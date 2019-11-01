Stress Resilience
1st Edition
Molecular and Behavioral Aspects
Description
Stress Resilience: Molecular and Behavioral Aspects presents the first reference available on the full-breadth of cutting-edge research being carried out in this field. It includes a wide range of basic molecular knowledge on the potential associations between resilience phenomenon and biochemical balance, but also focuses on the molecular and cellular mechanisms underlying stress resilience. World-renowned experts provide chapters that cover everything from the neural circuits of resilience, the effects of early-life adversity, and the transgenerational inheritance of resilience.
This unique and timely book will be a go-to resource for neuroscientists and biological psychiatrists who want to improve their understanding of the consequences of stress and on how some people are able to avoid it.
Key Features
- Approaches resilience as a process rather than as a static trait
- Provides basic molecular knowledge on the potential associations between resilience phenomenon and biochemical balance
- Presents thorough coverage of both the genetic and environmental factors that contribute to resilience
Readership
Advanced students and researchers in biological psychiatry, behavioral neuroscience, cognitive neuroscience, neuroendocrinology, and psychology
Table of Contents
1. A life-course, epigenetic perspective on resilience in brain and body
2. Cognitive and behavioral components of resilience to stress
3. Resilience as a process instead of a trait
4. The brain mineralocorticoid receptor: A resilience factor for psychopathology?
5. GABAB receptors and stress resilience: A tale of two isoforms
6. Sex differences in the programming of stress resilience
7. Active resilience in response to traumatic stress
8. Rhythms of stress resilience
9. Mitochondrial function and stress resilience
10. Understanding resilience: Biological approaches in at-risk populations
11. Stress resilience as a consequence of early-life adversity
12. Mechanisms by which early-life experiences promote enduring stress resilience or vulnerability
13. Child abuse and neglect: Stress responsivity and resilience
14. How genes and environment interact to shape risk and resilience to stress-related psychiatric disorders
15. Molecular characterization of the resilient brain: Transcriptional and epigenetic mechanisms
16. The role of the CRF-urocortin system in stress resilience
17. Intergenerational transmission of stress vulnerability and resilience
18. Stress and its effects across generations
19. Corticolimbic stress-regulatory circuits, hypothalamo-pituitary-adrenocortical adaptation and resilience
20. Biomarkers of resilience and susceptibility in rodent models of stress
21. Maladaptive learning and the amygdala - prefrontal circuit
22. Endocannabinoid signaling and stress resilience
Details
- No. of pages:
- 240
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2020
- Published:
- 1st November 2019
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128139837
About the Editor
Alon Chen
Professor Alon Chen is Director and Scientific Member at the Max Planck Institute of Psychiatry in Munich, Germany. In parallel, he is Head of the Department of Neurobiology at Weizmann Institute of Science, Rehovot, Israel. Alon also serves as the Head of the Max Planck Society - Weizmann Institute of Science Laboratory for Experimental Neuropsychiatry and Behavioral Neurogenetics. Alon’s research focuses on the Neurobiology of Stress, particularly the mechanisms by which the brain is regulating the response to stressful challenges and how this response is linked to psychiatric disorders. The collective long-term goal of his research is to elucidate the pathways and mechanisms by which stressors are perceived, processed, and transduced into neuroendocrine and behavioral responses under healthy and pathological conditions. Alon’s lab has made significant discoveries in his field, including fundamental aspects of the organism’s stress response and linking the action of specific stress-related genes, epigenetic mechanisms and brain circuits with anxiety disorders, depression, eating disorders and the metabolic syndrome. Alon and his team use both genetic mouse models and human patients to ultimately create the scientific groundwork for therapeutic interventions to treat stress-related behavioral and physiological disorders.
Affiliations and Expertise
Head, Max Planck Society–Weizmann Institute of Science Laboratory for Experimental Neuropsychiatry and Behavioral Neurogenetics Head, Department of Neurobiology, Weizmann Institute of Science, Rehovot, Israel Director, Department of Stress Neurobiology and Neurogenetics, Max Planck Institute of Psychiatry, Munich, Germany