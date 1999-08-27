Strength of Materials and Structures - 4th Edition - ISBN: 9780340719206, 9780080518008

Strength of Materials and Structures

4th Edition

Authors: Carl T. F. Ross The late John Case A. Chilver
Paperback ISBN: 9780340719206
eBook ISBN: 9780080518008
Imprint: Butterworth-Heinemann
Published Date: 27th August 1999
Page Count: 720
Price includes VAT/GST

Description

Engineers need to be familiar with the fundamental principles and concepts in materials and structures in order to be able to design structurers to resist failures. For 4 decades, this book has provided engineers with these fundamentals.

Thoroughly updated, the book has been expanded to cover everything on materials and structures that engineering students are likely to need. Starting with basic mechanics, the book goes on to cover modern numerical techniques such as matrix and finite element methods. There is also additional material on composite materials, thick shells, flat plates and the vibrations of complex structures. Illustrated throughout with worked examples, the book also provides numerous problems for students to attempt.

Key Features

  • New edition introducing modern numerical techniques, such as matrix and finite element methods
  • Covers requirements for an engineering undergraduate course on strength of materials and structures

Readership

Undergraduate mechanical, manufacturing and civil engineers

Table of Contents

Tension and compression: direct stress
Pin-jointed frames or trusses
Shearing stress
Joints and connections
Analysis of stress and strain
Thin shells under internal pressure
Bending moments and shearing forces
Geometrical properties of cross-sections
Longitudinal stresses in beams
Shearing stresses in beams
Beams of two materials
Bending stresses and direct stresses combined
Deflections of beams
Built-in and continuous beams
Plastic bending of mild-steel beams
Torsion of circular shafts and thin-walled tubes
Energy methods
Buckling of columns and beams
Lateral deflections of circular plates
Torsion of non-circular sections
Thick circular cylinders, discs and spheres
Introduction to matrix algebra
Matrix methods of structural analysis
The finite element method
Structural vibrations

About the Author

Carl T. F. Ross

Born in India, Carl Ross studied Naval Architecture specializing in stress analysis of pressure vessels. He research has led to a number of advances in submarine technology. His web pages can be examined for more details on this work.visit web page for more details on his work174 papers and other publicationsIn 1959, whilst an undergraduate he bacame the University Boxing Chapion of the BritishHe has been married for over 41 years and has two grown up children.

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor of Structural Dynamics, University of Portsmouth, UK

The late John Case

Affiliations and Expertise

Formerly Royal Naval College, Plymouth, UK

A. Chilver

Affiliations and Expertise

Formerly Vice-Chancellor, Cranfield Institute of Technology, UK

Reviews

"..this book is well produced with plenty of examples in it." --The Times Higher Education Supplement (Textbook Guide), November 24, 2000

Ratings and Reviews

