Stress: Physiology, Biochemistry, and Pathology
1st Edition
Handbook of Stress Series, Volume 3
Description
Stress impacts the daily lives of humans and all species on Earth.
Physiology, Biochemistry, and Pathology, the third volume of the Handbook of Stress series, covers stress-related or induced physiology, biochemistry, and pathology. Integrated closely with new behavioral findings and relevance to human conditions, the concepts and data in this volume offer readers cutting-edge information on the physiology of stress.
A sequel to Elsevier’s Encyclopedia of Stress (2000 and 2007), this Handbook of Stress series covers the many significant advances made since then and comprises self-contained volumes that each focus on a specific area within the field of stress. Targeted at scientific and clinical researchers in neuroendocrinology, neuroscience, biomedicine, endocrinology, psychology, psychiatry, the social sciences, and stress and its management in the workplace, this volume and series are ideal for graduate students, post-doctoral fellows, and faculty interested in stress and its consequences.
Key Features
- Chapters offer impressive scope, with topics addressing stress-related or induced physiology, biochemistry, and pathology
- Articles carefully selected by eminent stress researchers and prepared by contributors representing outstanding scholarship in the field, with each chapter fully vetted for reliable expert knowledge
- Richly illustrated with explanatory figures and tables
- Each chapter has a boxed “Key points” call out section
- The volume is fully indexed
- All chapters are electronically available via ScienceDirect
- Affordably priced, self-contained volume for readers specifically interested in the physiology, biochemistry and pathology of stress, avoiding the need to purchase the whole Handbook series
Readership
Neuroscientists, neuroendocrinologists, neurologists, neuropharmacologists, and researchers, graduate students and post-doctoral fellows in neuroscience, psychology and the biomedical sciences
Table of Contents
1. Autonomic Nervous System
2. Corticotropin releasing factor and the urocortins
3. Pro-opiomelanocortin
4. Arousal
5. Brain Regions involved in stress
6. Cerebral Metabolism, Brain Imaging and the stress response
7. Acute Stress Response: Experimental (including startle reflex)
8. Restraint Stress
9. Resilience
10. Stress-Hyporesponsive Period
11. Effects of Extreme High and Low Pressure
12. Avoidance
13. Stress and the Blood-Brain Barrier
14. Multi Drug Resistance P Glycoprotein and other Transporters
15. Glucose Transport, effects of glucocorticoids and adrenaline
16. Hippocampus and hippocampal neurons
17. Memory and Stress
18. Neurogenesis (including neural stem cells)
19. Glia or Neuroglia
20. Excitatory Amino Acids
21. Calcium-Dependent Neurotoxicity
22. GABA (Gamma Aminobutyric Acid) and stress
23. Dopamine, Central
24. Serotonin in Stress
25. Pheromones and stress
26. Instinct Theory
27. Drosophila Studies
28. Proteases in Prokaryotes and Eukaryotic Cell Organelles
29. Febrile Response
30. Thermal Stress
31. Chaperone Proteins and Chaperonopathies
32. Proteosome and autophagy
33. Oxidative Stress
34. Control of Food Intake and Stress
35. Gender differences in stress response
Details
420
- 420
English
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2019
18th January 2019
- 18th January 2019
Academic Press
- Academic Press
9780128131473
- 9780128131473
9780128131466
- 9780128131466
About the Editor
George Fink
George Fink is a neuroendocrinologist, neuropharmacologist and psychopharmacologist. He is Professorial Research Fellow at the Florey Institute for Neuroscience and Mental Health, Melbourne University at which he is also an Honorary Professor. He is renowned for his research in reproductive neuroendocrinology, the neuroendocrine control of stress, positive and negative hormonal feedback control in neuroendocrine loops, and the effect of sex hormones on central neurotransmission. He was founding editor of the Encyclopedia of Stress (2000 and 2007) and editor of several other volumes on stress.
Affiliations and Expertise
Professorial Research Fellow and Hon Professor, Florey Institute of Neuroscience and Mental Health, University of Melbourne, Melbourne, VIC, Australia