Stress Tolerance in Horticultural Crops

Dr. Ajay Kumar is currently working in the Agriculture Research Organization, Volcani center, Rishon Leziyon, Ministry of Agriculture and Rural development Israel. Dr. Kumar completed his doctoral research from Department of Botany, Institute of Science, Banaras Hindu University, Varanasi, India. He has published more than 70 research articles and book chapters in the leading International and National journals or books. He has wide area of research experience, especially in the field of Plant-Microbe Interactions, Microbial biocontrol, and Endophytes related with the medicinal plants. Recently London Journal Press provide him “Quarterly Franklin Membership" (Membership ID#TM89775) for their significant contribution in the research field. In addition, he is invited member in the editorial committee of “International Journal of Current Microbiology and Applied Sciences” and “Journal of Plant Science and Agriculture Research. He is also act as reviewer in some leading journals like PLOS ONE, Agriculture, Ecosystem and Environment, Biological Control, Plant Biochemistry and Biotechnology, 3Biotech etc. He has already edited some books with “Elsevier” like “PGPR amelioration in Sustainable agriculture”, “Climate Change and Agriculture Ecosystem”, “Role of Plant growth promoting bacteria in sustainable Agriculture and Nanotechnology”, “Microbial Endophytes: Prospects for Sustainable Agriculture”, “Abatements of Environmental Pollutants” and some are under the production and was author for 96 chapters in Elsevier books.