Strength of Metals and Alloys (ICSMA 8)

(partial) Dislocations and mechanisms revealed by computer simulation, D J Bacon. Low amplitude fatigue of copper crystals from 4.2K to 350K, Z S Basinski & S J Basinski. The influence of texture on strain hardening, U F Kocks et al. The dynamic organization of dislocation structures, L P Kubin & J Lepinoux. The strength of metal matrix composites under mechanical and thermal loadings, H Lilholt. Microstructural concepts for strengthening of metals, ceramics and polymers, H Mecking et al. Deformation mechanism of cubic metals at high temperature, H Oikawa & H Yoshinaga. Metastable alloy phases prepared by solid state reactions and ball milling, R B Schwarz. X-ray diffraction line broadening and crystal plasticity, M Wilkens. A geometrical method to characterize the order in microtwins from in situ observations, A Coujou et al. Microbands in deformed aluminium, B Bay & N Hansen. Plastic behaviour of high-purity molybdenum single crystals in tension and compression, Y Aono et al. Effect of hydrogen on the mechanical properties of iron-based alloys, T Kimura et al. The low cycle behaviour of a near alpha titanium alloy, W J Evans. Time-temperature relationships in stress rupture and creep of metals and alloys, D I G Jones. Improvement in plane-strain fracture toughness of ultrahigh strength low alloys steel 4340 through thermal and thermomechanical treatments, Y Tomita. Tensile plastic flow of type AISI 304 steel thin sheet containing hydrogen, P E V De Miranda. On the Zener drag pressure by cubic shaped particles, W B Li et al.