1st Edition
Stress Analysis for Creep focuses on methods on creep analysis. The book first ponders on the occurrence of creep in mechanical engineering components, including background to stress analysis for creep and general-purpose computer programs for creep analysis. The text presents a phenomenological description of creep. The phenomenon of creep, physical mechanisms of creep, convenient uniaxial constitutive relationships, and creep rupture are described. The book also explains simple component behavior, creep under multiaxial states of stress, and stress analysis for steady creep. The text focuses on reference stress methods in steady creep. Reference stresses for combined loading with a power law; non-isothermal power-law creep; reference temperatures; and approximate reference stress methods are elaborated. The text also focuses on stress analysis for transient creep; approximate solution of transient creep problems; and creep buckling and rupture. The text highlights the design for creep, including material data requirements and constitutive modeling for design; verification and qualification of stress analysis; and design methodology. The book is a good source of data for readers wanting to study creep analysis.
Preface
1 Introduction
1.1 The Occurrence of Creep in Mechanical Engineering Components
1.1.1 Power Generation
1.1.2 Aircraft Gas-turbine Engines
1.1.3 Process Industries
1.2 Background to Stress Analysis for Creep
1.3 General-Purpose Computer Programs for Creep Analysis
2 A Phenomenological Description of Creep
2.1 The Phenomenon of Creep
2.2 The Physical Mechanisms of Creep
2.3 Convenient Uniaxial Constitutive Relationships
2.4 Creep Rupture
3 Simple Component Behavior
3.1 Example: Steady Creep of a Beam in Bending
3.2 Example: Steady Creep of a Non-uniformly Heated Structure
3.3 Example: Forward Creep of a Hinged Bar Structure
3.4 Example: Cyclic Creep of a Hinged Bar Structure
3.5 Example: Relaxation of a Beam in Bending
4 Creep under Multiaxial States of Stress
4.1 A Convenient Multiaxial Constitutive Relation
4.2 Further Generalizations
4.3 Example: Steady Creep of a Thick Cylinder
4.4 Example: Steady Creep of a Holed Plate under Uniform Tension
4.5 Example: Steady Creep in Membrane Shells
4.6 Example: Steady Creep of Thin Plates in Bending
4.7 The General Boundary Value Problem for Steady Creep
4.8 Example: Steady Creep of a Bar in Torsion
5 Stress Analysis for Steady Creep
5.1 Numerical Methods - Iteration
5.2 Example: Steady Creep of a Thin Tube under Bending and Internal Pressure
5.3 Example: Steady Creep of a Rotating Disc
5.4 Energy Methods
5.4.1 Notation
5.4.2 Basic Assumptions
5.4.3 Energy Theorems
5.4.4 Energy Bounds
5.4.5 Castigliano's Theorem
5.4.6 Displacement Bounds for the Special Case of a Power Law
5.4.7 Numerical Solution of Steady Creep Problems Using the Energy Theorems
5.5 Example: Steady Creep of a Cantilever Beam
5.6 Example: Steady Creep of an Annular Plate
5.7 Approximate Generalized Models for Power-law Creep
5.7.1 The Theorem of Nesting Surfaces
5.7.2 Example: A Statically Determinate Structure
5.7.3 Example: A Beam under Tension and Bending
5.7.4 Approximate Energy Functional for Thin Shells
5.8 Example: Steady Creep of a Curved Pipe under in-Plane Bending
6 Reference Stress Methods in Steady Creep
6.1 Existence of a Reference Stress for the Power Law
6.2 Reference Stresses for Combined Loading with a Power Law
6.3 Non-Isothermal Power-law Creep
6.4 Reference Temperatures
6.5 A Local Reference Stress Method
6.6 Approximate Reference Stress Methods
6.7 A General Local Reference Stress Method
6.8 Further Approximations
6.9 Summary
7 Stress Analysis for Transient Creep
7.1 Example: Forward Creep of a Pin-Jointed Framework
7.2 Example: Forward Creep of a Thin Tube in Bending
7.3 The General Equations of Stress Redistribution
7.3.1 The Boundary Value Problem for Transient Creep
7.3.2 Derivation of an Initial Value Problem for Constant Loads
7.3.3 General Form of the Equation of Stress Redistribution
7.3.4 Use of More Accurate Constitutive Relations
7.3.5 An Initial Value Problem for Inelastic Strain
7.3.6 Discussion
7.4 Numerical Solution of Initial Value Problems
7.4.1 An Example - Euler's Method
7.4.2 Improved Computational Methods
7.4.3 Stiff Equations
7.4.4 Example: Forward Creep of a Non-uniformly Heated Structure
7.4.5 Conclusions
7.5 Example: Creep of a Pressurized Thick Sphere with a Radial Temperature Gradient
7.6 Numerical Solution of Transient Creep Problems Using the Finite Element Method
7.6.1 Explicit Euler Algorithm
7.6.2 Implicit Euler Algorithm
8 Approximate Solution of Transient Creep Problems
8.1 Constant Load-isothermal Creep
8.2 Some Examples
8.3 Constant Load-Non-Isothermal Creep
8.4 Variable Loading
8.5 Cyclic Loading
8.6 Some Examples
8.7 Further Developments
8.8 Constant Displacements - the Relaxation Problem
8.9 Some Examples
8.10 Generalized Models in Transient Creep
8.10.1 A Generalized Model for Beam Systems
8.10.2 A Generalized Model for Thin Shells
9 Creep Rupture
9.1 Constitutive Equations for Creep Rupture
9.1.1 Phenomenological Approach
9.1.2 Physical Approach
9.2 Multiaxial Constitutive Equations for Creep Rupture
9.3 Example: Creep Rupture of a Multi-Bar Structure
9.4 Continuum Damage Mechanics
9.4.1 Mathematical Formulation of Continuum Damage Mechanics
9.4.2 Numerical Solution of Problems in Continuum Damage Mechanics
9.5 Example: Creep Rupture of a Thick Cylinder
9.6 Estimation of Failure times in Deteriorating Structures
9.6.1 Example: Estimates of Lifetime for the Multi-bar Structure
9.6.2 Example: Estimates of Lifetime for a Thick Cylinder
9.6.3 Discussion
9.7 A Reference Stress for Rupture Time
10 Creep Buckling
10.1 Example: Creep Buckling of a Shallow Mises Truss
10.2 Example: Creep Buckling of an Asymmetric Arch
10.3 Creep in the Presence of Large Deformations
10.3.1 The Boundary Value Problem for Creep with Large Deformations
10.3.2 Critical States
10.3.3 Numerical Solution of Creep Problems with Finite Deformations
10.4 Creep Buckling of Thin-Walled Structures
11 Design for Creep
11.1 Material Data Requirements and Constitutive Modeling for Design
11.1.1 Sources and Presentation of Data
11.1.2 The Identification Problem
11.1.3 Correlation and Extrapolation of Data
11.2 Verification and Qualification of Stress Analysis
11.2.1 Creep of a Three-bar Structure
11.2.2 Creep of a Beam in Bending
11.2.3 Creep of a Thick, Pressurized Cylinder
11.2.4 Creep of a Rotating Disc
11.2.5 Creep of a Nozzle-Sphere Intersection
11.2.6 Creep and Relaxation of a Circular Plate under Prescribed Transverse Deflections
11.2.7 Creep Rupture of a Tension Plate Containing a Central Circular Hole
11.2.8 International Benchmark Project: the Oak Ridge Pipe Ratchetting Experiment
11.2.9 Discussion
11.3 Design Methodology
11.3.1 Design Criteria
11.3.2 The Nature of Design Codes
11.3.3 Creep-Fatigue Interaction
Index
- 294
- English
- © Butterworth-Heinemann 1983
- 19th January 1983
- Butterworth-Heinemann
- 9781483101606
J.T. Boyle
Strathclyde University, Glasgow, UK
J. Spence
Division of Mechanical and Offshore Engineering, University of Strathclyde, Glasgow, UK