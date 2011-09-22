Stress Corrosion Cracking
1st Edition
Theory and Practice
Table of Contents
Foreword
Preface
Part I: Fundamental aspects of stress corrosion cracking (SCC) and hydrogen embrittlement
Chapter 1: Mechanistic and fractographic aspects of stress-corrosion cracking (SCC)
Abstract:
1.1 Introduction
1.2 Quantitative measures of stress-corrosion cracking (SCC)
1.3 Basic phenomenology of stress-corrosion cracking (SCC)
1.4 Metallurgical variables affecting stress-corrosion cracking (SCC)
1.5 Environmental variables affecting stress-corrosion cracking (SCC)
1.6 Surface-science observations
1.7 Proposed mechanisms of stress-corrosion cracking (SCC)
1.8 Determining the viability and applicability of stress-corrosion cracking (SCC) mechanisms
1.9 Transgranular stress-corrosion cracking (T-SCC) in model systems
1.10 Intergranular stress-corrosion cracking (I-SCC) in model systems
1.11 Stress-corrosion cracking (SCC) in some commercial alloys
1.12 General discussion of stress-corrosion cracking (SCC) mechanisms
1.13 Conclusions
1.14 Acknowledgements
Chapter 2: Hydrogen embrittlement (HE) phenomena and mechanisms
Abstract:
2.1 Introduction
2.2 Proposed mechanisms of hydrogen embrittlement (HE) and supporting evidence
2.3 Relative contributions of various mechanisms for different fracture modes
2.4 General comments
2.5 Conclusions
Part II: Test methods for determining stress corrosion cracking (SCC) susceptibilities
Chapter 3: Testing and evaluation methods for stress corrosion cracking (SCC) in metals
Abstract:
3.1 Introduction
3.2 General aspects of stress corrosion cracking (SCC) testing
3.3 Smooth specimens
3.4 Pre-cracked specimens – the fracture mechanics approach to stress corrosion cracking (SCC)
3.5 The elastic-plastic fracture mechanics approach to stress corrosion cracking (SCC)
3.6 The use of stress corrosion cracking (SCC) data
3.7 Standards and procedures for stress corrosion cracking (SCC) testing
3.8 Future trends
Part III: Stress corrosion cracking (SCC) in specific materials
Chapter 4: Stress corrosion cracking (SCC) in low and medium strength carbon steels
Abstract:
4.1 Introduction
4.2 Dissolution-dominated stress corrosion cracking (SCC)
4.3 Hydrogen embrittlement-dominated stress corrosion cracking (SCC)
4.4 Conclusions
Chapter 5: Stress corrosion cracking (SCC) in stainless steels
Abstract:
5.1 Introduction to stainless steels
5.2 Introduction to stress corrosion cracking (SCC) of stainless steels
5.3 Environments causing stress corrosion cracking (SCC)
5.4 Effect of chemical composition on stress corrosion cracking (SCC)
5.5 Microstructure and stress corrosion cracking (SCC)
5.6 Nature of the grain boundary and stress corrosion cracking (SCC)
5.7 Residual stress and stress corrosion cracking (SCC)
5.8 Surface finishing and stress corrosion cracking (SCC)
5.9 Other fabrication techniques and stress corrosion cracking (SCC)
5.10 Controlling stress corrosion cracking (SCC)
5.11 Sources of further information
5.12 Conclusions
Chapter 6: Factors affecting stress corrosion cracking (SCC) and fundamental mechanistic understanding of stainless steels
Abstract:
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Metallurgical/material factors
6.3 Environmental factors
6.4 Mechanical factors
6.5 Elemental mechanism and synergistic effects for complex stress corrosion cracking (SCC) systems
6.6 Typical components and materials used in ressurized water reactors (PWR) and boiling Water reactors (BWR)
Chapter 7: Stress corrosion cracking (SCC) of nickel-based alloys
Abstract:
7.1 Introduction
7.2 The family of nickel alloys
7.3 Environmental cracking behavior of nickel alloys
7.4 Resistance to stress corrosion cracking (SCC) by application
7.5 Conclusions
Chapter 8: Stress corrosion cracking (SCC) of aluminium alloys
Abstract:
8.1 Introduction
8.2 Stress corrosion cracking (SCC) mechanisms
8.3 Factors affecting stress corrosion cracking (SCC)
8.4 Stress corrosion cracking (SCC) of weldments
8.5 Stress corrosion cracking (SCC) of aluminium composites
8.6 Conclusions
Chapter 9: Stress corrosion cracking (SCC) of magnesium alloys
Abstract:
9.1 Introduction
9.2 Alloy influences
9.3 Influence of loading
9.4 Environmental influences
9.5 Mechanisms
9.6 Recommendations to avoid stress corrosion cracking (SCC)
9.7 Conclusions
9.8 Acknowledgements
Chapter 10: Stress corrosion cracking (SCC) and hydrogen-assisted cracking in titanium alloys
Abstract:
10.1 Introduction
10.2 Corrosion resistance of titanium alloys
10.3 Stress corrosion cracking (SCC) of titanium alloys
10.4 Hydrogen degradation of titanium alloys
10.5 Conclusions
10.6 Acknowledgements
Chapter 11: Stress corrosion cracking (SCC) of copper and copper-based alloys
Abstract:
11.1 Introduction
11.2 Stress corrosion crackin (SCC) mechanisms
11.3 Stress corrosion cracking (SCC) of copper and copper-based alloys
11.4 Role of secondary phase particles
11.5 Stress corrosion cracking (SCC) mitigation strategies
11.6 Conclusions
Chapter 12: Stress corrosion cracking (SCC) of austenitic stainless and ferritic steel weldments
Abstract:
12.1 Introduction
12.2 Effect of welding defects on weld metal corrosion
12.3 Stress corrosion cracking (SCC) of austenitic stainless steel weld metal
12.4 Welding issues in ferritic steels
12.5 Conclusions
Chapter 13: Stress corrosion cracking (SCC) in polymer composites
Abstract:
13.1 Introduction
13.2 Stress corrosion cracking (SCC) of short fiber reinforced polymer injection moldings
13.3 Stress corrosion cracking (SCC) evaluation of glass fiber reinforced plastics (GFRPs) in synthetic sea water
13.4 Fatigue crack propagation mechanism of glass fiber reinforced plastics (GFRP) in synthetic sea water
13.5 Aging crack propagation mechanisms of natural fiber reinforced polymer composites
13.6 Aging of biodegradable composites based on natural fiber and polylactic acid (PLA)
Part IV: Environmentally assisted cracking problems in various industries
Chapter 14: Stress corrosion cracking (SCC) in boilers and cooling water systems
Abstract:
14.1 Overview of stress corrosion cracking (SCC) in water systems
14.2 Stress corrosion cracking (SCC) in boiler water systems
14.3 Stress corrosion cracking (SCC) in cooling water systems
14.4 Stress corrosion cracking (SCC) monitoring strategies
Chapter 15: Environmentally assisted cracking (EAC) in oil and gas production
Abstract:
15.1 Introduction
15.2 Overview of oil and gas production
15.3 Environmentally assisted cracking (EAC) mechanisms common to oil and gas production
15.4 Materials for casing, tubing and other well components
15.5 Corrosivity of sour high pressure/high temperature (HPHT) reservoirs
15.6 Environmentally assisted cracking (EAC) performance of typical alloys for tubing and casing
15.7 Qualification of materials for oil- and gas-field applications
15.8 The future of materials selection for oil and gas production
Chapter 16: Stress corrosion cracking (SCC) in aerospace vehicles
Abstract:
16.1 Introduction
16.2 Structures, materials and environments
16.3 Material-environment compatibility guidelines
16.4 Selected case histories (aircraft)
16.5 Preventative and remedial measures
16.6 Conclusions
Chapter 17: Prediction of stress corrosion cracking (SCC) in nuclear power systems
Abstract:
17.1 Introduction
17.2 Life prediction approaches
17.3 Parametric dependencies and their prediction
17.4 Prediction of stress corrosion cracking (SCC) in boiling water reactor (BWR) components
17.5 Conclusions
17.6 Future trends
17.7 Sources of further information
Chapter 18: Failures of structures and components by metal-induced embrittlement
Abstract:
18.1 Introduction
18.2 Mechanisms and rate-controlling processes for liquid-metal embrittlement (LME) and solid-metal-induced embrittlement (SMIE)
18.3 Evidence for liquid-metal embrittlement (LME) and solid-metal-induced embrittlement (SMIE)
18.4 Failure of an aluminium-alloy inlet nozzle in a natural gas plant [22]
18.5 Failure of a brass valve in an aircraft-engine oil-cooler [31]
18.6 Failure of a screw in a helicopter fuel-control unit [36]
18.7 Collapse of a grain-storage silo [37]
18.8 Failure of planetary gears from centrifugal gearboxes [39]
18.9 Beneficial uses of liquid-metal embrittlement (LME) in failure analysis
Chapter 19: Stress corrosion cracking in pipelines
Abstract:
19.1 Introduction
19.2 Mechanisms of stress corrosion cracking (SCC) in pipelines
19.3 Factors contributing to stress corrosion cracking (SCC) in pipelines
19.4 CANMET studies of near-neutral pH stress corrosion cracking (SCC)
19.5 Prevention of stress corrosion cracking (SCC)failures
19.6 Conclusions
Index
The problem of stress corrosion cracking (SCC), which causes sudden failure of metals and other materials subjected to stress in corrosive environment(s), has a significant impact on a number of sectors including the oil and gas industries and nuclear power production. Stress corrosion cracking reviews the fundamentals of the phenomenon as well as examining stress corrosion behaviour in specific materials and particular industries.
The book is divided into four parts. Part one covers the mechanisms of SCC and hydrogen embrittlement, while the focus of part two is on methods of testing for SCC in metals. Chapters in part three each review the phenomenon with reference to a specific material, with a variety of metals, alloys and composites discussed, including steels, titanium alloys and polymer composites. In part four, the effect of SCC in various industries is examined, with chapters covering subjects such as aerospace engineering, nuclear reactors, utilities and pipelines.
With its distinguished editors and international team of contributors, Stress corrosion cracking is an essential reference for engineers and designers working with metals, alloys and polymers, and will be an invaluable tool for any industries in which metallic components are exposed to tension, corrosive environments at ambient and high temperatures.
- Examines the mechanisms of stress corrosion cracking (SCC) presenting recognising testing methods and materials resistant to SCC
- Assesses the effect of SCC on particular metals featuring steel, stainless steel, nickel-based alloys, magnesium alloys, copper-based alloys and welds in steels
- Reviews the monitoring and management of SCC and the affect of SCC in different industries such as petrochemical and aerospace
Any industries in which metallic components are exposed to tension, corrosive environments at ambient and high temperatures.
V S Raja Editor
V. S. Raja is Professor at the Department of Metallurgical Engineering and Materials Science at the Indian Institute of Technology Bombay, India.
Indian Institute of Technology, India
Tetsuo Shoji Editor
Tetsuo Shoji is Professor at the Fracture and Reliability Research Institute at Tohoku University, Japan.
Tohoku University, Japan