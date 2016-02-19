Strength of Structural Elements, Volume 26
1st Edition
Table of Contents
Parts: 1. Statics of Bars and Bar Structures (Z. Kaczkowski). Bars of solid cross-section. Fundamental static-kinematic analysis of bar structures. The principle of virtual work and the reciprocity theorems. Internal forces and displacements of the axis of an element. 2. Dynamics of Bars and Bar Structures (Z. Kaczkowski). Bars with infinitely many dynamic degrees of freedom. Vibration of bar structures. Structures with a finite number of dynamic degrees of freedom. Static equations of bar structures and fundamental solution methods. Isostatic systems. The direct flexibility method (force method). The direct stiffness method. 3. Stability of Bars and Bar Structures (M. Zyczkowski). Fundamental concepts and stability criteria. Elastic stability of axially compressed prismatic bars. Approximate calculation methods for critical loadings. Compressed elastic bars with initial imperfections. Elastic-plastic buckling. Creep buckling. Stability and optimal design of compressed non-prismatic bars. Spatial problems of loss of stability of bars. Problems of dynamic buckling. Stability of bar structures. 4. Mechanics of Thin-Walled Bars (Z. Brzoska). The strength scheme of a thin-walled bar. Statics of bars of open cross-section. Statics of bars of tubular cross-section. Statics of bars of deformable cross-section. Statics of curved bars. Stability of thin-walled bars. 5. Stress Concentration, Contact Stresses (J. Olesiak). Stresses around cavities and notches. Stress concentration in plates and shells. Theory of fracture of structural components. Contact problems. 6. Axially Symmetrical Problems of Structural Mechanics (J. Lipka). Axially symmetrical thick-walled elements. Circular plates. Axially symmetrical disks. Axially symmetrical shells. Analysis of axially symmetrical structures. Subject Index.
Description
This volume describes engineering applications of the mechanics of deformable bodies and the elasticity theory relevant to them. It is concerned mainly with one-dimensional problems, which arise because either one of the dimensions of a body is much greater than the remaining two or the functions of two or three variables may be reduced to one variable. Problems of this type are of twofold importance. Firstly, many engineering problems can be described with sufficient accuracy just in this way. Secondly, unidimensional problems with known analytical solutions may serve either for testing numerical methods or for the analysis of fundamental concepts and phenomena, whose physical nature in three-dimensional approach might be obscured by the analytical-numerical aspect.
The authors have confined themselves for the most part to the analysis of elastic behaviour of structures; however some attention is also given to elastic problems. A deterministic approach has been applied throughout the book. It will serve as a springboard for further work with stochastic approaches which are being increasingly used in engineering practice today.
@qu:The painstaking selection of material and clarity of presentation are very much in the Timoshenko tradition, and few would fail to be interested, browsing through the pages. @source:The Structural Engineer
