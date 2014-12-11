Stress in Health and Disease, An Issue of Psychiatric Clinics of North America - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780323326766, 9780323326773

Stress in Health and Disease, An Issue of Psychiatric Clinics of North America, Volume 37-4

1st Edition

Authors: Daniel Kirsch
eBook ISBN: 9780323326773
Hardcover ISBN: 9780323326766
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 11th December 2014
Info/Buy
Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

Stress in the DSM is referred to only in the sense of post traumatic stress disorder (PTSD). However, some research studies estimate up to two thirds of illnesses seen by general practitioners are ‘stress related’–GI problems, sleep disturbance, mental concentration, headaches, fatigue, shortness of breath, high blood pressure, dermatitis, illnesses from lowered immune system, and vague aches and pains – all can be symptoms and outcomes of the elusive stress factor. This issue of Psychiatric Clinics of North America discusses the scientific medical facets of stress, written by mental health and medical practitioners. It looks at the brain-body connection of stress – what the body does to result in stress and varying results stress has on the body. This fascinating cross-discipline look at stress is intended for psychiatrists, general practitioners, cardiologists, GI specialists, neurologists, sleep medicine specialists, respiratory specialists, and others who diagnose and treat patients with stress suspected as part of the illness equation or with self-reported stress. Topics include: Measurement of stress; Anxiety and stress-how they work together; Relationship between genetics and stress; Role of glia in stress; Sleep and stress; Diet and stress; Supplements and stress; Effect of severe stress on early brain development, attachment, and emotions; Role of stress and fear on the development of psychopathology; Expressions of stress in psychiatric illness; Dermatologic manifestations of stress in normal and psychiatric populations; Humor and the psychological buffers of stress; Stress expression in children and adolescents; Stress in service members; Stress in the geriatric population.

Details

Language:
English
Copyright:
© Elsevier 2014
Published:
Imprint:
Elsevier
eBook ISBN:
9780323326773
Hardcover ISBN:
9780323326766

About the Authors

Daniel Kirsch Author

Affiliations and Expertise

American Institute of Stress Fort Worth, Texas

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.