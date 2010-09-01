Stress of War, Conflict and Disaster
1st Edition
Description
Stress is a universal phenomenon that impacts adversely on most people. Following on the heels of Stress Science: Neuroendocrinology and Stress Consequences: Mental, Neuropsychological and Socioeconomic, this third derivative volume will provide a readily accessible and affordable compendium that explains the phenomenon of stress as it relates physically and mentally to war, conflict and disaster. The first section will be dedicated to study of the link between stress and various forms of conflict. Specific instances of conflict will be discussed - the Gulf wars, Korea, Hiroshima bombing, the Holocaust, 9/11, Northern Ireland, terrorism in general, torture. The second section will explore the stress impact of more general physical disasters such as airline and vehicle accidents, earthquakes, floods, and hurricanes. The final section will focus on the clinical relationship between conflict stress and various mental diseases – PTSD, suicide, disaster syndrome, etc – as well as the adverse impact of stress on human physical health in general.
Comprised of about 100 top articles selected from Elsevier’s Encyclopedias of Stress, the volume will provide a valuable desk reference that will put relevant articles readily at the fingertips of all scientists who consider stress.
Key Features
- Chapters offer impressive and unique scope with topics addressing the relationship between stress generated by war, conflict and disaster and various physical/mental disorders
- Richly illustrated with over 200 figures, dozens in color
- Articles carefully selected by one of the world’s most preeminent stress researchers and contributors represent the most outstanding scholarship in the field, with each chapter providing fully vetted and reliable expert knowledge
Readership
Clinical endocrinologists and neurologists, psychiatrists, psychologists, graduates/advanced undergraduates in medicine and psychology, and basic/clinical researchers in neuroendocrinology, neuropharmacology, immunology, molecular biology, and genetics.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 896
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2010
- Published:
- 1st September 2010
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780123813824
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780123813817
About the Editor
George Fink
George Fink is a neuroendocrinologist, neuropharmacologist and psychopharmacologist. He is Professorial Research Fellow at the Florey Institute for Neuroscience and Mental Health, Melbourne University at which he is also an Honorary Professor. He is renowned for his research in reproductive neuroendocrinology, the neuroendocrine control of stress, positive and negative hormonal feedback control in neuroendocrine loops, and the effect of sex hormones on central neurotransmission. He was founding editor of the Encyclopedia of Stress (2000 and 2007) and editor of several other volumes on stress.
Affiliations and Expertise
Professorial Research Fellow and Hon Professor, Florey Institute of Neuroscience and Mental Health, University of Melbourne, Melbourne, VIC, Australia