Stress in Subsoil and Methods of Final Settlement Calculation, Volume 18
1st Edition
Table of Contents
List of Symbols
Introduction
Chapter 1. In Situ Stresses in the Subsoil
1.1 Introduction
1.2 Geostatic Stresses
1.2.1 Vertical Geostatic Stress
1.2.2 Horizontal Geostatic Stress
1.2.3 The Effect of Anisotropy and Structure on K0
1.2.4 Conclusion
1.3 Geodynamic Stresses
1.4 Neutral Stresses
1.5 The Coefficient of Earth Pressure at Rest K0 and its Role
1.6 Unloading of Subsoil Produced by Excavation
1.7 Methods of Measurement of in Situ Stresses
1.7.1 Neutral Stress
1.7.2 Vertical Stress
1.7.3 Magnitude of K′0
Chapter 2. Subsoil Stresses Produced by External Load
2.1 Introduction
2.2 Discrete Media
2.2.1 Two-Phase Halfspace
2.2.2. Statistical Theory
2.3 Homogeneous Isotropic and Linear Continuum
2.3.1 Surface Loading of a Halfspace
2.3.2 Internal Loading of a Space
2.3.3 Subsurface Loading of a Halfspace
2.4 Homogeneous Anisotropic and Linear Continuum
2.5 Non-Homogeneous Linear Continuum
2.5.1 Continuous Non-Homogeneity
2.5.2 Discontinuous (Layered) Non-Homogeneity
2.6 Non-Linear Continuum
2.7 Unified Conception of Non-Homogeneity, Anisotropy and Non-Linearity
2.8 Experimental Results of Stress Measurements
2.8.1 Effect of the Method of Measurement
2.8.2 Results of Measurements
2.9 Conclusion
Chapter 3. Methods for Calculating the Final Settlement
3.1 Introduction
3.2 Elastic Methods
3.2.1 Homogeneous Isotropic Halfspace
3.2.2 Cross-Anisotropic Halfspace
3.2.3 Non-Homogeneous Halfspace
3.2.4 Layered Halfspace and an Incompressible Base
3.2.5 Non-Linear Halfspace
3.3 The Stress-Path Method
3.4 The State Boundary Surface Method
3.5 The Method of Oedometric Compression
3.6 The Skempton-Bjerrum Method
3.7 Empirical Methods
3.8 Finite Element and Allied Methods
3.9 Notes on the Choice of the Mechanical Parameters of Subsoils
3.10 Analysis of Some Results of Settlement Measurements
3.11 Model Tests
3.12 Effect of Subsoil Nature on the Choice of the Method of Settlement Calculation
3.13 Conclusion
Bibliography
Tables
Author and Subject Index
Description
Developments in Geotechnical Engineering, Volume 18: Stress in Subsoil and Methods of Final Settlement Calculation reviews the method of settlement calculations based on stresses in the subsoil. This book is divided into three chapters. Chapter 1 deals with in situ stresses in the subsoil, while Chapter 2 focuses on the state of stress produced in the subsoil by external loads. The last chapter discusses the methods of calculating the final settlement, including remarks on the selection of deformation parameters. This publication also discusses the horizontal geostatic stress, surface loading of a half-space, method of oedometric compression, and finite element and allied methods. This volume is recommended for researchers and specialists of disciplines related to geotechnical engineering.
Details
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier Science 1978
- Published:
- 1st January 1978
- Imprint:
- Elsevier Science
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780444596413