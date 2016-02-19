Strength of Metals and Alloys (ICSMA 7)

Strength of Metals and Alloys, Volume 3 (ICSMA 7) presents the proceedings of the 7th International Conference on the Strength of Metals and Alloys held in Montreal, Canada on August 12-16, 1985. The book includes papers on the work hardening of face-centered cubic single crystals; precipitation hardening; and microstructure evolution and flow stress during hot working. The text also covers papers on microstructure evolution and flow stress during hot working; the prediction of deformation textures in cubic metals; creep of copper-base shape memory alloys; and flow behavior of nickel-base superalloys at isothermal forging temperatures and strain rates. Grain refinement by recrystallization hot-rolling to achieve high strength and notch toughness in microalloyed steel plate; as well as the influence of mean stress on fatigue strength of TI-6A1-4V are also encompassed. The book further includes papers on the comparative mechanical properties of human bones; the effect of precipitation hardening on the decomposition of the solid solution in 7075 alloy during quenching; and the mechanical properties of stable and unstable austenitic stainless steels.

Table of Contents



Invited Papers

Work Hardening of Face-Centered Cubic Single Crystals

The Effect of Strain Path on Texture: Theoretical and Experimental Considerations

Solution Hardening in FCC Alloys

Precipitation Hardening

Martensitic Transformations and Mechanical Behavior

A New Theoretical and Practical Approach to Creep and Creep Fracture

Superplasticity

Microstructure Evolution and Flow Stress During Hot Working

The Influence of Microstructure on Toughness

Cyclic Deformation and Fatigue: Some Current Problems

Plastic Deformation of Glassy Polymers: Constitutive Equations and Macromolecular Mechanisms

Material Aspects in Adhesion, Galling and Adhesive Wear

Inelastic Behavior of Glassy and Partially Crystallized Metallic Alloys

Submitted Papers

Prediction of Deformation Textures in Cubic Metals: Application to the Plane Strain Compression of FCC Single Crystals

Structure Et Propriétés De Traction D'alliages Ferritomartensitiques Durcis Par Précipitation De Phase K

Mean Jump Distance and Activation Length of Moving Dislocations in Al-Li Alloys

Creep of Copper-Base Shape Memory Alloys

Strengthening Mechanisms in Very Diluted Titanium-Oxygen-Iron Alloys

Superplasticity in Al-Li Alloys

Flow Behaviour of Nickel-Base Superalloys at Isothermal Forging Temperatures and Strain Rates

Effect of the Microstructure on the Room Temperature Deformation Behavior of a 316 Stainless Steel

Model for the Prediction of Yield Stress and Recrystallization Anomalies of Cold Rolled Aluminium Killed Steel Sheets

Grain Refinement by Recrystallization Hot-Rolling to Achieve High Strength and Notch Toughness in Microalloyed Steel Plate

Structure and Properties of Autotempered Low-Carbon Martensite

Fracture Toughness of Low-Carbon Martensite

Effect of Deformation-Nitrocarburizing Combined Treatment on Mechanical Properties of Fe-0.20C Steel

Influence of Mean Stress on Fatigue Strength of Ti-6A1-4V

Fatigue Thresholds of Isothermally Transformed Cast Steel and Nodular Cast Iron

The Influence of Microstructure on the Fatigue Threshold of Mn-Ni-Al Bronzes

Inhomogeneous Plasticity in Hydrostatically Loaded Spherulites

Comparative Mechanical Properties of Human Bones

ERRATUM "Hot Deformation of 301 Steel"

English Abstacts For French Papers

Author Index

Subject Index