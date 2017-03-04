Strengthening of Concrete Structures Using Fiber Reinforced Polymers (FRP)
1st Edition
Design, Construction and Practical Applications
Description
Strengthening of Concrete Structures Using Fiber Reinforced Polymers (FRP): Design, Construction and Practical Applications presents a best practice guide on the structural design and strengthening of bridge structures using advanced Fiber Reinforced Polymer (FRP) composites. The book briefly covers the basic concepts of FRP materials and composite mechanics, while focusing on practical design and construction issues, including inspection and quality control, paying special attention to the differences in various design codes (US, Japan, and Europe) and recommendations.
At present, several design guides from the US, Japan, and Europe are available. These guidelines are often inconsistent and do not cover all necessary design and inspection issues to the same degree of detail. This book provides a critical review and comparison of these guidelines, and then puts forward best practice recommendations, filling a significant gap in the literature, and serving as an important resource for engineers, architects, academics, and students interested in FRP materials and their structural applications. Written from a practitioner's point-of-view, it is a valuable design book for structural engineers all over the world.
Key Features
- Includes a large quantity of design examples and structural software to facilitate learning and help readers perform routine design
- Provides recommendations for best practices in design and construction for the strengthening of bridge structures using advanced fiber-reinforced polymer (FRP) composites
- Presents comprehensive guidelines on design, inspection, and quality control, including laboratory and field testing information
Readership
Civil and structural engineers, materials scientists, architects and students interested in FRP materials and their structural applications
Table of Contents
1. Introduction
- Abstract
- 1.1 Overview
- 1.2 FRP strengthening systems
- 1.3 Composite interfacial debonding
- 1.4 FRP design standards and guides
- 1.5 Designing with FRP reinforcement
- 1.6 Numerical modeling
- 1.7 Installation of EB FRP systems
2. Fiber-reinforced polymer composites
- Abstract
- 2.1 FRP constituents
- 2.2 Composite interfacial adhesion and debonding
- 2.3 FRP durability
3. Composite mechanics
- Abstract
- 3.1 Introduction
- 3.2 Laminate
- 3.3 Textile fabric
- 3.4 Durability and failure modes
- 3.5 Finite Element Analysis (FEA)
4. Design provisions
- Abstract
- 4.1 Introduction
- 4.2 Flexural FRP strengthening of RC/PC bridge members
- 4.3 Shear FRP strengthening of RC/PC bridge members
- 4.4 FRP-confinement strengthening of RC/PC bridge members
- 4.5 Witness panels
5. Provisions for installation, quality control, and maintenance
- Abstract
- 5.1 Introduction
- 5.2 Installation of FRP strengthening systems
- 5.3 Inspection, evaluation, and acceptance
- 5.4 Maintenance and repair
6. Laboratory testing
- Abstract
- 6.1 Durability testing overview
- 6.2 Bond durability
- 6.3 FRP durability
7. Field testing
- Abstract
- 7.1 Introduction
- 7.2 Field pull-off testing
- 7.3 Load distribution testing
- 7.4 Proof load testing
8. Recommendations
- Abstract
- 8.1 Analysis and design recommendations
- 8.2 Installation, quality control, and maintenance recommendations
9. Design examples
- Abstract
- 9.1 Introduction
Appendix A. Nomenclature
- A.1 AASHTO
- A.2 ACI 440.2R 08
- A.3 ISIS
- A.4 CNR-DT 200/2004
- A.5 TR-55
Appendix B. Inspection checklist
Details
- No. of pages:
- 340
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Woodhead Publishing 2017
- Published:
- 4th March 2017
- Imprint:
- Woodhead Publishing
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780081006412
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780081006368
About the Author
Hwai-Chung Wu
Hwai-Chung Wu is an Associate Professor of Structural Engineering and Materials at Wayne State University, USA. Dr Wu has a structural engineering background, specializing in advanced construction materials and fiber reinforced plastics composites for infrastructural applications. He has been involved in the design/analysis and durability of FRP materials since 2000.
Affiliations and Expertise
Associate Professor, Department of Civil and Environmental Engineering, Wayne State University, USA
Christopher Eamon
Chris Eamon is an Associate Professor of Structural Engineering and Materials at Wayne State University, USA. Dr Eamon has extensive experience in the analysis of bridge structures as well as the application of composite materials. He has been involved in numerous bridge-related projects, including bridge code calibration, field testing, capacity analysis, and the application of composite materials to bridges.
Affiliations and Expertise
Associate Professor, Department of Civil and Environmental Engineering, Wayne State University, USA