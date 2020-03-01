Stress and Brain Health: Across the Life Course, Volume 150
1st Edition
Table of Contents
1. What is stress, how to measure it and effects on brain function
Angela Clow
2. Pre-natal effects of stress on brain development and vulnerability
Vivette Glover
3. Stress in childhood, sensitive periods and regulatory mechanisms
Megan Rosamond Gunnar
4. The impact of childhood poverty on brain health
Alexander Dufford
5. Adverse childhood experiences (ACE) on the brain
Bruce Perry
6. Stress, aging and epigenetics
Anthony Zannas
7. The effects of chronic stress on the prefrontal cortex
Cara Wellman
8. Neurobiology of resilience to stress
Rupshi Mitra
9. Stress, the cortisol awakening response and cognitive function
Robin Law
10. Counter strategies - physical activity, mindfulness, greenspace, music and diet
Nina Smyth
Description
This volume examines up-to-date knowledge about how stress effects brain health. The wide-ranging topics include the effects of pre-natal and childhood stress on neurodevelopment and ageing as well as the impact of stress on neurological and psychiatric conditions. Highlighting and understanding the impact of stress on brain health is a vital pre-requisite to development and evaluation of impactful interventions to attenuate the negative effects of stress on brain health.
Key Features
- Comprises diverse evidence from world-leading researchers in each area
- Provides a readily accessible introduction to the topics covered, including basic guidance on stress theory and measurement
- Essential reading for ths in the fields of neuroscience, psychophysiology, psychoneuroendocrinology, health psychology, developmental psychology, neuro-rehabilitation and clinical research
Readership
A wide range of students, general practitioners, neurologists, psychiatrists, nurses, other health professionals and carers
Details
- No. of pages:
- 322
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2020
- Published:
- 1st March 2020
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780128167526
About the Serial Volume Editors
Angela Clow Serial Volume Editor
Angela Clow is Emeritus Professor of Psychophysiology at the Department of Psychology, University of Westminster, London. Angela is trained in neuroscience and psychology and likes to work at the interface of these disciplines exploring how mind-body links affect physical and mental health. For her PhD (Institute of Psychiatry, London) she investigated the mechanism of action of antipsychotic drugs. During her post-doctoral studies (Royal Postgraduate Medical School, London) she researched the biochemistry of addiction and stress. In 1989 she joined the University of Westminster where she became a founder member of the interdisciplinary Psychophysiology and Stress Research Group. Currently she investigates the impact of environmental and psychosocial stress on the circadian pattern of cortisol secretion and consequent health outcomes. She also has an interest in evaluating strategies to reverse the negative impact of stress on health. Angela has published over 150 peer-reviewed papers, 5 books, and 30 book chapters or reviews. Angela is a UK National Teaching Fellow and a frequent public speaker.
Affiliations and Expertise
Emeritus Professor of Psychophysiology, Department of Psychology, University of Westminster, London, UK
Nina Smyth Serial Volume Editor
Nina Smyth is Senior Lecturer in Psychology, School of Social Sciences, at the University of Westminster, London. Nina’s background is in Psychology and Health Psychology, and her research focuses on the physiological pathways linking stress, mental/physical health, aging and longevity in pre-clinical and clinical populations. For her PhD (University of Westminster), awarded in 2013, she developed optimal ways of measuring cortisol, and examined the relationships between cortisol circadian patterns, well-being and health. In 2017, she became the research lead of the interdisciplinary Psychophysiology and Stress Research Group. Currently, she is developing and evaluating lifestyle interventions to restore cortisol circadian patterns in healthy and clinical populations to prevent the negative impact of stress on health. Nina has published a good body of peer-reviewed articles, book chapters and reviews, and regularly presents her work to diverse audiences. She is a fellow of the Higher Education Academy and an Aurora champion, a leadership programme for women in science. She has been awarded funding from the British Academy, the Bial Foundation and the Sir Halley Stewart Trust. Alongside, Bath Spa University, she is currently working on the Challenge Fund HOW (Healthier Outcomes at Work) project, funding by the Department for Work and Pensions and Department for Health and Social Care.
Affiliations and Expertise
University of Westminster, London, UK