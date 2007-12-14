Stress Hormones and Post Traumatic Stress Disorder, Volume 167
1st Edition
Basic Studies and Clinical Perspectives
Description
Post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) arises from the experience of severe stressors and trauma. The disorder is characterized by recurrent recall of intrusive memories to the event, nightmares with insomnia, emotional numbing, hyperarousal, which are all long-lasting and relatively resistant to therapy. The focus of this book is on the question of how stress hormones are involved in PTSD. Recent evidence suggests that a dysregulation in stress hormones promotes the precipitation of PTSD and that correction of these hormones may ameliorate the disorder. This book combines state-of-the-art basic research on stress hormones from gene to behaviour with clinical research demonstrating the progress in understanding via imaging techniques, genetics, vulnerable phenotypes and co-morbidity with other disorders and physical illness.
Readership
Neuroscientists, psychologists, and psychiatrists.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 338
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier Science 2007
- Published:
- 14th December 2007
- Imprint:
- Elsevier Science
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080556475
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780444531407
About the Editors
E. Ronald de Kloet Editor
Affiliations and Expertise
Rudolf Magnus Institute for Pharmacology, Medical Faculty, Univeristy of Utrecht
Melly Oitzl Editor
Eric Vermetten Editor
Affiliations and Expertise
Head of Research Military Mental Health, Staf Military Mental Health Ministery of Defense; Assoc Prof Psychiatry, University Medical Center, Rudolf Magnus Institute of Neuroscience, Utrecht, the Netherlands