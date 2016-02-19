Strength of Materials
1st Edition
An Introduction to the Analysis of Stress and Strain
Description
Strength of Materials: An Introduction to the Analysis of Stress and Strain is 22-chapter introductory text to the problems of stress and strain analysis. The first chapters explore the fundamental and basic topics on stress and strain, including tension, compression, pin-jointed frames, joints, and connections. The next chapters consider the application of combined simple direct and shearing stresses in practical situations. Other chapters treat topics on plastic, elastic, and strain, as well as problems of thin-walled tubes in bending and torsion. This text also explores the analytical uses of the principle of virtual work, strain energy, and complementary energy. The last chapters review problems of vibrations and dynamic and impact stresses.
This book is directed toward undergraduate engineering students.
Table of Contents
Chapter 1. Tension and Compression; Direct Stresses
1.1 Introduction
1.2 Stretching of a Steel Wire
1.3 Tensile and Compressive Stresses
1.4 Tensile and Compressive Strains
1.5 Stress-Strain Curves for Brittle Materials
1.6 Ductile Materials
1.7 Proof Stresses
1.8 Working Stresses
1.9 Load Factors
1.10 Lateral Strains Due to Direct Stresses
1.11 Strength Properties of Some Engineering Materials
1.12 Weight-Economy of Materials
1.13 Strain Energy and Work Done in the Tensile Test
1.14 Initial Stresses
1.15 Composite Bars in Tension or Compression
1.16 Temperature Stresses
1.17 Temperature Stresses in Composite Bars
1.18 Circular Ring under Radial Pressure
1.19 Creep of Materials under Sustained Stresses
1.20 Fatigue under Repeated Stresses
Chapter 2. Pin-Jointed Frames
2.1 Introduction
2.2 Statically-Determinate Pin-Jointed Frames
2.3 Displacements of Statically-Determinate Frames
2.4 Frames with Non-Linear Members
2.5 Statically-Indeterminate Problems
Chapter 3. Shearing Stresses
3.1 Introduction
3.2 Measurement of Shearing Stress
3.3 Complementary Shearing Stress
3.4 Shearing Strain
3.5 Strain Energy Due to Shearing Actions
Chapter 4. Joints and Connections
4.1 Riveted Joints
4.2 Modes of Failure of Simple Riveted Joints
4.3 Efficiency of a Connection
4.4 Bolted Joints
4.5 Group-Riveted Joints
4.6 Eccentric Loading of Bolted and Riveted Connections
4.7 Welded Connections
Chapter 5. Analysis of Stress and Strain
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Shearing Stresses in a Tensile Test-Specimen
5.3 Strain Figures in Mild-Steel; Lüder's Lines
5.4 Failure of Materials in Compression
5.5 General Two-Dimensional Stress System
5.6 Stresses on an Inclined Plane
5.7 Values of the Principal Stresses
5.8 Maximum Shearing Stress
5.9 Mohr's Circle of Stress
5.10 Strains in an Inclined Direction
5.11 Mohr's Circle of Strain
5.12 Elastic Stress-Strain Relations
5.13 Principal Stresses and Strains
5.14 Relation between E, G, and v
5.15 Strain 'Rosettes'
5.16 Strain Energy for a Two-Dimensional Stress System
5.17 Three-Dimensional Stress Systems
5.18 Volumetric Strain in a Material under Hydrostatic Pressure
5.19 Strain Energy of Distortion
5.20 Yielding of Ductile Materials under Combined Stresses
5.21 Elastic Breakdown and Failure of Brittle Materials
Chapter 6. Thin Shells under Internal Pressure
6.1 Thin Cylindrical Shell of Circular Cross-Section
6.2 Thin Spherical Shell
6.3 Cylindrical Shell with Hemispherical Ends
Chapter 7. Bending Moments and Shearing Forces
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Concentrated and Distributed Loads
7.3 Relation between the Intensity of Loading, the Shearing Force, and Bending Moment in a Straight Beam
7.4 Sign Conventions for Bending Moments and Shearing Forces
7.5 Cantilevers
7.6 Cantilever with Non-Uniformly Distributed Load
7.7 Simply-Supported Beams
7.8 Simply-Supported Beam Carrying a Uniformly-Distributed Load and End Couples
7.9 Points of Inflection
7.10 Simply-Supported Beam with a Uniformly-Distributed Load over Part of the Span
7.11 Simply-Supported Beam with Non-Uniformly Distributed Load
7.12 a Graphical Method of Drawing Bending Moment Diagrams
7.13 Plane Curved Beams
7.14 More General Case of Bending of a Curved Bar
Chapter 8. Bending Moments and Shearing Forces Due to Slowly Moving Loads
8.1 Introduction
8.2 A Single Concentrated Load Traversing a Beam
8.3 Uniformly-Distributed Load of Sufficient Length to Cover the Whole Span
8.4 Two Concentrated Loads Traversing a Beam
8.5 Several Concentrated Loads
8.6 Influence Lines of Bending Moment and Shearing Force
Chapter 9. Longitudinal Stresses in Beams
9.1 Introduction
9.2 Pure Bending of a Rectangular Beam
9.3 Bending of a Beam about a Principal Axis
9.4 Beams Having Two Axes of Symmetry in the Cross-Section
9.5 Beams Having Only One Axis of Symmetry
9.6 More General Case of Pure Bending
9.7 Elastic Section Modulus
9.8 Longitudinal Stresses Where Shearing Forces are Present
9.9 Calculation of the Principal Second Moments of Area
9.10 Compound Beams
9.11 Elastic Strain Energy of Bending
9.12 Change of Cross-Section in Pure Bending
Chapter 10. Shearing Stresses in Beams
10.1 Introduction
10.2 Shearing Stresses in a Beam of Narrow Rectangular Cross-Section
10.3 Beam of Any Cross-Section Having One Axis of Symmetry
10.4 Shearing Stresses in an I-Beam
10.5 Shearing Stresses in Compound Beams
10.6 Principal Stresses in Beams
10.7 Superimposed Beams
10.8 Shearing Stresses in a Channel Section; Shear Center
Chapter 11. Beams of Two Materials
11.1 Introduction
11.2 Transformed Sections
11.3 Timber Beam with Reinforcing Steel Flange Plates
11.4 Ordinary Reinforced Concrete
Chapter 12. Bending Stresses and Direct Stresses Combined
12.1 Introduction
12.2 Combined Bending and Thrust of a Stocky Strut
12.3 Eccentric Thrust
12.4 Pre-Stressed Concrete Beams
Chapter 13. Deflections of Beams
13.1 Introduction
13.2 Elastic Bending of Straight Beams
13.3 Simply-Supported Beam Carrying a Uniformly-Distributed Load
13.4 Cantilever with a Concentrated Load
13.5 Cantilever with Uniformly-Distributed Load
13.6 Propped Cantilever with Distributed Load
13.7 Simply-Supported Beam Carrying a Concentrated Lateral Load
13.8 Use of Step-Functions
13.9 Simply-Supported Beam with Distributed Load over a Portion of the Span
13.10 Simply-Supported Beam with a Couple Applied at an Intermediate Point
13.11 Beam with End Couples and Distributed Load
13.12 Beams with Non-Uniformly Distributed Load
13.13 Cantilever with Irregular Loading
13.14 Beams of Varying Section
13.15 Non-Uniformly Distributed Load and Terminal Couples; the Method of 'Moment-Areas'
13.16 Use of Fourier Series
13.17 The Funicular Analogue of Beam Deflections
13.18 Deflections of Beams Due to Shear
Chapter 14. Built-in and Continuous Beams
14.1 Introduction
14.2 Built-in Beam with a Single Concentrated Load
14.3 Fixed-End Moments for Other Loading Conditions
14.4 Disadvantages of Built-in Beams
14.5 Effect of Sinking of Supports
14.6 Continuous Beams
14.7 Slope-Deflection Equations for a Single Beam
14.8 The Three-Moment Equation
Chapter 15. Plastic Bending of Mild-Steel Beams
15.1 Introduction
15.2 Beam of Rectangular Cross-Section
15.3 Elastic-Plastic Bending of a Mild-Steel Beam
15.4 Fully-Plastic Moment of an I-Section; Shape Factor
15.5 More General Case of Plastic Bending
15.6 Comparison of Elastic and Plastic Section Moduli
15.7 Regions of Plasticity in a Simply-Supported Beam
15.8 Plastic Collapse of a Built-in Beam
Chapter 16. Torsion of Circular Shafts and Thin-Walled Tubes
16.1 Introduction
16.2 Torsion of a Thin Circular Tube
16.3 Torsion of Solid Circular Shafts
16.4 Torsion of a Hollow Circular Shaft
16.5 Principal Stresses in a Twisted Shaft
16.6 Torsion Combined with Thrust or Tension
16.7 Strain Energy of Elastic Torsion
16.8 Plastic Torsion of a Circular Shaft
16.9 Torsion of Thin Tubes of Non-Circular Cross-Section
16.10 Torsion of a Flat Rectangular Strip
16.11 Torsion of Thin-Walled Open Sections
Chapter 17. The Principle of Virtual Work and Its Applications 289
17.1 Introduction
17.2 The Principle of Virtual Work.
17.3 The Displacements of a Pin-Jointed Frame
17.4 Statically-Indeterminate Pin-Jointed Frames
17.5 Temperature Stresses in Redundant Frames
17.6 Deflections of Beams
17.7 Statically-Indeterminate Beam Problems
17.8 Plastic Bending of Mild-Steel Beams
17.9 Reciprocal Characteristics of Linear-Elastic Systems
Chapter 18. Strain Energy and Complementary Energy
18.1 Properties of the Strain Energy Function
18.2 Complementary Energy
18.3 Statically-Determinate Frame Carrying Two Equal and Opposite External Forces
18.4 Solution of Statically-Indeterminate Frames Using Complementary Energy
18.5 Initial Lack of Fit of Members of the Frame
18.6 Complementary Energy in Problems of Bending
Chapter 19. Springs
19.1 General Properties of Springs
19.2 Coiled Springs
19.3 Geometry of Helical Springs
19.4 Close-Coiled Helical Spring: Axial Pull
19.5 Close-Coiled Helical Spring: Axial Couple
19.6 Open-Coiled Helical Spring: Axial Force
19.7 Open-Coiled Helical Spring: Axial Couple
19.8 Plane Spiral Springs
19.9 Close-Coiled Conical Spiral Spring
19.10 Approximate Theory of Leaf Springs
Chapter 20. Elastic Buckling of Columns and Beams
20.1 Introduction
20.2 Flexural Buckling of a Pin-Ended Strut
20.3 Pin-Ended Strut with Eccentric End Thrusts
20.4 Initially-Curved Pin-Ended Strut
20.5 Design of Pin-Ended Struts
20.6 Strut with Uniformly-Distributed Lateral Loading
20.7 Buckling of a Strut with Built-in Ends
20.8 Buckling of a Strut with One End Fixed, and the Other End Free
20.9 Buckling of a Strut with One End Pinned, and The Other End Fixed
20.10 Flexural Buckling of Struts with Other Cross-Sectional Forms
20.11 Torsional Buckling of a Cruciform Strut
20.12 Modes of Buckling of a Cruciform Strut
20.13 Lateral Buckling of a Narrow Beam
Chapter 21. Vibrations of Beams
21.1 Introduction
21.2 Free Vibrations of a Mass on a Weightless Beam
21.3 Free Vibrations of a Beam with Distributed Weight
21.4 Forced Vibrations of a Beam Carrying a Single Weight
21.5 Damped Free Oscillations of a Beam
21.6 Damped Forced Oscillations of a Beam
21.7 Vibrations of a Beam with End Thrust
Chapter 22. Impact Stresses in Rods
22.1 Introduction
22.2 Velocity of Propagation of Stress in a Straight Rod
22.3 Constant Stress Applied at One End of the Rod
22.4 Reflection of the Stress Wave at the Ends of a Rod
22.5 Longitudinal Impact of Rods
22.6 Rod Struck by a Moving Mass
Answers to Problems
Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 402
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Arnold 1959
- Published:
- 1st January 1959
- Imprint:
- Arnold
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483221724