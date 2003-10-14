Strength of Materials - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780750674027, 9780080469935

Strength of Materials

1st Edition

A New Unified Theory for the 21st Century

Authors: Surya Patnaik Dale Hopkins
eBook ISBN: 9780080469935
Hardcover ISBN: 9780750674027
Imprint: Butterworth-Heinemann
Published Date: 14th October 2003
Page Count: 750
Description

Strength of Materials provides a comprehensive overview of the latest theory of strength of materials. The unified theory presented in this book is developed around three concepts: Hooke's Law, Equilibrium Equations, and Compatibility conditions. The first two of these methods have been fully understood, but clearly are indirect methods with limitations. Through research, the authors have come to understand compatibility conditions, which, until now, had remained in an immature state of development. This method, the Integrated Force Method (IFM) couples equilibrium and compatibility conditions to determine forces directly.

The combination of these methods allows engineering students from a variety of disciplines to comprehend and compare the attributes of each. The concept that IFM strength of materials theory is problem independent, and can be easily generalized for solving difficult problems in linear, nonlinear, and dynamic regimes is focused upon. Discussion of the theory is limited to simple linear analysis problems suitable for an undergraduate course in strength of materials.

Key Features

  • Provides a novel approach integrating two popular indirect solution methods with newly researched, more direct conditions
  • Completes the previously partial theory of strength of materials
  • A new frontier in solid mechanics

Readership

Engineering students in mechanical, structural, civil and other (eg automotive/aerospace) engineering degree courses; Research departments/facilities; Professional engineers and teachers

Table of Contents

Introduction; Determinate Truss; Simple Beam; Torsion of Shaft; Determinate Frame; Indeterminate Truss; Continuous Beam; Continuous Shaft; Indeterminate Frame; Two-dimensional Structures; Column Buckling; Energy Theorems; Finite Element Analysis; Special Topics; Matrix Algebra; Properties of Plane Area; Systems of Units; Sign Conventions; Mechanical Properties of Structural Materials; Formulas of Strength of Materials; Strength of Materials Computer Code

About the Author

Surya Patnaik

Affiliations and Expertise

NASA Ohio Aerospace Institute

Dale Hopkins

Affiliations and Expertise

NASA Lewis Research Center

Reviews

"A very straightforward, comprehensive, self-contained book, which is well illustrated by a gererous selection of high quality figures. 'Strength in Materials' is an excellent undergratuate engineering teaching text that will also prove useful to practising engineers" --Professor K L Edwards, University of Derby, MATERIALS WORLD

"As an excellent text book, the basic concepts, methods and skills are clearly stated. Both the students and experienced engineers will benefit a lot from the close linkage of concepts resulted from the unified theory and practical examples. This Book is an excellent engineering teaching textbook for undergraduates. The quality of the Book is exceptional." --Professor REN, Wenmin, Tsinghua University

Ratings and Reviews

