department of Biochemistry, Institute of Sciences, Banaras Hindu University, Uttar Pradesh, India. He has more than fourteen years of research experience, particularly in the area of plant molecular biology and biochemistry. He has specific interest in the field of transcriptional modulations for stress tolerance in plants. He is currently serving as DST/SERB-National Post Doctoral Fellow for identification of functional microsatellites markers linked to fungal resistance in chili at Indian Institute of Vegetable Research, Varanasi, India.
Affiliations and Expertise
Division of Crop Improvement, ICAR-Indian Institute of Vegetable Research, Jakhini (Shahanshapur), Varanasi, India
Krishna Kumar Rai
Dr. Krishna Kumar Rai is Senior Researcher in the Department of Botany, Centre of Advanced Study, Banaras Hindu University (BHU), Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh, India. He has obtained his Ph.D. degree in Biotechnology from Department of Botany, Banaras Hindu University, Varanasi. He has served more than six years as Senior Research Fellow in DBT/ICAR funded projects at Indian Institute of Vegetable Research, Varanasi, where he has worked on deciphering physiological, biochemical and molecular mechanisms linked to biotic and abiotic stress tolerance in tomato and Indian bean plants. Dr. Rai is currently working on the identification of novel stress responsive genes/hypothetical proteins in cyanobacteria Anabaena PCC 7120.
Affiliations and Expertise
Molecular Biology Section, Department of Botany, Banaras Hindu University, Varanasi, India
Ved Prakash Rai
Dr. Ved Prakash Rai Assistant Research Scientist at Agricultural Research Station, Navsari Agricultural University, Tanchha, Bharuch, Gujarat, India. He completed his doctoral research from the Department of Genetics and Plant Breeding, Institute of Agricultural Sciences, Banaras Hindu University, Varanasi, India. He has fourteen years of research experience in the area of molecular breeding for biotic and abiotic stresses in pepper, rice, wheat and pulse crops. Presently, he is working on abiotic stress tolerance in pulse and vegetable crops.
Affiliations and Expertise
Assistant Research Scientist, Agricultural Research Station, Navsari Agricultural University, Tanchha, Bharuch, Gujarat, India
Ratings and Reviews
