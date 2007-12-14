Stress Hormones and Post Traumatic Stress Disorder - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780444531407, 9780080556475

Stress Hormones and Post Traumatic Stress Disorder, Volume 167

1st Edition

Basic Studies and Clinical Perspectives

Editors: E. Ronald de Kloet Melly Oitzl Eric Vermetten
eBook ISBN: 9780080556475
Hardcover ISBN: 9780444531407
Imprint: Elsevier Science
Published Date: 14th December 2007
Page Count: 338
Description

Post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) arises from the experience of severe stressors and trauma. The disorder is characterized by recurrent recall of intrusive memories to the event, nightmares with insomnia, emotional numbing, hyperarousal, which are all long-lasting and relatively resistant to therapy. The focus of this book is on the question of how stress hormones are involved in PTSD. Recent evidence suggests that a dysregulation in stress hormones promotes the precipitation of PTSD and that correction of these hormones may ameliorate the disorder. This book combines state-of-the-art basic research on stress hormones from gene to behaviour with clinical research demonstrating the progress in understanding via imaging techniques, genetics, vulnerable phenotypes and co-morbidity with other disorders and physical illness.

Readership

Neuroscientists, psychologists, and psychiatrists.

About the Editors

E. Ronald de Kloet Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

Rudolf Magnus Institute for Pharmacology, Medical Faculty, Univeristy of Utrecht

Melly Oitzl Editor

Eric Vermetten Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

Head of Research Military Mental Health, Staf Military Mental Health Ministery of Defense; Assoc Prof Psychiatry, University Medical Center, Rudolf Magnus Institute of Neuroscience, Utrecht, the Netherlands

