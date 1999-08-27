Strength of Materials and Structures
4th Edition
Description
Engineers need to be familiar with the fundamental principles and concepts in materials and structures in order to be able to design structurers to resist failures. For 4 decades, this book has provided engineers with these fundamentals.
Thoroughly updated, the book has been expanded to cover everything on materials and structures that engineering students are likely to need. Starting with basic mechanics, the book goes on to cover modern numerical techniques such as matrix and finite element methods. There is also additional material on composite materials, thick shells, flat plates and the vibrations of complex structures. Illustrated throughout with worked examples, the book also provides numerous problems for students to attempt.
Key Features
- New edition introducing modern numerical techniques, such as matrix and finite element methods
- Covers requirements for an engineering undergraduate course on strength of materials and structures
Readership
Undergraduate mechanical, manufacturing and civil engineers
Table of Contents
Tension and compression: direct stress
Pin-jointed frames or trusses
Shearing stress
Joints and connections
Analysis of stress and strain
Thin shells under internal pressure
Bending moments and shearing forces
Geometrical properties of cross-sections
Longitudinal stresses in beams
Shearing stresses in beams
Beams of two materials
Bending stresses and direct stresses combined
Deflections of beams
Built-in and continuous beams
Plastic bending of mild-steel beams
Torsion of circular shafts and thin-walled tubes
Energy methods
Buckling of columns and beams
Lateral deflections of circular plates
Torsion of non-circular sections
Thick circular cylinders, discs and spheres
Introduction to matrix algebra
Matrix methods of structural analysis
The finite element method
Structural vibrations
Details
- No. of pages:
- 720
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Butterworth-Heinemann 1999
- Published:
- 27th August 1999
- Imprint:
- Butterworth-Heinemann
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780340719206
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080518008
About the Author
Carl T. F. Ross
Born in India, Carl Ross studied Naval Architecture specializing in stress analysis of pressure vessels. He research has led to a number of advances in submarine technology. His web pages can be examined for more details on this work.visit web page for more details on his work174 papers and other publicationsIn 1959, whilst an undergraduate he bacame the University Boxing Chapion of the BritishHe has been married for over 41 years and has two grown up children.
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor of Structural Dynamics, University of Portsmouth, UK
The late John Case
Affiliations and Expertise
Formerly Royal Naval College, Plymouth, UK
A. Chilver
Affiliations and Expertise
Formerly Vice-Chancellor, Cranfield Institute of Technology, UK
Reviews
"..this book is well produced with plenty of examples in it." --The Times Higher Education Supplement (Textbook Guide), November 24, 2000