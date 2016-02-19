Strength of Metals and Alloys (ICSMA 8)
1st Edition
Proceedings of the 8th International Conference on the Strength of Metals and Alloys Tampere, Finland, 22-26 August 1988
Table of Contents
(partial) Dislocations and mechanisms revealed by computer simulation, D J Bacon. Low amplitude fatigue of copper crystals from 4.2K to 350K, Z S Basinski & S J Basinski. The influence of texture on strain hardening, U F Kocks et al. The dynamic organization of dislocation structures, L P Kubin & J Lepinoux. The strength of metal matrix composites under mechanical and thermal loadings, H Lilholt. Microstructural concepts for strengthening of metals, ceramics and polymers, H Mecking et al. Deformation mechanism of cubic metals at high temperature, H Oikawa & H Yoshinaga. Metastable alloy phases prepared by solid state reactions and ball milling, R B Schwarz. X-ray diffraction line broadening and crystal plasticity, M Wilkens. A geometrical method to characterize the order in microtwins from in situ observations, A Coujou et al. Microbands in deformed aluminium, B Bay & N Hansen. Plastic behaviour of high-purity molybdenum single crystals in tension and compression, Y Aono et al. Effect of hydrogen on the mechanical properties of iron-based alloys, T Kimura et al. The low cycle behaviour of a near alpha titanium alloy, W J Evans. Time-temperature relationships in stress rupture and creep of metals and alloys, D I G Jones. Improvement in plane-strain fracture toughness of ultrahigh strength low alloys steel 4340 through thermal and thermomechanical treatments, Y Tomita. Tensile plastic flow of type AISI 304 steel thin sheet containing hydrogen, P E V De Miranda. On the Zener drag pressure by cubic shaped particles, W B Li et al.
Description
Containing almost 250 technical and review papers, these proceedings form an authoritative, state-of-the-art review of this important multidisciplinary topic. Emphasis is placed on the study of the strength of mechanical properties of materials and their dependence on the microstructure and defect arrangements. Areas covered include: dislocations; dislocation arrangements; plastic deformation; strengthening mechanisms; cyclic deformation and fatigue; plastic deformation at high temperatures; fracture; modern strengthening methods in steels; boundaries and interfaces.
Readership
For metallurgists, materials scientists, mechanical, civil and structural engineers, and physicists.
Details
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Pergamon 1989
- Published:
- 1st July 1989
- Imprint:
- Pergamon
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483294155
About the Editors
P. O. Kettunen Editor
T. K. Lepistö Editor
M. E. Lehtonen Editor
Affiliations and Expertise
Tampere University of Technology, Tampere, Finland