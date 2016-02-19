Strength of Metals and Alloys (ICSMA 7)
1st Edition
Proceedings of the 7th International Conference on the Strength of Metals and Alloys, Montreal, Canada, 12–16 August 1985
Description
Strength of Metals and Alloys, Volume 3 (ICSMA 7) presents the proceedings of the 7th International Conference on the Strength of Metals and Alloys held in Montreal, Canada on August 12-16, 1985. The book includes papers on the work hardening of face-centered cubic single crystals; precipitation hardening; and microstructure evolution and flow stress during hot working. The text also covers papers on microstructure evolution and flow stress during hot working; the prediction of deformation textures in cubic metals; creep of copper-base shape memory alloys; and flow behavior of nickel-base superalloys at isothermal forging temperatures and strain rates. Grain refinement by recrystallization hot-rolling to achieve high strength and notch toughness in microalloyed steel plate; as well as the influence of mean stress on fatigue strength of TI-6A1-4V are also encompassed. The book further includes papers on the comparative mechanical properties of human bones; the effect of precipitation hardening on the decomposition of the solid solution in 7075 alloy during quenching; and the mechanical properties of stable and unstable austenitic stainless steels.
Table of Contents
Invited Papers
Work Hardening of Face-Centered Cubic Single Crystals
The Effect of Strain Path on Texture: Theoretical and Experimental Considerations
Solution Hardening in FCC Alloys
Precipitation Hardening
Martensitic Transformations and Mechanical Behavior
A New Theoretical and Practical Approach to Creep and Creep Fracture
Superplasticity
Microstructure Evolution and Flow Stress During Hot Working
The Influence of Microstructure on Toughness
Cyclic Deformation and Fatigue: Some Current Problems
Plastic Deformation of Glassy Polymers: Constitutive Equations and Macromolecular Mechanisms
Material Aspects in Adhesion, Galling and Adhesive Wear
Inelastic Behavior of Glassy and Partially Crystallized Metallic Alloys
Submitted Papers
Prediction of Deformation Textures in Cubic Metals: Application to the Plane Strain Compression of FCC Single Crystals
Structure Et Propriétés De Traction D'alliages Ferritomartensitiques Durcis Par Précipitation De Phase K
Mean Jump Distance and Activation Length of Moving Dislocations in Al-Li Alloys
Creep of Copper-Base Shape Memory Alloys
Strengthening Mechanisms in Very Diluted Titanium-Oxygen-Iron Alloys
Superplasticity in Al-Li Alloys
Flow Behaviour of Nickel-Base Superalloys at Isothermal Forging Temperatures and Strain Rates
Effect of the Microstructure on the Room Temperature Deformation Behavior of a 316 Stainless Steel
Model for the Prediction of Yield Stress and Recrystallization Anomalies of Cold Rolled Aluminium Killed Steel Sheets
Grain Refinement by Recrystallization Hot-Rolling to Achieve High Strength and Notch Toughness in Microalloyed Steel Plate
Structure and Properties of Autotempered Low-Carbon Martensite
Fracture Toughness of Low-Carbon Martensite
Effect of Deformation-Nitrocarburizing Combined Treatment on Mechanical Properties of Fe-0.20C Steel
Influence of Mean Stress on Fatigue Strength of Ti-6A1-4V
Fatigue Thresholds of Isothermally Transformed Cast Steel and Nodular Cast Iron
The Influence of Microstructure on the Fatigue Threshold of Mn-Ni-Al Bronzes
Inhomogeneous Plasticity in Hydrostatically Loaded Spherulites
Comparative Mechanical Properties of Human Bones
ERRATUM "Hot Deformation of 301 Steel"
English Abstacts For French Papers
Author Index
Subject Index
