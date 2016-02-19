Strength of Metals and Alloys (ICSMA 7)
1st Edition
Proceedings of the 7th International Conference on the Strength of Metals and Alloys, Montreal, Canada, 12–16 August 1985
Description
Strength of Metals and Alloys, Volume 1 covers the proceedings of the Seventh International Conference on the Strength of Metals and Alloys. The book presents papers that discuss the properties of various metals and alloys. The text contains 133 studies, which are grouped into six sections. The first section covers the work hardening consolidation, while the second section discusses anisotropy and texture. The third section tackles the solute hardening and alloy theory, and the fourth section covers precipitation hardening. The fifth section discusses martensitic and phase transformations, and the sixth section deals with creep resistance. The book will be of great interest to researchers and professionals whose work requires knowledge about the properties of metals and alloys.
Table of Contents
Contents of Volume 1
1. Work Hardening - Consolidation
Cross-slip and Flow Patterns in Plastic Deformation
A Study of Cross Slip in the F.C.C. Structure
Mechanism of Stage IV Work Hardening at High Temperatures
Types of Dislocation Substructures and Stages of Stress-strain Curves of F.C.C. Alloys
Experimental Investigation of Stress Dependence on the Dislocation Density in F.C.C. Alloys
On the Velocity of Jogged Screw Dislocations
Mechanical Properties of Thin-foil Specimens
Effect of Superconducting Transition on Plasticity of Molybdenum Single Crystals of High Purity
Linear Strain Hardening of Nickel-cobalt Solid Solutions at Large Strains
On the Formation of Micro-bands during Plastic Straining of Metals
Role des dislocations de jonction dans les mecanismes de maclage de l'alliage Cu-7,3% at Al
Cross Slip and Latent Hardening in Silicon Single Crystals
Mechanical Behavior of Polycrystals and Single Crystals of Silicon
Plastic Deformation under Simultaneous Cyclic and Unidirectional Loading at Low and Ultrasonic Frequencies
Work Hardening Due to Internal Stresses in Dendritic Microstructures
Relationship between Solidification Thermal Parameters, Dendrite Arm Spacing and Ultimate Tensile Strength in Al-4.5% Cu
Soft Surface Effect in Copper Single Crystals Oriented for Multiple Glide and in Polycrystalline Copper
Strengthening Characteristics of Heavily Cold-rolled Copper
Structure Parameters Describing Reverse Loading in Polycrystalline Copper
Reverse Micro-plasticity and Acoustic Emission during Unloading of Pure Copper
Reloading Behavior and Acoustic Emission in Pure Copper
Deformation of Copper at High Strain Rates
Tensile Deformation and Fracture Behavior of Pure Aluminum and Aluminum Alloy at Cryogenic Temperatures
Inhomogeneity of Plastic Deformation in Polycrystalline Aluminum
Dislocation-grain Boundary Interactions in Tungsten Bi-crystals
Influence of Luders Bands on the Hall-Petch Relationship
Effect of Grain Size on the Deformation Behavior of Nickel and Nickel Alloy Sheet
Role of Grain Size in Work Hardening of Brass and Ni-Oo Alloys
Deformation of Zirconium Polycrystals
Influence of Grain Size on the Work Hardening of Austenitic Stainless Steels
Effect of Cold Rolling and Intercritical Annealing on Microstructure and Deformation of Mn-Si-C Steel
Effect of Micro-structural Refinement on the Deformation Behavior of Dual-phase Steels
Tensile Ductility Dependence on Polycrystal Grain Size
Work Hardening Mechanisms in Polygonal Ferrite High Strength Low Alloy Steels at Cryogenic Temperatures
Influence of Cooling Rate from the Normalizing Temperature on the Hall-Petch Slopes for Steels
Dislocation Substructures and Yield Strength of Prestrained Low Carbon Steel Sheets
The Mechanism of Work-hardening in Hadfield's Steel and the Influence of Minor Amounts of Vanadium
2. Anisotropy and Texture
Influence of Hydrogen on the Development of the Deformation Texture and Fracture during Pressing in a D.P. Steel
Texture Development and Recrystallization Kinetics of a Cold Rolled Dual-phase Steel Sheet
The Lankford's R Value of Dual-phase Steels
Grain Deformation Modes during Rolling: Grain Shape and Orientation Effects
Texture and Microstructure of Ti-6A1-4V Alloys after High Temperature Rolling
Orientation Dependence of the Deformed Microstructure in 70/30 Brass
Effect of Thermal Processing on the Texture and Microstructure of Aluminum
A Simplified Method for Describing Plastic Anisotropy
Computer Simulation of the Elastic-plastic Transition in a Taylor Polycrystal
FCC Single Crystals: Hardening Anisotropy and Stacking Fault Energy
Poissonfs Ratio of Metals and Alloys
Measurement of Residual Stresses in Zircaloy Tubes
Effect of Texture on Instability of Plastic Flow
Anisotropic Deformation Hardening in Textured aluminum Alloy
Texture and Properties of Al-Li Based Alloys
Effect of Grain Size on the Microstructure and Texture of Cold-rolled Aluminum
Structure and Strain Localization Failure in Aluminum Sheet Stretching
3. Solute Hardening and Alloy Theory
The Portevin - Le Chatelier Effect at Constant Stress Rate: A Simple Mathematical Description
Effects of Carbon and Nitrogen Levels on the Temperature Ranges for Serrated Flow in Austenitic Stainless Steel
The Portevin - Le Chatelier Effect: I. Model for the Type-B Serrations
Dynamic Strain Aging and Relaxation in 316 Type Stainless Steel
A Comparison of the Cyclic Deformation Behavior of Two Purities of Zirconium
Modulus Effect in Solid Solution Strengthening in F.C.C. Solids
Temperature Anomaly of Work Hardening in Cu2NiZn
Cyclic and Monotonic Deformation of Interstitial-free Iron
Effects of Quenched-in Hydrogen on Deformation of Iron Single Crystals
Superposition of Solid Solution and Precipitation Hardening in the System (Cu Au) - Co
Flow Stress of α-iron under the Influence of Neutron Irradiation at Various Temperatures and of Alloying
4. Precipitation Hardening
Influence of Carbides on the Mechanical Properties of Inconel
Durcissement de l'alliage 800 par precipitation
Microstructure of Plastically Deformed Ni-base Super-alloys
Hardening Mechanisms in Nimonic Alloy PE 16
Studies of Microstructures and Strength in Fe-Al-Mn Alloys
Age Strengthening of Fe-Mn-Al Stainless Steels
Age Hardening of Binary Iron-Nickel Martensites
Dislocation - Precipitate Interactions in Al-Li Binary and Al-Li-Cu Ternary Alloys
Decomposition de la solution solide de l'alliage 7075 au cours de la trempe - effet sur le durcissement par precipitation
Fatigue and Creep Behavior of Aged Alloys Based on Al-4%Cu-0.3% Mg
Dispersoid Particle Hardening in High Strength aluminum Alloy
Discontinuous Yielding in an Al-Zn-Mg Alloy
Tensile Properties at Very Low Temperature in Aluminum Magnesium Alloys
Effect of Microstructure on Flow Stress and Strength in P/M 7091 and I/M 7075 Aluminum Alloys
Precipitation Hardening and Substructure Features in Al-Zn-Mg Alloys
An Investigation of Microstructure and Properties of a Thermomechanically Treated High Strength Al-Zn-Mg-Cu Alloy
High-strength and High Conductivity Precipitation Hardenable Dilute Copper Alloys
On Strengthening in Some Copper-base Spinodal Alloys
Deformation of Ordered and Dispersion-hardening Alloys
Deformation of Niobium Crystals Containing Zirconia Particles
Influence of Microstructure on the Tensile Properties of Al-Ti Alloys
5. Martensitic and Phase Transformations
Effect of Hydrogen on the Deformation-induced a "Martensite in Ti-10V-2Fe-3Al"
Stress-strain Irregularities Observed during Tensile tTsting of a Ferritic Stainless Steel
Effect of Prior Cold Work on Dual Phase Steel
Dislocations and Volume Accommodation in Dual Phase Steels
Influence of Room Temperature Deformation on Mechanical Properties of a Dual-phase Steel
Strength and Ductility of Dual Phase Aluminum Bronze
Monitoring the Response of Shape Memory Alloys along Thermomechanical Paths in Transformation Space
Etude du comportement mecanique associe a la transformation martensitique d1alliages de type Fe-Ni-C sollicites en fluage ou en traction
Isothermal Martensitic Transformation in Fe-Ni-C Alloys at Subzero Temperatures in the Presence of Hydrogen
6. Creep Resistance - Fluage
Contrainte de saturation dans les monocristaux et polycristaux C.F.C.
Plastic Instability and Rupture Life in Tension Creep
Dislocation Network Dynamics during Creep Deformation of Monocrystalline Sodium Chloride
High Temperature Deformation of Alpha-titanium
Acceleration of Creep due to Cyclic Loading of CrMo-steel
On the Interpretation of Creep and Stress-relaxation Data
The Effect of an Electric Current on the Stress Relaxation of Aluminum Wire Conductors
Athermal Nature of the Plastic Flow of Metals at Intermediate Temperatures as Revealed by Impression Creep
A Micromechanics Model of the Initiation of Intergranular Wedge-type Cracks at High Temperature
Intergranular Creep Fracture in Aluminum-Magnesium Alloy
High Temperature Deformation Superimposed by Compressional Stresses
Investigation of the Creep Failure Mechanism in the Mo-5% Alloy
On Cavity Nucleation during Creep
Comportement des spheroides de graphite et stabilite de la deformation par plasticite de transformation a chaud des fontes a graphite spheroidal
Creep of [112] Al Single Crystals
Dislocation Link Length Distributions during Harper-Dorn Creep of Monocrystalline Aluminum
Experimental Study of the Dislocation Mechanisms of Grain Boundary Sliding
Creep Deformation Mechanisms in Nickel-base Single Crystal Super-alloys
Deformation of a Ni-based Super-alloy: Compression Creep and in Situ Experiments
Effects of Substructure on the Creep Properties of TZM Alloy
Creep Induced Dislocation Subgrain Sizes Arising from Stress Changes
Precipitation Effects and Creep Fracture in Type 316 Weld Metal
Work Hardening and Recovery during Primary Creep of TiN Dispersion Hardened 20%Cr-25%Ni Stainless Steel
Particle Coarsening and Long Duration tertiary Creep in Ni-base super-alloy in 939
Microstructure Creep Rupture Ductility Relationship of Modified Alloy 800 at 600°C
Dependence of Creep on the Distribution of Strengthening Precipitates
Design of Ferritic High Temperature Alloys
Mechanisms of Creep in Oxide Dispersion Strengthened Alloys
Prediction of the Service behavior of 2-1/4 Cr-1Mo Steel Components in Electricity Generating Plant
Study of Hot Creep Resistance and Aggressiveness Against Steel of Zinc Die Casting Alloys
Creep Properties of Powder Metallurgically Produced Aluminum-glass Composites
An Interpretation of Stress Change-strain Transient Experiments in Al-5.5 at %Mg
Transient Creep of an Al-5 at %Mg Solid Solution
Back Stresses in High Temperature Creep of Al-Mg Alloys
Creep Mechanisms and Internal Friction Behavior in Al and Al-3wt%Mg Alloy
Deviation From Viscous Glide Creep in Class A Alloys
High Temperature Creep of Al-Mg Alloys
Creep in Magnesium-rare Earth Alloys
Influence of Microstructure upon the Creep Properties of an Aluminum Alloy
Contents of Volume 2
7. Superplasticity
Quantitative Discussion on Super-plastic Deformation Mechanisms of Mg-4.3A1-1.OZn-0.4Mn Alloy
Cavitation in Superplastic Aluminum Alloys
Super-plastic Deformation and Cavitation Ohenomenon in 7475-Aluminum Alloy
Correlation between Mechanical Properties and Microstructure in a Ni-modified Super-plastic Ti-6A1-4V Alloy
Regularities of Mechanical Behavior and Evolution of Structure of Aluminum and its Alloys under Super-plasticity
Fatigue Deformation of Super-plastic Zn-22% Al Eutectoid Alloy
Super-plastic Deformation Behavior of Two Microduplex Stainless Steels
Strain Anisotropy during Super-plastic Flow of an Iron Base Oxide Dispersion Strengthened Alloy
Rheological and Microstructural Behavior of the Low Alloy Steel DIN 34 Cr Ni Mo 6 in Hot Tensile Deformation
Strain-enhanced Grain Growth during Super-plastic Deformation
Super-plasticity and Hardening of Extremely Fine Grained Ultrahigh Carbon-Chromium-Vanadium-Iron Alloys
8. Hot Working and Deformation Processing
Elevated Temperature Deformation and Structural Observations in Al-8.4Fe-3.6Ce
Strain Rate Sensitivity: Al versus Al-0.34wt%Cr
Effects of Prestrain at High Temperatures on the Strength of Aluminum
Restoration of Copper during Stress Relaxation between Stages of High Strain Rate, Hot Torsion
Influence of Grain Size and Strain Rate on the Mechanical Behavior of Polycrystalline Copper at Elevated Temperature
Static Restoration in the Dynamically Recrystallized Structure of Hot Deformed Nickel
Formation Mechanism of Dynamically Recrystallized Grains in Austenitic Fe-Ni-C Alloy
Microstructural Evolution of AISI 304 L Grade Stainless Steel during Isothermal Straining by Hot Torsion
Hot Deformation Characteristics of Worked 301 Austenitic Stainless Steel
Effect of Strain Heterogeneity and Adiabatic Heating on the Stress-strain Behavior of an Austenitic Stainless Steel
Effect of Phase Morphology on Restoration Behavior of Ferrite-austenite Two-phase Stainless Steel at High Temperatures
Variation in the Spacing of Dislocations in SubgrainBboundaries with Creep Strain in Type 304 Stainless Steel
Evolution of Microstructure during Cold Rolling
Obtention d'alliages d^luminium a microstructure composite: ecrouie-recristallisee par traitement par faisceaux laser ou d'electron
Theoretical Dependence of Limiting Drawing Ratio on Plastic Strain Ratio
Mechanical Instabilities in Industrial Processes
Effect of a Short Time Austenitization on Mechanical Properties of Steels
Modified In-line and Accelerated Normalizing to Improve Properties and Conserve Time and Energy
Effect of Austempering on the Microstructure and Tensile Properties of Ductile Iron
Weld Metal Microstructures in an HSLA Steel
Effect of Tempering on Tensile Properties of Plain Carbon Dual-phase Steels
Effect of Strain Heterogeneity and Adiabatic Heating on the Stress-strain Behavior of an Austenitic Stainless Steel
Effect of Phase Morphology on Restoration Behavior of Ferriteaustenite Two-phase Stainless Steel at High Temperatures
Variation in the Spacing of Dislocations in Subgrain Boundaries with Creep Strain in Type 304 Stainless Steel
Evolution of Microstructure during Cold Rolling
Obtention d'alliages d'aluminum a microstructure composite: ecrouie-recristallisee par traitement par faisceaux laser ou d'electrons
Theoretical Dependence of Limiting Drawing Ratio on Plastic Strain Ratio
Mechanical Instabilities in Industrial Processes
Effect of a Short Time Austenitization on Mechanical Properties of Steels
Modified In-line and Accelerated Normalizing to Improve Properties and Conserve Time and Energy
Effect of Austempering on the Microstructure and Tensile Properties of Ductile Iron
Weld Metal Microstructures in an HSLA Steel
Effect of Tempering on Tensile Properties of Plain Carbon Dual-phase Steels
Deformation-aging Strengthening of High Strength Steel 30CrMnSiA
Optimisation de l'analyse chimique d!un acier micro-allie A 0,45% de carbone pour obtenir un niveau de charge de rupture de 1000 MPa sans traitement thermique
Mathematical Model for Prediction of Austenite and Ferrite Microstructures in Hot Rolling Processes
Microstructure Evolution during Industrial Rolling of Microalloyed Steel Plates
Hot Working Characteristics of Al-deoxidized Carbon and 0.045% Vanadium Steels
Thermo-mechanically Controlled-rolled Low Nickel-niobium Steel Plate for Cryogenic Service Pipelines
Influence of Hot Deformation upon the Transformation Behavior and the Microstructure of Several Low and Medium Carbon Steel Grades
Grain Size Control in the Near Beta Ti-10V-2Fe-3Al Alloy
Accelerated Spheroidization of Cementite in High Carbon Steel Wire Rod by Drawing at Elevated Temperatures
Forgeage isotherme de lfalliage de titane Ti6242
Recovery, Recrystallization and Mechanical Properties in Ti-6A1-4V Alloy
9. Toughness and Microstructures
Studies of Stress-corrosion Cracking on Fe-Mn-Al Stainless Steels with Different Carbon Contents
Effects of Impurity Segregation on Sustained Load Cracking of a 2-1/4Cr-1Mo Steel
Role of Hydrogen, Sulfur and other Impurities in Intergranular Fracture in Iron
Proprietes mecaniques d'aciers inoxydables austenitiques Stable (ZXNCTD 26-15) et instable (Z2CN 18-10). Role des traitements thermiques et de l'hydrogene cathodique
Influence de l'allongement des inclusions au cours du corroyage sur l'anisotropie de ductilite et l'amorcage de defauts dans des barres d'aciers de construction mecanique
Microstructure-toughness Relationships in the XCeavage Fracture of Pressure-vessel Steel
Microstruetural Effects on Fracture Toughness (J-integral) of a Medium-carbon Low Alloy Steel SAE 4130
Influence of Inclusion Content, Texture and Microstructure on the Toughness Anisotropy of Low Carbon Steels
Relationship Between the Properties and Microstructure of 4%Cr and 2%Cr-2%Mn Steels
Relationship between Microstructure and Notch Toughness Properties in 2.25Cr-1Mo Steel Weld Metal
Fracture Behavior of High-strength Steels at Low Temperatures
Fracture Toughness Characteristics of Austenitic and Martensitic High-chromium Cast Irons
Effect of Tungsten and Molybdenum on the Strength and Toughness of Super-high Strength Steels
Effects of Microstructure and Test Technique on the Toughness-strength Relationship of Fully Pearlitic Eutectoid Steel
Investigation of Microstructure in QLT-treated Steel 12Ni4CrMo
Correlation between Microstructure and Fracture Toughness of Titanium Alloys
Mechanisms of Dynamic Fracture in 1045 Steel
On the Brittle-to-ductile Transition of Silicon
Microstructural Effects on Flow Localization in 7000 Series Aluminum Alloys (Al-Zn-Mg-Cu)
Experience with the Key Curve Method for Evaluation of Crack Growth and J Integral during Ductile Tearing
Contribution of Local Deformation to Fracture Toughness through Fractographic Measurements
10. Cyclical Deformation and Fatigue
Effect of Surface Cracks Induced by Hydrogen on the Fatigue Properties of AISI 304 Stainless Steel
Influence of Grain Size and Dispersion of Small Particles on Crack Initiation and Growth during Fatigue in Age Hardened AlMgSi Alloys
Fatigue Crack Initiation and Early Growth in an Austenitic Stainless Steel
Amorcage en fatigue a partir d'une entaille
Formation of Extrusions and Intrusions in Copper and in a Mild Steel
Etude par emission acoustique de la deformation cyclique de polycristaux d'aluminum de haute purete sollicites en traction-compression
Evaluation of the Effect of Microstructure on Fatigue Crack Propagation Using a Fractographic Technique
Mecanismes de propagation des fissures de fatigue dfalliages d'aluminum A9 et 7x49 frittes (P/M) avec Oxydation controlee
Effect of Dispersoids on Fatigue Crack Propagation in Al-Zn-Mg Alloys
Energy Required for Fatigue Crack Propagation
Influence of Microstructures and Residual Stress on Fatigue Crack Propagation Rate of High Carbon Steels
Propagation de fissures en mode mixte I + II par utilisation du disque bresilien
Description phenomenologique de la viscoplasticite cyclique avec vieillissement
Effects of Temperature and Hold Times on Low Cycle Fatigue of Astroloy
Fatigue and Creep Behavior of Alloy 800H at Elevated Temperatures
Effects of Segregation and Environment on Fatigue Crack Growth at Elevated Temperatures
Evolution structurale et cavitation en volume dans un alliage Ni-Ge 6 at % fatigue A 0,5 Tf
Effect of Wave-shape and Hold-time on Fatigue Crack Propagation in Inconel X-750
Anisotropie de deformation plastique cyclique et de fissuration par fatigue dans l'acier 316 L a 600°C
Influence of Filtration on Fatigue and Fracture Properties of Alloy LC4
Fatigue of Ordered Alloys
Failure Prediction of Fatigued Aluminum Alloys by Quantitative X-ray Determination of Microplasticity
Material Properties for Life Assessment of Valves
Quantitative Fractographic Examination of Aircraft Components Tested under a Fatigue Spectrum Loading
A New fatigue-creep Interaction Map for a Big ESR-cast-to-shape Gas Turbine Disc (ECD)
A correlation of Threshold Stress and Stress Intensity Condition for Fatigue Cracks
Influence of Microstructure on Fatigue Limit Range Δδω and Threshold AKth
Influence de l*etat de revenu de lfalliage d'aluminium 7075 sur la fermeture des fissures de fatigue au seuil de non propagation sous vide
On the Effect of Microstructure on Crack Closure in the Nearthreshold Region
Crack Closure and the Stress Ratio Dependence of the Fatigue Threshold in a Nickel-base Alloy
Crack Growth Behavior of 2-1/4Cr-1Mo Steel at Elevated Temperatures
Fatigued Copper Single Crystals Studied by Small-angle Neutron Scattering
Dislocation Behavior and Slip/Twinning Interactions during the Cyclic Plastic Deformation of bcc-Fe-Cr-Ni Alloys
In Situ Cyclic X-Y Mechanical Tests in the HVEM
Orientations of Dipolar Walls in Cyclically Deformed 316 Stainless Steel
A DSC and TEM Study of the Cyclic and Monotonic Hardening of Al-5% Mg
Etude de comportement dynamique des dislocations au cours de la sollicitation de fatigue par mesures d'attenuation d'ondes ultrasonores
On the Cyclic Deformation Behavior of Notched Specimens
Equilibrium Shapes of Dislocation Lines and Activation of Dislocation Sources under the Influence of Internal Stresses
Back Stress Variation along the Hysteresis Loop: The Effect of Microstructure
Influence of Microstructure on Low-cycle Fatigue behavior in 11.5% Chromium Dual-phase Steels
Cumulated Transversal Dilatation during Cyclic Loading of FCC Symmetrical Single Crystals
Cyclic Deformation of Molybdenum Single Crystals
Etude comparative du comportement en fatigue oligocyclique d'un alliage austenitique a l'etat moule et a l'etat corroye
Fatigue Deformation Near Regions of Surface Damage in FCC Crystals
11. Polymers, Ceramics, Composites - Polymeres, Ceramiques, Composites
Deformation a haute Temperature d'un composite lamellaire: Aspects microstrueturaux et effets des Interfaces
Thermally Induced Residual Stress and its Relaxation in Al-Al-Ni Eutectic Composites
Interphase Boundary Sliding and Fracture of Lamellar Al-CuAl? Composite at High Temperatures
Stress Rupture of Al-Ni Eutectic Composites
Fracture Toughness of SiC/Al Metal Matrix Composites
Influence of Microstructure on the Toughness of Carbon Fiber/Plastic Composites
Static and Cyclic Behavior of Reinforced Polymer Sandwich Beams
Review of Fatigue Behavior of Graphite/Epoxy Composites
Behavior of Polypropylene-Aluminum Laminates under Tensile Loading
Tenacite en dynamique d'une alumine
12. Wear Resistance
On the Abrasive Wear of AISI 4340 Steel
Analysis of Elastic and Plastic Deformation in a Layered Structure Subjected to Rolling-Sliding Contact
Effect of Inclusion Type and Control on the Wear of an Alloy Rail Steel
Etude de l'endommagement sous sollicitations multiples de superalliages recharges: interpretation structurale de la resistance a lfusure a chaud
Comportement en usure des coussinets dfalliages de zinc-aluminum
Relation entre la Resistance a lfusure et la Structure de fontes blanches riches en chrome (20%)
Abrasive Wear of Cast Ni-Cr-C Alloys
Wear and Fatigue Properties of Laser Melted Cast Iron
Study of the Wear Resistance of Hot-dip Borized Steels
Microstructure of Deformation Relative to Cavitation Erosion
13. Rapid Solidification
Microstructure and Mechanical Properties of Rapidly Quenched Shape Memory Alloys
Microstructure and Mechanical Properties of Rapidly Solidified CuNi 10 Alloys
Aging Response of a Rapidly Solidified Beta-Eutectoid Ti-9 wt% Co Alloy
Rapid Solidification and Aging of a near-Eutectoid Titanium-Nickel Alloy
Microstructure of Rapidly Solidified IN-100 Superalloy
Consolidation of Rapidly Solidified High Carbon Iron Base Alloys
Study of Mechanical Properties of Al-Cu Alloys in Semi-solid State during Solidification
Effect of Microstructure on Compressive Properties of Stir Cast (Rheocast) Zinc Alloys
Details
- No. of pages:
- 846
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Pergamon 1985
- Published:
- 1st January 1985
- Imprint:
- Pergamon
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483139784