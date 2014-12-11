Stress in Health and Disease, An Issue of Psychiatric Clinics of North America, Volume 37-4

Stress in the DSM is referred to only in the sense of post traumatic stress disorder (PTSD). However, some research studies estimate up to two thirds of illnesses seen by general practitioners are ‘stress related’–GI problems, sleep disturbance, mental concentration, headaches, fatigue, shortness of breath, high blood pressure, dermatitis, illnesses from lowered immune system, and vague aches and pains – all can be symptoms and outcomes of the elusive stress factor. This issue of Psychiatric Clinics of North America discusses the scientific medical facets of stress, written by mental health and medical practitioners. It looks at the brain-body connection of stress – what the body does to result in stress and varying results stress has on the body. This fascinating cross-discipline look at stress is intended for psychiatrists, general practitioners, cardiologists, GI specialists, neurologists, sleep medicine specialists, respiratory specialists, and others who diagnose and treat patients with stress suspected as part of the illness equation or with self-reported stress. Topics include: Measurement of stress; Anxiety and stress-how they work together; Relationship between genetics and stress; Role of glia in stress; Sleep and stress; Diet and stress; Supplements and stress; Effect of severe stress on early brain development, attachment, and emotions; Role of stress and fear on the development of psychopathology; Expressions of stress in psychiatric illness; Dermatologic manifestations of stress in normal and psychiatric populations; Humor and the psychological buffers of stress; Stress expression in children and adolescents; Stress in service members; Stress in the geriatric population.