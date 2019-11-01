Stress Resilience: Molecular and Behavioral Aspects presents the first reference available on the full-breadth of cutting-edge research being carried out in this field. It includes a wide range of basic molecular knowledge on the potential associations between resilience phenomenon and biochemical balance, but also focuses on the molecular and cellular mechanisms underlying stress resilience. World-renowned experts provide chapters that cover everything from the neural circuits of resilience, the effects of early-life adversity, and the transgenerational inheritance of resilience.

This unique and timely book will be a go-to resource for neuroscientists and biological psychiatrists who want to improve their understanding of the consequences of stress and on how some people are able to avoid it.