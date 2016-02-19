Strength of Metals and Alloys (ICSMA 7)

Table of Contents



Contents of Volume 1

1. Work Hardening - Consolidation

Cross-slip and Flow Patterns in Plastic Deformation

A Study of Cross Slip in the F.C.C. Structure

Mechanism of Stage IV Work Hardening at High Temperatures

Types of Dislocation Substructures and Stages of Stress-strain Curves of F.C.C. Alloys

Experimental Investigation of Stress Dependence on the Dislocation Density in F.C.C. Alloys

On the Velocity of Jogged Screw Dislocations

Mechanical Properties of Thin-foil Specimens

Effect of Superconducting Transition on Plasticity of Molybdenum Single Crystals of High Purity

Linear Strain Hardening of Nickel-cobalt Solid Solutions at Large Strains

On the Formation of Micro-bands during Plastic Straining of Metals

Role des dislocations de jonction dans les mecanismes de maclage de l'alliage Cu-7,3% at Al

Cross Slip and Latent Hardening in Silicon Single Crystals

Mechanical Behavior of Polycrystals and Single Crystals of Silicon

Plastic Deformation under Simultaneous Cyclic and Unidirectional Loading at Low and Ultrasonic Frequencies

Work Hardening Due to Internal Stresses in Dendritic Microstructures

Relationship between Solidification Thermal Parameters, Dendrite Arm Spacing and Ultimate Tensile Strength in Al-4.5% Cu

Soft Surface Effect in Copper Single Crystals Oriented for Multiple Glide and in Polycrystalline Copper

Strengthening Characteristics of Heavily Cold-rolled Copper

Structure Parameters Describing Reverse Loading in Polycrystalline Copper

Reverse Micro-plasticity and Acoustic Emission during Unloading of Pure Copper

Reloading Behavior and Acoustic Emission in Pure Copper

Deformation of Copper at High Strain Rates

Tensile Deformation and Fracture Behavior of Pure Aluminum and Aluminum Alloy at Cryogenic Temperatures

Inhomogeneity of Plastic Deformation in Polycrystalline Aluminum

Dislocation-grain Boundary Interactions in Tungsten Bi-crystals

Influence of Luders Bands on the Hall-Petch Relationship

Effect of Grain Size on the Deformation Behavior of Nickel and Nickel Alloy Sheet

Role of Grain Size in Work Hardening of Brass and Ni-Oo Alloys

Deformation of Zirconium Polycrystals

Influence of Grain Size on the Work Hardening of Austenitic Stainless Steels

Effect of Cold Rolling and Intercritical Annealing on Microstructure and Deformation of Mn-Si-C Steel

Effect of Micro-structural Refinement on the Deformation Behavior of Dual-phase Steels

Tensile Ductility Dependence on Polycrystal Grain Size

Work Hardening Mechanisms in Polygonal Ferrite High Strength Low Alloy Steels at Cryogenic Temperatures

Influence of Cooling Rate from the Normalizing Temperature on the Hall-Petch Slopes for Steels

Dislocation Substructures and Yield Strength of Prestrained Low Carbon Steel Sheets

The Mechanism of Work-hardening in Hadfield's Steel and the Influence of Minor Amounts of Vanadium

2. Anisotropy and Texture

Influence of Hydrogen on the Development of the Deformation Texture and Fracture during Pressing in a D.P. Steel

Texture Development and Recrystallization Kinetics of a Cold Rolled Dual-phase Steel Sheet

The Lankford's R Value of Dual-phase Steels

Grain Deformation Modes during Rolling: Grain Shape and Orientation Effects

Texture and Microstructure of Ti-6A1-4V Alloys after High Temperature Rolling

Orientation Dependence of the Deformed Microstructure in 70/30 Brass

Effect of Thermal Processing on the Texture and Microstructure of Aluminum

A Simplified Method for Describing Plastic Anisotropy

Computer Simulation of the Elastic-plastic Transition in a Taylor Polycrystal

FCC Single Crystals: Hardening Anisotropy and Stacking Fault Energy

Poissonfs Ratio of Metals and Alloys

Measurement of Residual Stresses in Zircaloy Tubes

Effect of Texture on Instability of Plastic Flow

Anisotropic Deformation Hardening in Textured aluminum Alloy

Texture and Properties of Al-Li Based Alloys

Effect of Grain Size on the Microstructure and Texture of Cold-rolled Aluminum

Structure and Strain Localization Failure in Aluminum Sheet Stretching

3. Solute Hardening and Alloy Theory

The Portevin - Le Chatelier Effect at Constant Stress Rate: A Simple Mathematical Description

Effects of Carbon and Nitrogen Levels on the Temperature Ranges for Serrated Flow in Austenitic Stainless Steel

The Portevin - Le Chatelier Effect: I. Model for the Type-B Serrations

Dynamic Strain Aging and Relaxation in 316 Type Stainless Steel

A Comparison of the Cyclic Deformation Behavior of Two Purities of Zirconium

Modulus Effect in Solid Solution Strengthening in F.C.C. Solids

Temperature Anomaly of Work Hardening in Cu2NiZn

Cyclic and Monotonic Deformation of Interstitial-free Iron

Effects of Quenched-in Hydrogen on Deformation of Iron Single Crystals

Superposition of Solid Solution and Precipitation Hardening in the System (Cu Au) - Co

Flow Stress of α-iron under the Influence of Neutron Irradiation at Various Temperatures and of Alloying

4. Precipitation Hardening

Influence of Carbides on the Mechanical Properties of Inconel

Durcissement de l'alliage 800 par precipitation

Microstructure of Plastically Deformed Ni-base Super-alloys

Hardening Mechanisms in Nimonic Alloy PE 16

Studies of Microstructures and Strength in Fe-Al-Mn Alloys

Age Strengthening of Fe-Mn-Al Stainless Steels

Age Hardening of Binary Iron-Nickel Martensites

Dislocation - Precipitate Interactions in Al-Li Binary and Al-Li-Cu Ternary Alloys

Decomposition de la solution solide de l'alliage 7075 au cours de la trempe - effet sur le durcissement par precipitation

Fatigue and Creep Behavior of Aged Alloys Based on Al-4%Cu-0.3% Mg

Dispersoid Particle Hardening in High Strength aluminum Alloy

Discontinuous Yielding in an Al-Zn-Mg Alloy

Tensile Properties at Very Low Temperature in Aluminum Magnesium Alloys

Effect of Microstructure on Flow Stress and Strength in P/M 7091 and I/M 7075 Aluminum Alloys

Precipitation Hardening and Substructure Features in Al-Zn-Mg Alloys

An Investigation of Microstructure and Properties of a Thermomechanically Treated High Strength Al-Zn-Mg-Cu Alloy

High-strength and High Conductivity Precipitation Hardenable Dilute Copper Alloys

On Strengthening in Some Copper-base Spinodal Alloys

Deformation of Ordered and Dispersion-hardening Alloys

Deformation of Niobium Crystals Containing Zirconia Particles

Influence of Microstructure on the Tensile Properties of Al-Ti Alloys

5. Martensitic and Phase Transformations

Effect of Hydrogen on the Deformation-induced a "Martensite in Ti-10V-2Fe-3Al"

Stress-strain Irregularities Observed during Tensile tTsting of a Ferritic Stainless Steel

Effect of Prior Cold Work on Dual Phase Steel

Dislocations and Volume Accommodation in Dual Phase Steels

Influence of Room Temperature Deformation on Mechanical Properties of a Dual-phase Steel

Strength and Ductility of Dual Phase Aluminum Bronze

Monitoring the Response of Shape Memory Alloys along Thermomechanical Paths in Transformation Space

Etude du comportement mecanique associe a la transformation martensitique d1alliages de type Fe-Ni-C sollicites en fluage ou en traction

Isothermal Martensitic Transformation in Fe-Ni-C Alloys at Subzero Temperatures in the Presence of Hydrogen

6. Creep Resistance - Fluage

Contrainte de saturation dans les monocristaux et polycristaux C.F.C.

Plastic Instability and Rupture Life in Tension Creep

Dislocation Network Dynamics during Creep Deformation of Monocrystalline Sodium Chloride

High Temperature Deformation of Alpha-titanium

Acceleration of Creep due to Cyclic Loading of CrMo-steel

On the Interpretation of Creep and Stress-relaxation Data

The Effect of an Electric Current on the Stress Relaxation of Aluminum Wire Conductors

Athermal Nature of the Plastic Flow of Metals at Intermediate Temperatures as Revealed by Impression Creep

A Micromechanics Model of the Initiation of Intergranular Wedge-type Cracks at High Temperature

Intergranular Creep Fracture in Aluminum-Magnesium Alloy

High Temperature Deformation Superimposed by Compressional Stresses

Investigation of the Creep Failure Mechanism in the Mo-5% Alloy

On Cavity Nucleation during Creep

Comportement des spheroides de graphite et stabilite de la deformation par plasticite de transformation a chaud des fontes a graphite spheroidal

Creep of [112] Al Single Crystals

Dislocation Link Length Distributions during Harper-Dorn Creep of Monocrystalline Aluminum

Experimental Study of the Dislocation Mechanisms of Grain Boundary Sliding

Creep Deformation Mechanisms in Nickel-base Single Crystal Super-alloys

Deformation of a Ni-based Super-alloy: Compression Creep and in Situ Experiments

Effects of Substructure on the Creep Properties of TZM Alloy

Creep Induced Dislocation Subgrain Sizes Arising from Stress Changes

Precipitation Effects and Creep Fracture in Type 316 Weld Metal

Work Hardening and Recovery during Primary Creep of TiN Dispersion Hardened 20%Cr-25%Ni Stainless Steel

Particle Coarsening and Long Duration tertiary Creep in Ni-base super-alloy in 939

Microstructure Creep Rupture Ductility Relationship of Modified Alloy 800 at 600°C

Dependence of Creep on the Distribution of Strengthening Precipitates

Design of Ferritic High Temperature Alloys

Mechanisms of Creep in Oxide Dispersion Strengthened Alloys

Prediction of the Service behavior of 2-1/4 Cr-1Mo Steel Components in Electricity Generating Plant

Study of Hot Creep Resistance and Aggressiveness Against Steel of Zinc Die Casting Alloys

Creep Properties of Powder Metallurgically Produced Aluminum-glass Composites

An Interpretation of Stress Change-strain Transient Experiments in Al-5.5 at %Mg

Transient Creep of an Al-5 at %Mg Solid Solution

Back Stresses in High Temperature Creep of Al-Mg Alloys

Creep Mechanisms and Internal Friction Behavior in Al and Al-3wt%Mg Alloy

Deviation From Viscous Glide Creep in Class A Alloys

High Temperature Creep of Al-Mg Alloys

Creep in Magnesium-rare Earth Alloys

Influence of Microstructure upon the Creep Properties of an Aluminum Alloy

Contents of Volume 2

7. Superplasticity

Quantitative Discussion on Super-plastic Deformation Mechanisms of Mg-4.3A1-1.OZn-0.4Mn Alloy

Cavitation in Superplastic Aluminum Alloys

Super-plastic Deformation and Cavitation Ohenomenon in 7475-Aluminum Alloy

Correlation between Mechanical Properties and Microstructure in a Ni-modified Super-plastic Ti-6A1-4V Alloy

Regularities of Mechanical Behavior and Evolution of Structure of Aluminum and its Alloys under Super-plasticity

Fatigue Deformation of Super-plastic Zn-22% Al Eutectoid Alloy

Super-plastic Deformation Behavior of Two Microduplex Stainless Steels

Strain Anisotropy during Super-plastic Flow of an Iron Base Oxide Dispersion Strengthened Alloy

Rheological and Microstructural Behavior of the Low Alloy Steel DIN 34 Cr Ni Mo 6 in Hot Tensile Deformation

Strain-enhanced Grain Growth during Super-plastic Deformation

Super-plasticity and Hardening of Extremely Fine Grained Ultrahigh Carbon-Chromium-Vanadium-Iron Alloys

8. Hot Working and Deformation Processing

Elevated Temperature Deformation and Structural Observations in Al-8.4Fe-3.6Ce

Strain Rate Sensitivity: Al versus Al-0.34wt%Cr

Effects of Prestrain at High Temperatures on the Strength of Aluminum

Restoration of Copper during Stress Relaxation between Stages of High Strain Rate, Hot Torsion

Influence of Grain Size and Strain Rate on the Mechanical Behavior of Polycrystalline Copper at Elevated Temperature

Static Restoration in the Dynamically Recrystallized Structure of Hot Deformed Nickel

Formation Mechanism of Dynamically Recrystallized Grains in Austenitic Fe-Ni-C Alloy

Microstructural Evolution of AISI 304 L Grade Stainless Steel during Isothermal Straining by Hot Torsion

Hot Deformation Characteristics of Worked 301 Austenitic Stainless Steel

Deformation-aging Strengthening of High Strength Steel 30CrMnSiA

Optimisation de l'analyse chimique d!un acier micro-allie A 0,45% de carbone pour obtenir un niveau de charge de rupture de 1000 MPa sans traitement thermique

Mathematical Model for Prediction of Austenite and Ferrite Microstructures in Hot Rolling Processes

Microstructure Evolution during Industrial Rolling of Microalloyed Steel Plates

Hot Working Characteristics of Al-deoxidized Carbon and 0.045% Vanadium Steels

Thermo-mechanically Controlled-rolled Low Nickel-niobium Steel Plate for Cryogenic Service Pipelines

Influence of Hot Deformation upon the Transformation Behavior and the Microstructure of Several Low and Medium Carbon Steel Grades

Grain Size Control in the Near Beta Ti-10V-2Fe-3Al Alloy

Accelerated Spheroidization of Cementite in High Carbon Steel Wire Rod by Drawing at Elevated Temperatures

Forgeage isotherme de lfalliage de titane Ti6242

Recovery, Recrystallization and Mechanical Properties in Ti-6A1-4V Alloy

9. Toughness and Microstructures

Studies of Stress-corrosion Cracking on Fe-Mn-Al Stainless Steels with Different Carbon Contents

Effects of Impurity Segregation on Sustained Load Cracking of a 2-1/4Cr-1Mo Steel

Role of Hydrogen, Sulfur and other Impurities in Intergranular Fracture in Iron

Proprietes mecaniques d'aciers inoxydables austenitiques Stable (ZXNCTD 26-15) et instable (Z2CN 18-10). Role des traitements thermiques et de l'hydrogene cathodique

Influence de l'allongement des inclusions au cours du corroyage sur l'anisotropie de ductilite et l'amorcage de defauts dans des barres d'aciers de construction mecanique

Microstructure-toughness Relationships in the XCeavage Fracture of Pressure-vessel Steel

Microstruetural Effects on Fracture Toughness (J-integral) of a Medium-carbon Low Alloy Steel SAE 4130

Influence of Inclusion Content, Texture and Microstructure on the Toughness Anisotropy of Low Carbon Steels

Relationship Between the Properties and Microstructure of 4%Cr and 2%Cr-2%Mn Steels

Relationship between Microstructure and Notch Toughness Properties in 2.25Cr-1Mo Steel Weld Metal

Fracture Behavior of High-strength Steels at Low Temperatures

Fracture Toughness Characteristics of Austenitic and Martensitic High-chromium Cast Irons

Effect of Tungsten and Molybdenum on the Strength and Toughness of Super-high Strength Steels

Effects of Microstructure and Test Technique on the Toughness-strength Relationship of Fully Pearlitic Eutectoid Steel

Investigation of Microstructure in QLT-treated Steel 12Ni4CrMo

Correlation between Microstructure and Fracture Toughness of Titanium Alloys

Mechanisms of Dynamic Fracture in 1045 Steel

On the Brittle-to-ductile Transition of Silicon

Microstructural Effects on Flow Localization in 7000 Series Aluminum Alloys (Al-Zn-Mg-Cu)

Experience with the Key Curve Method for Evaluation of Crack Growth and J Integral during Ductile Tearing

Contribution of Local Deformation to Fracture Toughness through Fractographic Measurements

10. Cyclical Deformation and Fatigue

Effect of Surface Cracks Induced by Hydrogen on the Fatigue Properties of AISI 304 Stainless Steel

Influence of Grain Size and Dispersion of Small Particles on Crack Initiation and Growth during Fatigue in Age Hardened AlMgSi Alloys

Fatigue Crack Initiation and Early Growth in an Austenitic Stainless Steel

Amorcage en fatigue a partir d'une entaille

Formation of Extrusions and Intrusions in Copper and in a Mild Steel

Etude par emission acoustique de la deformation cyclique de polycristaux d'aluminum de haute purete sollicites en traction-compression

Evaluation of the Effect of Microstructure on Fatigue Crack Propagation Using a Fractographic Technique

Mecanismes de propagation des fissures de fatigue dfalliages d'aluminum A9 et 7x49 frittes (P/M) avec Oxydation controlee

Effect of Dispersoids on Fatigue Crack Propagation in Al-Zn-Mg Alloys

Energy Required for Fatigue Crack Propagation

Influence of Microstructures and Residual Stress on Fatigue Crack Propagation Rate of High Carbon Steels

Propagation de fissures en mode mixte I + II par utilisation du disque bresilien

Description phenomenologique de la viscoplasticite cyclique avec vieillissement

Effects of Temperature and Hold Times on Low Cycle Fatigue of Astroloy

Fatigue and Creep Behavior of Alloy 800H at Elevated Temperatures

Effects of Segregation and Environment on Fatigue Crack Growth at Elevated Temperatures

Evolution structurale et cavitation en volume dans un alliage Ni-Ge 6 at % fatigue A 0,5 Tf

Effect of Wave-shape and Hold-time on Fatigue Crack Propagation in Inconel X-750

Anisotropie de deformation plastique cyclique et de fissuration par fatigue dans l'acier 316 L a 600°C

Influence of Filtration on Fatigue and Fracture Properties of Alloy LC4

Fatigue of Ordered Alloys

Failure Prediction of Fatigued Aluminum Alloys by Quantitative X-ray Determination of Microplasticity

Material Properties for Life Assessment of Valves

Quantitative Fractographic Examination of Aircraft Components Tested under a Fatigue Spectrum Loading

A New fatigue-creep Interaction Map for a Big ESR-cast-to-shape Gas Turbine Disc (ECD)

A correlation of Threshold Stress and Stress Intensity Condition for Fatigue Cracks

Influence of Microstructure on Fatigue Limit Range Δδω and Threshold AKth

Influence de l*etat de revenu de lfalliage d'aluminium 7075 sur la fermeture des fissures de fatigue au seuil de non propagation sous vide

On the Effect of Microstructure on Crack Closure in the Nearthreshold Region

Crack Closure and the Stress Ratio Dependence of the Fatigue Threshold in a Nickel-base Alloy

Crack Growth Behavior of 2-1/4Cr-1Mo Steel at Elevated Temperatures

Fatigued Copper Single Crystals Studied by Small-angle Neutron Scattering

Dislocation Behavior and Slip/Twinning Interactions during the Cyclic Plastic Deformation of bcc-Fe-Cr-Ni Alloys

In Situ Cyclic X-Y Mechanical Tests in the HVEM

Orientations of Dipolar Walls in Cyclically Deformed 316 Stainless Steel

A DSC and TEM Study of the Cyclic and Monotonic Hardening of Al-5% Mg

Etude de comportement dynamique des dislocations au cours de la sollicitation de fatigue par mesures d'attenuation d'ondes ultrasonores

On the Cyclic Deformation Behavior of Notched Specimens

Equilibrium Shapes of Dislocation Lines and Activation of Dislocation Sources under the Influence of Internal Stresses

Back Stress Variation along the Hysteresis Loop: The Effect of Microstructure

Influence of Microstructure on Low-cycle Fatigue behavior in 11.5% Chromium Dual-phase Steels

Cumulated Transversal Dilatation during Cyclic Loading of FCC Symmetrical Single Crystals

Cyclic Deformation of Molybdenum Single Crystals

Etude comparative du comportement en fatigue oligocyclique d'un alliage austenitique a l'etat moule et a l'etat corroye

Fatigue Deformation Near Regions of Surface Damage in FCC Crystals

11. Polymers, Ceramics, Composites - Polymeres, Ceramiques, Composites

Deformation a haute Temperature d'un composite lamellaire: Aspects microstrueturaux et effets des Interfaces

Thermally Induced Residual Stress and its Relaxation in Al-Al-Ni Eutectic Composites

Interphase Boundary Sliding and Fracture of Lamellar Al-CuAl? Composite at High Temperatures

Stress Rupture of Al-Ni Eutectic Composites

Fracture Toughness of SiC/Al Metal Matrix Composites

Influence of Microstructure on the Toughness of Carbon Fiber/Plastic Composites

Static and Cyclic Behavior of Reinforced Polymer Sandwich Beams

Review of Fatigue Behavior of Graphite/Epoxy Composites

Behavior of Polypropylene-Aluminum Laminates under Tensile Loading

Tenacite en dynamique d'une alumine

12. Wear Resistance

On the Abrasive Wear of AISI 4340 Steel

Analysis of Elastic and Plastic Deformation in a Layered Structure Subjected to Rolling-Sliding Contact

Effect of Inclusion Type and Control on the Wear of an Alloy Rail Steel

Etude de l'endommagement sous sollicitations multiples de superalliages recharges: interpretation structurale de la resistance a lfusure a chaud

Comportement en usure des coussinets dfalliages de zinc-aluminum

Relation entre la Resistance a lfusure et la Structure de fontes blanches riches en chrome (20%)

Abrasive Wear of Cast Ni-Cr-C Alloys

Wear and Fatigue Properties of Laser Melted Cast Iron

Study of the Wear Resistance of Hot-dip Borized Steels

Microstructure of Deformation Relative to Cavitation Erosion

13. Rapid Solidification

Microstructure and Mechanical Properties of Rapidly Quenched Shape Memory Alloys

Microstructure and Mechanical Properties of Rapidly Solidified CuNi 10 Alloys

Aging Response of a Rapidly Solidified Beta-Eutectoid Ti-9 wt% Co Alloy

Rapid Solidification and Aging of a near-Eutectoid Titanium-Nickel Alloy

Microstructure of Rapidly Solidified IN-100 Superalloy

Consolidation of Rapidly Solidified High Carbon Iron Base Alloys

Study of Mechanical Properties of Al-Cu Alloys in Semi-solid State during Solidification

Effect of Microstructure on Compressive Properties of Stir Cast (Rheocast) Zinc Alloys

